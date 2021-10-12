Week 6 Pickups: Karadius Toney’s big day, Jalen Hurts is fantasy gold and why you should buy low on Allen Robinson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together with some advice on who to pick up off the waiver wire in your fantasy football league at RB, QB, WR and TE.
In addition to talking about Kadarius Toney’s big day with the Giants, the guys also try and figure out how much trouble the Chiefs are in, if the Eagles are a competitive football team and wonder aloud about a Detroit Lions curse.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts