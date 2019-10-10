Week 6 Rankings

Week 6 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes is in the first slump of his career, posting just one touchdown over the past two weeks. This being Mahomes, he has still averaged 318 yards in the process. Although he’s playing through an ankle tweak, Mahomes has the setup to go crazy in a Texans tilt with a 55 over/under. … On an every-other-week cycle thanks to schedule sequencing, Deshaun Watson finally gets the opportunity for back-to-back bonkers performances. The Chiefs’ defense has improved but hardly to stay-away levels. Steve Spagnuolo’s unit, which is struggling to pressure the quarterback, is coughing up the 12th most QB fantasy points. … Speaking of slumps, Lamar Jackson owns a 4:5 TD:INT ratio over his past three starts, averaging just 225 passing yards. Thanks to his work on the ground, he remains the QB7 over the past three weeks. The Bengals, who are getting torched through the air and have forced only five takeaways, are an ideal bounce-back opponent. … Remember when Russell Wilson was supposed to regress? Well his 7.7 touchdown percentage is lower than last year’s absurd 8.2 mark, but it still leads the league. Although he’s frustratingly averaging a modest 31 attempts, they are going farther than they were in 2018. Will Dissly is making plays at tight end, and DK Metcalf provides badly needed additional field-stretching ability opposite Tyler Lockett.

Matt Ryan is in the midst of a classic “better in fantasy than real life” campaign. As the Falcons’ run game and defense crumbles around him, Ryan is averaging 331 yards on a whopping 44 attempts. That’s not going to change in a road matchup with the Cardinals’ sieve-like defense. Vegas has installed a 51.5 over/under. … Opposing Ryan will be Kyler Murray, who is coming off a QB8 finish, his best result of the year. He had his 10/93/1 rushing line to thank. Murray was running in big spots, not racking up cheap yardage. The Falcons are getting blasted for the most quarterback fantasy points, and have coughed up two QB ground scores in five games. … Like Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott has more interceptions than passing touchdowns over his past three starts (4:5). On paper, the Jets have been surprisingly stingy through the air, permitting the seventh fewest quarterback fantasy points. In reality, it’s hard to take seriously. Gang Green faced Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield in Weeks 1 and 2 before getting blown out by Tom Brady and Carson Wentz, both of whom were allowed to take their foot off the gas. This is not a concerning situation for Prescott.

Despite the universe’s softest schedule, Tom Brady is completing “just” 63.1 percent of his passes while averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. Decent numbers in general, but both would be Brady’s lowest since 2014. Naturally, he is facing yet another Triple-A team for Week 10. The Giants are surrendering a hard-to-believe 9.7 yards per attempt. … Jared Goff looked like he might be going all the way off the rails in the first quarter in Seattle. Mercifully for everyone invested in the Rams’ offense, he stabilized for periods 2-4. The 49ers enter Week 6 looking historically good on defense — they have posted the sixth best DVOA ever through four games — but the domination has come against Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Mason Rudolph and Baker Mayfield. That’s still impressive, but it’s not time to stop the clocks. Goff can be expected to get his at home. … The Panthers’ defense finally sprung leaks against … Gardner Minshew? It’s easy to forget that Jameis Winston was the first crack the Panthers’ facade in the second half of Week 2. Winston is playing well enough that he maintains QB1 appeal for this neutral site matchup.

The Lions keep solving quarterbacks, but that did not include Aaron Rodgers in 2018. I might move Rodgers up two spots if Davante Adams (toe) returns. … A tough schedule, strange game flow and supporting cast injuries have conspired to limit Carson Wentz to QB14 status by average points. All three figure to affect him to a degree in Week 6. … I was confident Week 5 would be the time “Gardner Minshew, hero meme” finally began to resemble “Gardner Minshew, sixth-round rookie.” Instead, he torched the Panthers’ legitimately elite pass defense for a season-high 374 yards. The Saints have shut down Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston in back-to-back weeks but are still allowing the second most quarterback fantasy points. We will learn a lot about both sides this week. … Kirk Cousins proved in Week 5 he can still be streamed in good spots. He has another one in an Eagles Defense getting stung for the sixth most passing yards. … Shut down in Week 5, Philip Rivers is heading into a potential trap spot vs. the Steelers. Decent on defense, the Steelers’ offense “limits” opponent passing volume by being terrible and rendering it unnecessary. “Devlin Hodges” isn’t going to be trading blows with Rivers.

Even after last week’s garbage-time-a-thon from the Cowboys, the Packers are permitting the eighth fewest quarterback fantasy points. They will be an interesting test for the latest “new” Matthew Stafford. Near the bottom of the barrel last season with an average intended air yards of 7.0, Stafford currently leads the league at 11.1. … Jimmy Garoppolo’s start has been hard to judge. The 49ers have yet to engage in a track meet. One seems likely to develop vs. the Rams. … For one week, Teddy Bridgewater looked like Drew Brees instead of Chase Daniel. Missing Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars are not a defense to fear. … Andy Dalton was the QB13 in a good matchup last week. The Ravens are supposed to be another, but @BAL still feels like a red light for the red rifle. That’s bad gut-level analysis, of course. … Looking more like a faceless Madden create-a-player every week, Kyle Allen should be making everyone miss even an arm-hobbled Cam Newton. … Baker Mayfield completed eight passes in Week 5. Amazingly, the performance was not his worst of the year. It’s time to bench the sophomore until the Browns’ offense shows something resembling professionalism … Sam Darnold returns from his senior year summer break to face a Cowboys D that’s given up three passing touchdowns in five games. … Missing Saquon Barkley (ankle), Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee), not even Daniel Jones’ legs can save him against the Patriots.

Week 6 Running Backs

RB Notes: Christian McCaffrey’s 866 yards from scrimmage are the second most ever through the first five games of the season. He is on pace for 2,771 yards from scrimmage, which would break Chris Johnson’s 2009 league record by 262. CMC’s (back) health is worth monitoring. … Dalvin Cook has cleared 120 yards from scrimmage in 4-of-5 games. The Eagles are much tougher on the ground than through the air, but it should be a close enough game that Cook gets the requisite touches. … Ezekiel Elliott played 93 percent of the Cowboys’ snaps in Week 5, meaning he was not swapped out in trail mode. The Jets have been solid against the run, though they have faced only one legitimate RB1 in Nick Chubb. He went 18/62/1. … Alvin Kamara was merely the RB17 in PPR and RB24 in standard last week, but he is averaging 22 touches in three games since Drew Brees went down. He has hit at least 20 every time out. … David Johnson is coming off his most productive game in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Unfortunately, he picked up a back injury along the way. Chase Edmonds would be in the RB1 mix against the pathetic Falcons if DJ can’t go.

Chris Carson has handled the ball 54 times in two games since his fumbling nearly got him benched in Week 3. He survived Rashaad Penny’s return unscathed. The Browns are coughing up the fourth most rushing yards. The Seahawks figure to have good game flow. … Leonard Fournette is on a Carson-ian run of his own since his dispiriting Week 3, turning 58 touches into 382 yards. The Jags are one-point home favorites vs. the Saints. … Aaron Jones became just the fifth running back this decade to post four rushing touchdowns in a game, joining Doug Martin, Marshawn Lynch, Jonas Gray and Derrick Henry. He still played only 48-of-72 snaps. The Pack refuse to make Jones an every-down player. That will continue to limit him to lower-end RB1 status. … Kerryon Johnson piled up 49 touches in two games before the Lions’ bye. His snap percentage is settling into the 70-75 range. The Packers are much more burnable on the ground than through the air. … Nick Chubb is the reason the phrase “lone bright spot” exists. His season low for yards from scrimmage is 85. He’s averaging 22 touches, hitting at least 17 each week.

Yet to be held below 15 carries, Derrick Henry has notched 20 and 27 the past two weeks. The Broncos are silver plattering the fifth most running back fantasy points. The Titans’ game plan won’t be difficult to decipher. … “Mark Ingram, lifehack RB2” was based on him having a role in the passing game. Through five weeks, he’s 32nd in running back routes run, and 34th in RB receptions (nine). That will need to change if he’s to become more than a touchdown-dependent RB2. … With Mason Rudolph (concussion) likely to join Jaylen Samuels (knee) on the shelf, James Conner will be in a Le’Veon Bell-type situation where the touches are coming hell or high water. … Todd Gurley’s (quad) status is highly questionable. The Rams have telegraphed how they are likely to approach a Gurley-less backfield. Malcolm Brown handles 70-75 percent of the snaps as the lead back, rookie Darrell Henderson gets 20-25 percent as the COP. That could be optimistic on Henderson, who has been on the field for two plays all year. … Sam Darnold is finally back, but Le’Veon Bell won’t be going anywhere for an offense that lacks an identity. Even in Darnold’s Week 1 start, Bell rolled up 22 touches.

Coming off his best game, Joe Mixon gets a Ravens D permitting 4.7 yards per carry and the 10th most RB fantasy points. The question is if the Bengals can keep the proceedings close. Even with the Ravens reeling, they are 11.5-point home favorites. … Pro Football Focus’ No. 42 back for Weeks 1-3, Sony Michel improved to No. 11 for Weeks 4-5. With Phillip Dorsett the latest Pats pass catcher to disappear, Michel is an undeniable play vs. the Giants’ terrible defense. … For Melvin Gordon’s return, Austin Ekeler … caught the second most passes ever by a running back. Gordon still managed to get in four catches on top of his 12 carries. Week 6 opponent Pittsburgh has surrendered the sixth most RB receptions (33). … The Broncos are 2.5 home favorites against the Titans in a game with a 39 over/under. Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman will continue to be established. … Damien Williams returned from his two-game absence to decisively lead the Chiefs in snaps, touches and routes vs. the Colts. It would be foolish to simply assume that status quo against the Texans, but no team has gifted more running back receptions than Houston (45). That sets up indisputably well for Williams. It also portends a LeSean McCoy bounce back after his invisible Week 5.

