Week 6 Rockford football roundup: Belvidere gets 1st win, Guilford, Freeport play thriller

Guilford started slow again, but rallied from behind to edge Freeport 21-20 Friday night and keep its playoff hopes alive.

Freeport (1-4) jumped to a 14-6 lead, but Guilford (3-3) scored just before the half to cut it to 14-12. Then after Freeport went ahead 20-12 with a long pass play, Guilford made it 20-14 with a safety. And then took a 21-20 lead when a Justin Brown interception set up a 40-yard TD pass from Grayson Weber to Ladamion Hoffman early in the fourth quarter. Co-quarterback Xavier Lindhe helped Guilford run out the clock on its final drive by running for some key first downs.

Payton Woker had three TD passes for Freeport.

"Those are the ones you hate to lose," Freeport coach Anthony Dedmond said. "You hate to lose any of them, but these are ones you say, 'Oh, my God!' "

Belvidere North 35, Auburn 6

North (5-1) ran for 283 yards and Nico Bertolino scored three touchdowns. Bertolino led North with 82 yards and two TDs on eight carries and also caught a 27-yard TD pass from Max Gyllenswan. Fullback Trent Dinsmore ran 13 times for 64 yards, the first time this season he was held below 100 yards.

Harlem 41, East 13

Nate Johnson and Jahmani Muhammad each ran for two touchdowns and Jordan Vyborny caught at TD pass to lead Harlem (5-1) over East (1-5). Harlem led 21-0 before East scored on a long run late by Javius Catlin in the first half to pull within 21-7. "He got loose once," Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said. But the Huskies got loose a lot. Moynihan did not have stats yet, but estimated Harlem had a season-high 400 yards on the ground.

Belvidere 18, Jefferson 14

Belvidere (1-5) won its first game of the year. The Bucs led most of the way, cashing in on a turnover on the first possession by Jefferson (0-6). Jefferson did come back to take a 14-12 lead on its first touchdown pass of the year, a 40-yard pass from D'ontae Love to Randy Johnson.

"The kids played extremely tough," Jefferson coach Cody Casazza said. "Our defense played stingy all night. On offense, we moved the ball better and were able to throw outside the pocket. We're evolving. We're young, but the kids are getting better."

Rochelle 47, Marengo 0

Grant Gensler ran for 152 yards and three TDs on six carries as Rochelle (4-2) destroyed Marengo (3-3). Dylan Manning added 87 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

Oregon 28, Stillman Valley 7

Oregon pulled out to a 21-0 lead, and held on to beat one of last year's co-champs of the Big Northern Conference, Stillman Valley. The Hawks got 112 yards and three TDs on 29 carries from fullback Logan Weems, while QB Jack Washburn went 9-for-13 for 161 yards with a TD to tight end Josh Crandall.

Forreston 22, Stockton 8

The Cardinals did more than enough to hold off Stockton and stay unbeaten on the season, using Owen Mulder (14 carries for 71 yards and two TDs) and Micah Nelson (1-71) to pound it home. Stockton's Karl Hubb rushed for 110 yards on 14 carries, but he couldn't help his team finish off drives, except for once, early in the fourth quarter.

Byron 52, Genoa-Kingston 12

Byron rolled over one of its usual BNC rivals, G-K, pulling out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and steamrolling the home team. Caden Considine scored twice, quickly, and finished with 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Byron used 16 ball carriers to rush for 438 yards and seven TDs Friday.

North Boone 33, Rock Falls 14

The Vikings won their fourth of the season and edged closer to the playoffs with a solid win over Rock Falls, which was coming off its first win of the season last week. The Vikings knocked the Rockets back down to Earth as QB Jack Christensen completed 14 of his 28 passes for 227 yards and three TDs. Chris Doetch had four grabs for 68 yards and a score, and Julian Rodriguez hauled in five catches for 104 yards and a TD.

Rockford Lutheran 56, Rockford Christian 7

Rockford Christian's Jaden Williams, the BNC's leading passer, was 13-for-25 for 163 yards with a touchdown, but he also threw two picks and Lutheran ran away with the win.

