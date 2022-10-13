Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Commanders
The Chicago Bears (2-3) are hosting the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak.
Chicago is coming off an encouraging 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), where quarterback Justin Fields showed progress. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a frustrating 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans (3-2), which marked their fourth straight loss.
Chicago is a 0.5-point home favorite against Washington, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Bears 20, Commanders 19
Logic says the Commanders have more talent with their high pressure rate and deep group of pass-catchers. But Justin Fields and the Bears’ offensive line are coming off their best game, and Washington can’t buy a turnover on defense. In a battle of two of the NFL’s worst teams, I have more faith in the Bears to not beat themselves.
ESPN
Stephania Bell: No pick
Matt Bowe: Bears
Mike Clay: Bears
Jeremy Fowler: No pick
Domonique Foxworth: Commanders
Dan Graziano: Bears
Jason Reid: Bears
Laura Rutledge: No pick
Sam Wickersham: Commanders
Damien Woody: No pick
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Commanders
Jason La Canfora: Commanders
Will Brinson: Commanders
Jared Dubin: Bears
Ryan Wilson: Bears
John Breech: Bears
Dave Richard: Commanders
Jamey Eisenberg: Commanders
MMQB
Albert Breer: Bears
Mitch Goldich: Commanders
Gary Gramling: Bears
Conor Orr: Bears
John Pluym: Bears
Sporting News
Vinnie Dyer – Bears 20, Commanders 17
Wentz will be under siege again to contain him from fully exploiting a young Bears secondary. Fields will find more space and time to use his legs and arm effectively, using the run to set up long shots to Mooney and others. Chicago doesn’t have a great defense, either, but Washington is much more exploitable all-around.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Commanders
Steven Lassan: Bears
Mark Ross: Bears
Ben Weinrib: Bears
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 6 picks:
Gary Davenport: Commanders
Greg Ivory: Commanders
Ian Kenyon: Commanders
Kris Knox: Commanders
Maurice Moton: Commanders
Wes O’Donnell: Bears
Brent Sobleski: Commanders
Bottom line
For a matchup featuring two struggling teams, this game is a tossup. But the experts seem to be leaning slightly in favor of Chicago.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 60% of experts are picking the Bears to beat the Commanders on Thursday night.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Bears: 17
Commanders: 15