The 49ers’ backfield was big enough for the two of Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman. They were routinely sprung for massive gains against the struggling Browns. The bigger big-play threat and better pass catcher — not that Coleman isn’t capable of both — Breida maintains the rankings edge. Breida reached the highest top speed of any ball carrier this season on his 83-yard touchdown on MNF. … Miles Sanders has hardly tumbled out of the picture, but Jordan Howard has out-touched him 31-24 and out-snapped him 62-50 over the past two weeks. On the year, Howard has 14 red zone carries to Sanders’ five. That advantage is 5-2 inside the five-yard line. … Bill Callahan wants to establish it. Adrian Peterson will never get a better opportunity than “@MIA.” The Dolphins, unsurprisingly, are being abused for the most RB fantasy points. … Enjoy (?) Jonathan Hilliman’s last bit of relevance while you can. … Continuing to look like he’s on his last legs, Devonta Freeman out-touched Ito Smith just 16-11 in Week 5. Freeman has averaged more than 2.7 yards per carry one time all season. … Mark Walton has surpassed Kalen Ballage on the depth chart and is worth a flier in deeper PPR leagues.

Week 6 Receivers

WR Notes: Even with Matt Ryan throwing all day long, Julio Jones is just 7/94 over his past two games. That’s a problem the Arizona Cardinals can solve. Tramaine Brock, somehow Klff Kingsbury’s best corner, is battling a shoulder issue. … DeAndre Hopkins has caught at least five passes every game. Even with Will Fuller suddenly cooking, it’s a matter of when, not if, Hopkins gets back to his old self in fantasy. … Are the Steelers going to cover Keenan Allen with a linebacker again? No team has hemorrhaged more fantasy points to the slot than Pittsburgh. ... If he can play, Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is a no-brainer top-five option. Coach Andy Reid has called it a “timing thing.” It sounds like Hill might need to pass one more scan. Sammy Watkins (hamstring), meanwhile, is trending toward not playing. Were both players to sit, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman would still be better plays than Week 5 hero Byron Pringle. … Even with Drew Brees sidelined, Michael Thomas has maintained both his 2018 efficiency and raw production. He’s actually on pace to dramatically better last year’s catch and yardage totals. He’s a freak.

Cooper Kupp is averaging 2.3 more PPR points than any other receiver over the past three weeks, where he’s gone at least 9/100 each time out. The 49ers are playing genuinely elite pass defense, but the Rams will be the first real offense they’ve faced since Week 1. The risk for Kupp would be San Fran dominating the Rams’ undermanned line. … Even in his worst fantasy game of the year, Amari Cooper went 5/48/0. He happens to be coming off his best (11/226/1), though it was garbage time fueled. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention that Cooper has yet to clear 50 yards on the road. … Chris Godwin is out-slashing Mike Evans 33/511/6 to 18/368/4. Most of that has had to do with matchups. Godwin yet again has the better Week 6 setup. He dusted the Panthers’ slot coverage for 8/121/1 in Week 2 while Evans was locked up by James Bradberry for 4/61. That was Evans’ best game against Carolina since Dec. 2017. … Tyler Boyd rocked a good matchup in Week 5. “@BAL” looks strong on paper for a wideout, though No. 1 CB Marlon Humphrey has actually been following opposing No. 1s into the slot. This will be a tough test.

In the most obvious squeaky wheel game of all time, Kirk Cousins revived Adam Thielen in Week 5. He had no such luck, or seemingly prerogative, with Stefon Diggs. Facing perhaps the worst secondary in the NFL, Diggs drew as many looks as “Bisi Johnson.” Both once again have excellent draws in the Eagles’ DB-deficient secondary. … Neither Denzel Ward nor Greedy Williams will pay Tyler Lockett much mind in the slot if they can return from their hamstring issues. … Thursday night is a smash spot for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon. The Giants have allowed 24 completions of 20-plus yards, the most in the NFL. Edelman will be doing battle with Grant Haley, PFF’s No. 61 corner. With Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) out, it will be concerning if Gordon can’t get on the same page with Tom Brady. Jakobi Meyers probably isn’t worth a DFS dart throw as the Pats’ No. 3. … The Browns worked extremely hard to manufacture touches for Odell Beckham in Week 5, featuring him on screens and in the running game, and he still came away with just four handles for 42 yards. Rarely will you see an offense this dysfunctional.

