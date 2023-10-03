These Week 6 Prep Football Top Performers helped their teams win important league matchups

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Hillsdale, Litchfield, Jonesville and Pittsford all earned valuable wins during the Week 6 prep football schedule of games. Hillsdale defeated Adrian Madison on Homecoming. Jonesville went to Columbia Central and outmuscled the Golden Eagles. Pittsford won their sixth game of the 2023 season.

Game of the Week: Pittsford football stays undefeated with 46-6 rivalry win over Camden-Frontier

These are some of the student-athletes from each team that made an impact for their teams during Week 6 of the high school football season.

Jace Lennox breaks a school record in win over Adrian Madison

Junior running back and defensive back Jace Lennox had another impressive night of rushing for the Hillsdale Hornets in their 54-36 victory over Madison. Lennox ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Week 6 Coach's Notes: Hillsdale and Jonesville football win in different fashion

The biggest highlight of the night for Lennox was his record-breaking kick return touchdown. Lennox scooped up the pigskin on the one-yard line, setting a school record for longest kick return touchdown.

Senior Stephen Petersen made his return to the offensive side of the ball after being limited to a snap count against Ida. Petersen rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries and scored one touchdown. He also had three receptions for 51 yards and led the defense with 13 total tackles, 11 solo.

Jack Bowles had a big night running the Hornet offense. The senior signal caller had nine completions for 154 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. Bowles had three tackles and an interception for the Hornet secondary. At halftime, Bowles won the Homecoming King award. Amelia Dietz was crowned homecoming queen.

Comet freshman John Milks rumbles his way to another 100-yard night

Jonesville defeated Columbia Central 20-8 in a grinding defensive battle on Saturday night. Jonesville's success keeping Columbia Central off the field was due to the effort of Jonesville's offensive line and running backs, including freshman John Milks.

Milks led the charge for the Comets on two second-half drives that took up much of the third quarter and put the game on ice in the fourth quarter. Milks scored two rushing touchdowns and had 19 carries for 109 yards. Milks has turned his freshman season into 586 total rushing yards and four touchdowns. He has had four 100-plus yard games.

Junior running back Carson Playford added 73 yards and a rushing touchdown to help the Comet effort. The Comet offensive line, led by Isaac Shively, Scotty Aube and Cooper Stevens, helped pave the way for 229 rushing yards.

The defensive effort was led by Austin Bowers with 11 tackles. Playford had seven tackles. Skyler Cooper and Scotty Aube had five tackles each.

Brandon Campbell leads Terrier receiving in 50-0 win over Waldron

Litchfield's 50-0 victory over Waldron was the team's first shutout of their 8-player program history. Part of their success against the Spartan defense came from senior Brandon Campbell.

Campbell led the offensive effort with five receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He had 3.5 tackles on defense and took an interception to the house from 62 yards out.

Terrier senior quarterback Tyler Bills played the game with a cast, and a lineman glove, on his left hand after dislocating his thumb in Week 6. Bills still had over 253 yards of passing and four touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.

Defensively, Terrier senior Miguel Pedroza led the team with 8.5 tackles. Bryaden Bradley had 4.5 tackles and Junior Alvarez had four tackles.

Williams and Carden lead Pittsford offense in rivalry win

Seniors Gavyn Carden and Bryce Williams once-again found a connection for the second week in a row to help their team win an in-county rivalry game. The Wildcats' 46-6 win over Camden-Frontier saw receiver Bryce Williams lead the team with five catches for 63 yards and a two-point conversion.

Carden would lead the rushing effort with 122 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw one touchdown pass.

The offensive line, led by seniors like Eli Labo, paved the way for the rushing attack and protected their quarterback for all four quarters. The Wildcats had a total of 305 yards of offense.

Senior Legend Gore, following up his Week 5 Player of the Week honorable mention, had 41 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Bryce Williams had his second interception in two weeks and led the Wildcat secondary to limit Camden-Frontier to just 22 passing yards.

Landon Governo led the team with a total of six tackles. Defensive end Lane Lewis had three tackles including one for a safety.

Skyler Charters has 2 interceptions for the Ranger defense

The Reading Rangers have battled through multiple season ending injuries, with coach Rick Bailey reporting the team is down to just 15 players. Despite their setbacks, the team continues to battle each week.

In the team's 34-18 loss to the Rangers, Junior Ranger Skyler Charters brought in two interceptions for the Ranger defense. This is the second game this season Charters has snagged two interceptions for the Ranger secondary.

Reading junior Lukas Strine led the rushing attack with 96 yards and one touchdown. Tayshawn Bester had 74 yards and a touchdown. Bester had nine tackles and Strine had six tackles.

