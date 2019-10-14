Week 6 PFF grades: Seahawks WRs, Shaquill Griffin earn top marks vs. Browns

Pro Football Focus' grades are in from the Seattle Seahawks Week 6 win against the Cleveland Browns. Seattle's receivers graded favorably and PFF continues to recognize Shaquill Griffin's breakout season.

Here are all the best and worst marks from the 32-28 win.

Best offensive grades

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WR David Moore - 81.1

Moore caught 3-of-4 targets for 36 yards and blocked a punt in the first half.

G Mike Iupati - 79.3

Iupati was given a run blocking grade of 80.1, and he wasn't penalized once against the Browns after being flagged three times the week before.

QB Russell Wilson - 76.7

Wilson threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns while adding a third score on the ground. He's still yet to throw an interception this season.

WR DK Metcalf - 73.5

Metcalf caught 4-of-5 targets for 69 yards. His biggest catch was an 8-yard grab to convert 3rd-and-7 on Seattle's final drive of the game.

WR Tyler Lockett - 72.7

Lockett caught all five of his targets for a team-high 75 yards. He had his fourth-quarter touchdown overturned as replay indicated his knee was down before the ball crossed the goal line.

Worst offensive grades

T George Fant – 38.6

Fant allowed one sack, eight total pressures and was given a pass blocking grade of just 14.9, per PFF. The numbers indicate he's much better suited for his traditional role as an extra tight end/offensive lineman. Hopefully Duane Brown is able to return in short order.

OL Joey Hunt – 46.8

Hunt played just eight snaps in Fant's normal role, but he still allowed a sack to Myles Garrett.

RB C.J. Prosise – 48.5

Prosise failed to convert on a two-point conversion attempt and then lost a fumble in the second half.

Best defensive grades

CB Shaquill Griffin - 83.0

Story continues

Griffin's stellar season continues. Per PFF, Griffin allowed just two receptions on five targets for only 14 yards. PFF also credited Griffin with three passes defended.

DL Jadeveon Clowney - 80.8

Clowney was credited with three hurries, four total tackles and two run stops.

DE Ezekiel Ansah - 76.6

Ansah had his biggest play of the season when he stripped Nick Chubb on a screen pass and recovered the fumble himself.

DL Quinton Jefferson - 74.0

Jefferson had four total tackles and three run stops.

DL Poona Ford - 68.1

Ford had one run stop and was given a 69.7 grade in run defense.

Worst defensive grades

CB Jamar Taylor – 29.7

Seattle went back to playing base predominantly as Taylor saw just 12 snaps. He was given a coverage grade of just 29.9

LB Mychal Kendricks – 46.5

Kendricks missed two tackles and gave up three receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.

S Bradley McDougald – 47.9

McDougald was given just a 33.9 grade in run defense.

Week 6 PFF grades: Seahawks WRs, Shaquill Griffin earn top marks vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest