Week 6's top game: Baker Mayfield, Browns get chance to show they're for real vs. Steelers

Paylor’s must-watch

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers



The Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994, and with a win Sunday at one of their AFC North rivals, Cleveland will officially put the NFL on notice.

The Browns are this close to being back, baby!

Cleveland's return to relevancy is good for football. Its fans are some of the most passionate in sports. The Browns will have to earn their respect against a Pittsburgh team that is pretty darn good too, at 4-0, and eager to show that it is capable of winning the division.

That makes this game a potential slobberknocker, one that will come down to the passing games since neither team will want to let the other run on them with impunity. An aerial circus always makes for a fun watch, and you even have the additional storyline of this being Myles Garrett's first game against the Steelers since the infamous helmet-swinging incident. There's no shortage of reasons to tune in. Can't wait.

Robinson’s must-watch

Browns at Steelers

Cleveland is eyeing a Baker Mayfield extension this offseason and you can officially start that campaign this weekend if he shows out against this Steelers’ pass rush.

As nice as last week’s win over Indianapolis was, this is the game where the Browns can stamp themselves as a playoff caliber team. Conversely, Pittsburgh is off to one of the quietest 4-0 starts in recent memory.

If the Steelers win this one, it sets the stage for the AFC North to once again be a two-team race with the Baltimore Ravens.





