Week 6 Recap: Early games bring NFC close as Cowboys wait

The Dallas Cowboys have more than 24 hours left before they get a chance to right the shift. With a Monday night date against the Chargers, Sunday affords the club to sit back and watch the rest of the league work. The focus, in particular, is on the NFC, where the Cowboys are already in the mode of hoping other teams lose.

The Cowboys entered Week 6 a full two games behind the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, thanks to the Week 5 loss, Dallas is actually three games behind SF because they’d need to hold a better record or else lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. With that said, there were four early games of note to the early playoff and divisional field. Here are the results of each.

I hate having to root for these stupid teams. I have enough to deal with with OUR stupid team. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) October 15, 2023

San Francisco 49ers 17, Cleveland Browns 19

Other Scores

Miami (5-1) 42, Carolina (0-6) 21

Jacksonville (4+2) 37, Indianapolis (2-4) 20

Minnesota (2-4) 19, Chicago (1-5) 13

Baltimore (4-2) 24, Tennesee (2-4) 16

