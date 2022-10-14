Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Vikings vs Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Miami Dolphins at noon on Sunday afternoon.

The game has experts across the industry split. While the Vikings have played inconsistent football, the Dolphins will be starting a seventh-round rookie quarterback in Skylar Thompson.

Will the Vikings improve to 5-1 before the bye week? The experts certainly think so.

The Athletic's NFL Staff

Eight of the ten Athletic writers picked the Vikings with Austin Mock and Josh Kendall taking the Dolphins.

“Miami’s offense is currently M.I.A. and has been since its 42-point explosion in Week 2 against the Ravens. How do the Dolphins get the offense flowing again? It starts with the quarterback. Who is going to be under center for the Dolphins in Week 6? Rookie Skylar Thompson will likely get the start at quarterback as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both make their way back from concussion protocol. The Vikings’ offense has had no such issues in recent weeks. They’re scoring comfortably (28 points or more in three straight games) and have gotten superstar production from Justin Jefferson following a few quiet games. On top of that, Dalvin Cook appears to be hitting his stride. All of that is great news for a Minnesota offense that will have a good opportunity to keep the ball rolling in Week 6 against a generous Miami defense.”

Bleacher Report's NFL Staff

All seven of the Bleacher Report staff picked the Vikings to win by a consensus score of 34-21.

“Even though Hill seems likely to play Sunday, the Dolphins’ inexperience at the quarterback position with Thompson at the helm is a big blow to their offense. He’s a third-string signal-caller who will start in his second NFL game. As the rookie goes through a learning experience, quarterback Kirk Cousins will go up and down the field on Miami’s 28th-ranked pass defense, connecting with wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen for big plays to blow this game wide open.”

Sports Illustrated's MMQB

All five experts at the Monday Morning Quarterback picked the Vikings.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal

Rosenthal isn’t overly impressed with the Vikings, but he still has them barely getting the win over the Dolphins.

“Seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater also still in concussion protocol. The Dolphins’ top cornerback, Xavien Howard, and offensive line Jenga piece Terron Armstead are uncertain for Sunday, too. Thompson’s arm strength isn’t great, but I’m more worried about the other players’ availability. The Dolphins are so thin at cornerback and tackle without their stars. If Howard and Armstead play, I’ll flip this pick against a Vikings squad that doesn’t overly impress even if it makes big drives when necessary.”

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco

Prisco has the Vikings not only winning, but also covering the 3.5-point spread.

“The Dolphins should have Teddy Bridgewater back to play quarterback against his former team. That will be a big boost to the offense. The Vikings could be impacted by the heat. But I think this will come down to Minnesota’s offense against a bad Miami defense. The Vikings win it behind Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson. Vikings 30, Dolphins 24”

Sporting News' Bill Bender

Despite the issues at the quarterback position, Bender believes that the Dolphins will get the win on Sunday.

“It’s tough to make a pick not knowing who the Dolphins quarterback will be. If it’s Teddy Bridgewater, who was put in the concussion protocol Sunday, then we like their chances. The Vikings have played one true road game this season, and it was a disaster. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle get back on track, and the Dolphins avoid a three-game skid. Dolphins 27, Vikings 23”

Pro Football Talk

Both Mike Florio and Michael David Smith are split on who gets the win with Smith taking the Vikings and Florio taking the Dolphins.

Smith: “Top to bottom the Dolphins are the better team, but with rookie Skylar Thompson set to make the first start of his NFL career in Miami, I have to go with the Vikings. Vikings 21, Dolphins 20”

Florio: “The Vikings keep doing just enough to win, thanks to plenty of good luck. Their luck runs out this week. Dolphins 24, Vikings 21”

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer

Iyer believes the Vikings will win and cover the spread on Sunday.

“The Vikings likely won’t see their former first-rounder starter Teddy Bridgewater and the Dolphins won’t be able to win with a run-heavy offense with wide receivers Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) banged up. Also, with Xavier Howard hampered should he play, there are no true Dolphins answers for Justin Jefferson. Dalvin Cook also will stay hot running in his return to his home state. Vikings 24, Dolphins 20”

