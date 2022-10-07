Week 6 Picks: Predicting Texas vs. Oklahoma and more

Week 6 is a big one for the Big 12. The league features multiple matchups that involve ranked teams. Surprisingly, Texas and Oklahoma are not one of those matchups.

While some claim the game has lost its luster, the Red River Shootout is still the biggest game in the conference. Oklahoma must win to stay in the Big 12 title hunt, while Texas has a chance to get the upper hand in the rivalry moving forward.

In a surprising twist, the matchup between TCU and Kansas is perhaps the biggest matchup outside of the Red River game. Both teams are undefeated and in good position to make a run at the conference title game.

Outside of the league, the Longhorns’ in-state rival, Texas A&M faces the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. What was billed as perhaps the biggest regular season game during this offseason by some could be unwatchable.

Famously, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies arguably pulled off the upset of the season last year over Alabama. Now Fisher might have to coach this into a close game, as rumors swirl about his job security.

Let’s pick this week’s biggest games.

Texas 36, Oklahoma 27

Expect the unexpected when these teams play. Texas and Oklahoma post unique score, but the Longhorns avoid the upset. Oklahoma can’t keep up with the Longhorns’ skill players this time.

No. 17 Kansas 34, No. 18 TCU 31

Kansas continues its momentum in front of a rowdy home crowd. They win a great game over TCU.

No. 8 Tennessee 34, LSU 24

Tennessee has yet to be tested by the toughest part of their schedule. They won’t be tested this week, either.

No. 23 Mississippi State 45, No. 25 Arkansas 24

Mississippi State is one of the more dangerous passing attacks in college football, averaging 356.6 passing yards per game. Arkansas has one of the worst pass defenses in college football. It could be a long Saturday for the Razorbacks.

No. 2 Georgia 31, Auburn 20

Georgia has struggled the last two weeks, but gets right this week against their rival at home.

No. 19 UCLA 41, No. 11 Utah 34

UCLA has quietly dominated this season. They continue their success against Utah this week.

Notre Dame 20, No. 16 BYU 17

Notre Dame has struggled this year, but they settle in with a win over BYU this week.

No. 1 Alabama 38, Texas A&M 24

Alabama will be motivated for this game, but they might need to break in Jalen Milroe as starting quarterback. The Aggies appeared to spend all of last season preparing to beat Alabama, lulling the country to sleep before pulling the upset. They are playing worse this year, and could be putting all their eggs in the Alabama basket again. The Aggies could make this a closer game than expected.

