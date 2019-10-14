Week 6 PFF grades: Seahawks WRs, Shaquill Griffin earn top marks vs. Browns
Pro Football Focus' grades are in from the Seattle Seahawks Week 6 win against the Cleveland Browns. Seattle's receivers graded favorably and PFF continues to recognize Shaquill Griffin's breakout season.
Here are all the best and worst marks from the 32-28 win.
Best offensive grades
WR David Moore - 81.1
Moore caught 3-of-4 targets for 36 yards and blocked a punt in the first half.
G Mike Iupati - 79.3
Iupati was given a run blocking grade of 80.1, and he wasn't penalized once against the Browns after being flagged three times the week before.
QB Russell Wilson - 76.7
Wilson threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns while adding a third score on the ground. He's still yet to throw an interception this season.
WR DK Metcalf - 73.5
Metcalf caught 4-of-5 targets for 69 yards. His biggest catch was an 8-yard grab to convert 3rd-and-7 on Seattle's final drive of the game.
WR Tyler Lockett - 72.7
Lockett caught all five of his targets for a team-high 75 yards. He had his fourth-quarter touchdown overturned as replay indicated his knee was down before the ball crossed the goal line.
Worst offensive grades
T George Fant – 38.6
Fant allowed one sack, eight total pressures and was given a pass blocking grade of just 14.9, per PFF. The numbers indicate he's much better suited for his traditional role as an extra tight end/offensive lineman. Hopefully Duane Brown is able to return in short order.
OL Joey Hunt – 46.8
Hunt played just eight snaps in Fant's normal role, but he still allowed a sack to Myles Garrett.
RB C.J. Prosise – 48.5
Prosise failed to convert on a two-point conversion attempt and then lost a fumble in the second half.
Best defensive grades
CB Shaquill Griffin - 83.0
Griffin's stellar season continues. Per PFF, Griffin allowed just two receptions on five targets for only 14 yards. PFF also credited Griffin with three passes defended.
DL Jadeveon Clowney - 80.8
Clowney was credited with three hurries, four total tackles and two run stops.
DE Ezekiel Ansah - 76.6
Ansah had his biggest play of the season when he stripped Nick Chubb on a screen pass and recovered the fumble himself.
DL Quinton Jefferson - 74.0
Jefferson had four total tackles and three run stops.
DL Poona Ford - 68.1
Ford had one run stop and was given a 69.7 grade in run defense.
Worst defensive grades
CB Jamar Taylor – 29.7
Seattle went back to playing base predominantly as Taylor saw just 12 snaps. He was given a coverage grade of just 29.9
LB Mychal Kendricks – 46.5
Kendricks missed two tackles and gave up three receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.
S Bradley McDougald – 47.9
McDougald was given just a 33.9 grade in run defense.
Week 6 PFF grades: Seahawks WRs, Shaquill Griffin earn top marks vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest