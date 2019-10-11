Week 6 Player Props

If fretting wagering on NFL spreads and totals (historically the sharpest lines available at any book), props can be an intriguing and outright fun way to have an invested incentive in a player’s performance each and every Sunday. This continued series will be a weekly feature outlining my favorite player props for the upcoming week, including the five detailed below. Any additional bets will be added and updated over the weekend. All props and odds have been sourced accordingly and tracked for accountability below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jordan Howard OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-112) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Howard’s out-carried rookie Miles Sanders 28 to 20 in the past two weeks, but this is more a bet that the former’s 48.5 percent snap rate in that stint increases with Darren Sproles (quad) now out of the frame. Minnesota’s allowed 77.6 rushing yards to opposing running backs — 25 yards of leeway if we’re projecting Howard to handle the lion’s share of Philly’s rushes, as coach Doug Pederson subtlety hinted mid-week.

Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 TD Passes (+110) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Only one week after bouncing back with an impressive 300-yard, two-score performance against the Giants, Cousins arguably faces an even easier task against a Philadelphia defense that permitted 380, 320, 201 and 422 passing yards prior to running into a lost Luke Falk last Sunday. Assuming it carries over, Minnesota’s hike in play-action (41.9%) against New York is also a plus as the Eagles have leaked 8.0 YPA from said play-calling and just 6.5 YPA to all other plays.

Carlos Hyde UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-112) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Story continues

Hyde gained over 80 rushing yards against New Orleans and Jacksonville in Houston’s first two games and has since totaled 43/137/2 (3.1 YPA) on a stubborn 55.4 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. The Chiefs rank No. 30 in Football Outsiders’ rush defense DVOA metric, but this one clearly projects the Texans to attack through the air as four-point road dogs in the week’s highest Vegas total (55). Any further involvement from Duke Johnson following his 10-touch performance from Week 5 is a win for fantasy players and this wager alike.

Terry McLaurin OVER 4.5 Receptions (-136) — Pinnacle

Case Keenum’s inconsistency and, more to the point, four turnovers are what ultimately sent him to the bench in Week 4, but the 31-year-old vet did feature McLaurin on a team-high 24 targets and the seventh-most air yards (368) among all skill players in the team’s first three contests. Even All-Pro corner Xavien Howard has been bullied for 14 catches, 193 yards and two scores this year, so there are legitimately no concerns over who’ll cover the rookie on Sunday.

Last Week: 3-2, +3.1 Units

Total: 16-15, +17.2 Units