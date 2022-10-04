Week 6 preview: Iowa Hawkeyes versus Illinois Fighting Illini discussion with Illinois Rivals insider

As the Iowa Hawkeyes get ready to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT, the game appears to be shaping up as an old-fashioned Big Ten slug fest.

To get up-to-speed on the upstart Illini who are surprising some with their rebuild, an insider from Rivals provided insight to some key items regarding the Illini.

The insider is one I have known for nearly a decade, was my college roommate, college football teammate, and one that is still a friend although providing he is coverage for the Illini.

The Illini insider is Jonah Puls. Find him on Twitter (@JP_UIRivals) for all things Illinois. From football, to basketball, to even their highly-ranked golf team.

We discuss the Illini’s accelerated rebuild, a few players that could influence this matchup, dive into some advantages that each team has, and get into some predictions on who takes this Big Ten West matchup.

The Illini's rebuild

Illinois is off to their best start in years. What is one, or even a couple of the biggest reasons they appear to be ahead of schedule on the rebuild of the program under Bret Bielema?

Looking at the big picture, it comes down to the identity Bret Bielema has brought to the Illinois program. His tenure so far has been met with ups and downs, but he has brought a style to Illinois that is exactly what one would expect of Bret Bielema—hard-nosed, detail oriented, fundamental football.

He’s also brought in a strong coaching staff, because winning games comes down to having more than just an identity. You also must be able to win the X’s and O’s battle. One of the most telling stats about this staff’s coaching ability is that 18 of the 22 starters were brought into the program by former head coach Lovie Smith. And yet, less than halfway through his second season, Bielema is over 50 percent of the way to matching Lovie’s win total at Illinois.

Running back Chase Brown's success

Chase Brown is off to a fantastic start this year. Bielema’s offensive scheme predicates around the run game, but what makes Brown so good?

It wouldn’t be a Bret Bielema team without a workhorse running back to anchor the offense, and that’s exactly what Chase Brown has provided so far this season. There is nothing unique about his running style, but he uses a mixture of things to get the most out of his abilities. He has excelled most when Illinois uses the zone blocking scheme, often on cutback lanes on outside zone plays. But what has really set him apart is his acceleration and top speed. When he has a chance to hit second gear, he takes advantage and is able to manufacture chunk gains.

That said, credit must also be given to first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito’s stats aren’t going to blow you away, but he has shown an ability to keep the defense honest.

X-Factor for the Illini

Tell me one player that most Iowa fans, or Big Ten fans in general, may not know of that could be an X-factor in this game and why.

There are several players that could fit this mold, but sophomore wide receiver Pat Bryant could play a large role in the outcome of this game, and he doesn’t need to fill the stat sheet to do so.

After having very little production his freshman season, Bryant has showcased a somewhat unexpected play-making ability as the season has progressed. All indications are that he will be full-go against the Hawkeyes, and the Illini will need him to step up this weekend.

Honorable mentions for this would include wide receiver Isaiah Williams, punter Hugh Robertson, and kicker Caleb Griffin. You know we’re getting a classic Big Ten matchup when punters and kickers are listed as X-factors.

Advantage for the Illini

Where is somewhere that the Illini have an advantage on the Hawkeyes? Offense? Defense? Special teams?

With no disrespect to Illinois and the defensive product Ryan Walters has put on the field, Iowa has been and will continue to be a defensive powerhouse. The special teams edge in this contest goes to Iowa, without question. This could be a deciding factor in the game for Iowa.

Where Illinois does seem to have the edge is on the offensive side of the ball. Now, this offense isn’t going to rewrite the record book, but it is one you could trust to convert more than two out of seven 2-point tries if they go to nine overtimes again. There isn’t much star power on the offense, but offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has shown an ability to get creative on offense and play complementary football.

Advantage for the Hawkeyes

Iowa’s weakness has been the offense, but what is one of Illinois’ weaknesses that Iowa could exploit?

The Illinois starting defense should be able to hold its own, but depth could be a concern if Iowa’s defense can continue to give its offense plenty of opportunities.

Iowa’s defense will have the chance to exploit plenty. It’s an Illinois offensive line that has been solid but inconsistent, and an Illinois wide receiver group that has had guys step up so far but still lacks a go-to playmaker.

One of the areas Iowa can probably exploit Illinois the most is on special teams. Kicker Caleb Griffin is 7-for-11 on the season, including just 2-of-5 on kicks of 40-plus yards. Though he made two field goals last week, Griffin was battling an injury, resulting in a shuffling of the kickoff unit.

Fabrizio Pinton had two of those kicks, both of which only reached the 10-yard line and were returned to the 47 and 34-yard line. And then punter Hugh Robertson has 22 punts this year for an average of 35.27 yards, 12 fair catches, five inside the 20, and just one punt of 50-plus yards. He also has punts of 11 yards, 12 yards, 23 yards, and 28 yards.

Keys to success for Illinois

What are the three keys for Illinois to move to 5-1 on Saturday night?

Turnover battle – Through five games, Illinois has lost seven fumbles and thrown two interceptions. Five of those fumbles came against Indiana and Virginia, and the Illini have improved on this over the last two games. But Illinois must take care of the ball if they want to win this game.

Special teams – Illinois special teams have had an unbalanced start to the season. This unit doesn’t need to be great, but they must limit mistakes such as long returns (like the Charlie Jones touchdown last year), shanked punts, and missed field goals.

Red zone efficiency – Points will be at a premium on Saturday night, so any trip to the red zone must result in three points at minimum. And scoring touchdowns is how you win this game.

Iowa versus Illinois predictions

Give me a prediction for Saturday night. I have the Hawkeyes 17-13 winners in a rock fight.

Illinois, 16-13, though this game could go either way. I could also see the score being a little higher than people expect due to turnovers or special teams plays, but either way I expect this game to come down to the final minutes.

