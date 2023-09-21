Week 6 Picks: Jake Furr is looking to keep the winning streak alive

MANSFIELD — Finally!

I actually looked like I knew what I was talking about last week when I found my first perfect week of picking going 7-0 to bring my season record to 27-10 keeping that loss column right at what I was for the entire season last year. Not where I expected to be just midway through the season, but we will take it.

Let's see if I can keep the streak going.

Clear Fork (1-4, 0-2) at Pleasant (3-2, 1-1)

Clear Fork is ravished with injuries to starters Luke Schlosser, Joe Stupka, Ross Wine and Milo Burgholder among others, so it is coming into a tough road game already behind the eight-ball. Pleasant is having quite the resurgence after a couple of years down and is keeping receipts. Though I really like how hard Kasey Swank and Mason Sansom played last week, I think the Spartans are just simply healthy enough to win at home.

Pick: Pleasant.

Crestview (1-4, 0-1) at South Central (1-4, 0-1)

The Cougars are on a three-game losing streak and finished the first half of the season 1-4. It is the first time the Cougars have suffered a three-game skid since Weeks 5-7 in 2018. They haven't lost four straight since 2015, when they had a five-game losing streak. I don't think the Cougars flirt with the wrong side of history this week. South Central is battling the small-school numbers epidemic, and the Trojans have been outscored 191-12 in thier four losses. This is the perfect opportunity for Crestview to put the first half of the season behind it and start the second half off on the right foot.

Pick: Crestview.

Mansfield Senior (3-2, 2-0) at Lexington (3-2, 2-0)

I really like this young Lexington team. I mean, really like it. The Minutemen have talent all over the place, and the way they are running the football right now, it just opens everything up. But, I like the Tygers more. This team has it all. Dominant line play, great running backs, receivers who can break big plays in an instant, a veteran quarterback who slings it as well as anyone in the area and a defense that is opportunistic and nasty. Lexington is still young, with sophomores all over the field, and Mansfield Senior has maybe the most experience of any team in the OCC. For that reason, I like the Tygers in this one, but I will tell you right now, and you can quote me on it, Lexington is the favorite to win the Ohio Cardinal Conference in each of the next two years.

Pick: Mansfield Senior.

Lucas (3-2) at Monroeville (4-1)

The Cubs are rolling with a three-game winning streak in which they have attempted just two passes and Logan Toms has rushed for more than 500 yards. That is Lucas Cub football. Monroeville is enjoying a nice first half after going 0-10 last season and withstanding a 15-game losing streak, so the Eagles are anything but an easy opponent. These two teams have a common opponent already in Crestview. Monroeville beat the Cougars 46-34 in Week 4 ,and Lucas just beat Crestview 26-6. I would have picked the Cubs anyway, but those two scores tell you how good of a game this is going to be. Just put Lucas in the Firelands Conference already so we can see this matchup on a yearly basis!

Pick: Lucas.

Lucas High School's Zach Diehl (4) is lifted up by Daniel Hockensmith (30) as they and Russell Conn (58) celebrate after Diehl’s first quarter touchdown against Smithville High School during high school football action at Lucas High School, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Madison (0-5, 0-2) at Ashland (3-2, 1-1)

I was really impressed with how well Madison hung with West Holmes last week in a 56-35 loss. So, this one could be very interesting. If Madison continues that momentum it built against the defending OCC champs, Ashland may want to watch out. And, with the extra motivation of facing former Madison coach Scott Valentine, I am putting the Arrows on upset alert. But, I am taking Ashland with the idea of keeping my winning streak intact and maybe giving Madison some bulletin board material in the process.

Pick: Ashland.

Galion (4-1, 1-1) at Ontario (5-0, 2-0)

This one makes me scratch my head. Everyone is saying how Ontario hasn't played anyone, but if you look back at the River Valley game and the 35-0 lead the Warriors built in the first quarter, that is all I need to know to tell the Warriors are for real. Hanging 56 on RV while also holding that high-powered offense to 21 (most of which came when the game was already decided) is enough of a statement to make me believe this is Ontario's year. Galion was right there against Shelby in the first half before allowing the Whippets to hang 62. I like the Tigers and their electric offense, but the Warriors are playing some spirited defense that could take them to 6-0 for the first time since going 10-0 in 2001.

Motivated Warriors: Personal approach: Ontario exercising demons during undefeated start

Mapleton (2-3, 0-2) at Plymouth (2-3, 0-2)

It is homecoming for my Big Red, so I should take the week off and go, but I am going to end up missing it. Turnovers plagued Plymouth in a 49-0 loss to St. Paul last week. Mapleton lost to St. Paul 49-30, so that's 30 points better for those math majors out there making this an obvious, and painful, pick.

Pick: Mapleton.

Highland (4-1, 1-1) at Shelby (4-1, 2-0)

Skyler Winters inserted himself in the conversation of the best running backs in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference last week with nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns. Highland's Dane Nauman used similar games to earn Division V Player of the Year honors last year. I just think Shelby has too much firepower on offense and even if Nauman gets his, the Whippets can match it with multiple guys. This one might come down to the first team to get a defensive stop and my money is on the Whippets to do just that.

Pick: Shelby.

