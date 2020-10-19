After Week 6, Seahawks are NFC’s only undefeated team

The Seattle Seahawks did not play a snap of football over their Week-6 bye but still ended up coming out of the weekend winners none-the-less.

After the Packers’ 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers, the Seahawks remain the NFC’s only undefeated team at 5-0 on the year.

As far as the NFC West is concerned, the Seahawks are the clear division leaders for now. San Francisco (3-3) did Seattle a favor Sunday night, beating Los Angeles and handing the Rams (4-2) their this second loss this season.

Arizona (3-2) still has a game to play this week and has a chance to climb in the divisional standings after squaring off against the Cowboys for “Monday Night Football.” Win a win, the Cardinals could tie the Rams at 4-2.

The Seahawks have a bonus practice Monday afternoon but no participation reports are required to be released until after Wednesday’s session.

Coach Pete Carroll will address the media at 3:50 p.m. PT.

