Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears (2-3) are hosting the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak.

Chicago is coming off an encouraging 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), where quarterback Justin Fields showed progress. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a frustrating 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans (3-2), which marked their fourth straight loss.

Chicago is a 0.5-point home favorite against Washington, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Bears 20, Commanders 19

Logic says the Commanders have more talent with their high pressure rate and deep group of pass-catchers. But Justin Fields and the Bears’ offensive line are coming off their best game, and Washington can’t buy a turnover on defense. In a battle of two of the NFL’s worst teams, I have more faith in the Bears to not beat themselves.

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 6 picks:

Stephania Bell: No pick

Matt Bowe: Bears

Mike Clay: Bears

Jeremy Fowler: No pick

Domonique Foxworth: Commanders

Dan Graziano: Bears

Jason Reid: Bears

Laura Rutledge: No pick

Sam Wickersham: Commanders

Damien Woody: No pick

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 6 picks:

Pete Prisco: Commanders

Jason La Canfora: Commanders

Will Brinson: Commanders

Jared Dubin: Bears

Ryan Wilson: Bears

John Breech: Bears

Dave Richard: Commanders

Jamey Eisenberg: Commanders

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 6 picks:

Albert Breer: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Commanders

Gary Gramling: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Sporting News

Vinnie Dyer – Bears 20, Commanders 17

Wentz will be under siege again to contain him from fully exploiting a young Bears secondary. Fields will find more space and time to use his legs and arm effectively, using the run to set up long shots to Mooney and others. Chicago doesn’t have a great defense, either, but Washington is much more exploitable all-around.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 6 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Commanders

Steven Lassan: Bears

Mark Ross: Bears

Ben Weinrib: Bears

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 6 picks:

Gary Davenport: Commanders

Greg Ivory: Commanders

Ian Kenyon: Commanders

Kris Knox: Commanders

Maurice Moton: Commanders

Wes O’Donnell: Bears

Brent Sobleski: Commanders

Bottom line

For a matchup featuring two struggling teams, this game is a tossup. But the experts seem to be leaning slightly in favor of Chicago.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 60% of experts are picking the Bears to beat the Commanders on Thursday night.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Bears: 17

Commanders: 15