With the Lions focusing more on down-field passing, Kenny Golladay is seventh in average intended air yards at 15.9. That number was 12.6 a year ago. He is averaging nine targets compared to eight in 2018. These things add up quickly. … Larry Fitzgerald’s catch floor has remained secure, though he hasn’t cleared 60 yards since Week 2. Christian Kirk (ankle) is tentatively due back vs. the Falcons. With no team handing out more receiver fantasy points, Fitz remains a locked-in WR2. ... It happened all at once for Will Fuller, whose 53 PPR points against the Falcons were the 12th most all time for a receiver. @KC is a gorgeous spot to stay hot. … Big-play D.J. Chark is tied with Chris Godwin for the most 20-plus yard receptions (10). The Saints have given up 19 such plays, which is tied for eighth worst. … Courtland Sutton is up to 10th in raw yardage (401). He’s been held below 62 yards once in five games. The Titans are not a great matchup, but Sutton has earned his rankings due. … With JuJu Smith-Schuster, you are betting on a big talent hitting a big play with “Devlin Hodges” at quarterback. Although I have him ranked as a WR2, I would understand hedging your bets and benching him.

Case Keenum’s return is good news for Terry McLaurin, as is “@MIA.” Perhaps weighed down by the malaise of the Dolphins’ tank, Xavien Howard has been one of the league’s worst corners through five weeks. … He’s played only three games, but Michael Gallup leads the league in receiving yards per game at 113. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised if he does it again. … Brandin Cooks (concussion) is genuinely questionable to play. … Marquise Brown’s big-play odds are probably reduced as he guts through an ankle issue. … Jarvis Landry’s Dolphins history is repeating itself, as he seems to be the only player capable of producing in the Browns’ lurching passing attack. He’s more floor than ceiling. ... Betting on Curtis Samuel’s air yards appears like it will be a losing battle with increasingly-shaky Kyle Allen under center. … Golden Tate’s high TNF floor comes with a nonexistent ceiling vs. the Pats’ league-best defense. … Sam Darnold is back for Robby Anderson, but the whole Jets Offense gets a probationary week. That includes Jamison Crowder, who caught approximately one million Darnold targets in Week 1. Demaryius Thomas’ presence renders both more uncertain as WR4s.

Week 6 Tight Ends

TE Notes: It was not a banner Week 5 for Travis Kelce, who feuded with coaches and posted his lowest yardage total of the season (70). Nevertheless, he remains on pace for 1,405 yards, which would break George Kittle’s still-warm tight end yardage record. Houston has been stout up the seam but faced an unimpressive slate of opposing tight ends. Austin Hooper went 6/56 last Sunday. … Does that count as a breakout for George Kittle? He matched a season-high for catches (six) while posting his most yardage (70) and finding the end zone for the first time. Kittle’s main problem is the 49ers’ lack of overall passing volume. Kyle Shanahan is dialing up 29 weekly attempts compared to 33 a season ago. Kittle should still be expected to eventually transcend his circumstances. … Zach Ertz has cleared 50 yards in 5-of-5 games. … Even after Tyler Eifert’s Week 5 no-show, the Cardinals enter Week 6 allowing by far the most tight end fantasy points. Austin Hooper is averaging a weekly 7/73.

Mark Andrews is merely the TE14 by average PPR points over the past three weeks. Working in his Week 6 favor is improved health — his foot finally came off the injury report last Friday — and a tissue-soft matchup with the Bengals. … Averaging 6/63 since his 1/12 Week 1, Will Dissly has four scores in his past four games. The Browns are coughing up the fifth most tight end fantasy points. Pete Carroll isn’t about to quit Dissly. … Greg Olsen has five yards over the past two weeks. Fantasy owners need to shake it off and fire Olsen up vs. a Bucs defense he gutted for 6/110 in Week 2. It is worth noting that Devin White, who was injured that week, has returned. … Gerald Everett’s 136 yards against the Seahawks were the most by any tight end in a game this season. He has 12 catches over the past two weeks. Week 6 opponent San Francisco has yet to really be tested but is posting dominant numbers against every position.

Delanie Walker is 2/14 over his past two games. He does remain the PPR TE11 by average points. It’s that kind of year at tight end. … We’ve somehow reached a point where Jimmy Graham has returned to every-week TE1 status. Bleak. … With Teddy Bridgewater actually throwing, Jared Cook finally did something in Week 5. Cook has drawn at least six targets three of his past four games. … Vance McDonald somewhat surprisingly returned in Week 5. Now he will be catching passes from UDFA Devlin Hodges. Best of luck. … O.J. Howard has been catching passes in Tampa … at Tropicana Field. Nothing in Howard’s recent usage suggests a breakout is coming. … Noah Fant hasn’t been happening, but the Titans are getting stung for the fourth most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst has at least two catches in 4-of-5 games. Congratulations to us?

