Week 6 position-by-position expert fantasy ranks: Elite young QBs square off for the first time

Who's ready to see this duo go at it?

Deshaun Watson is coming off the performance of a lifetime: 473 total yards, five touchdowns, and a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. It was an MVP-level performance, and now he’ll get to face off against the reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, in Week 6. It’s the kind of matchup we as fans and fantasy players yearn for.

Elsewhere in Week 6, Lamar Jackson will be looking to bounce back from consecutive outings with multiple interceptions. Sam Darnold is tentatively set to return to the Jets, and Christian McCaffrey will be looking to continue his fantasy cheat-code ways against a strong Tampa Bay run defense. Through it all, our experts have you covered with their Week 6 fantasy rankings for every position:

