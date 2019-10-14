Week 6 PFF grades: Seahawks WRs, Shaquill Griffin earn top marks vs. Browns

Joe Fann
NBC Sports Northwest

Pro Football Focus' grades are in from the Seattle Seahawks Week 6 win against the Cleveland Browns. Seattle's receivers graded favorably and PFF continues to recognize Shaquill Griffin's breakout season.

Here are all the best and worst marks from the 32-28 win.

Best offensive grades

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

WR David Moore - 81.1

Moore caught 3-of-4 targets for 36 yards and blocked a punt in the first half.

G Mike Iupati - 79.3

Iupati was given a run blocking grade of 80.1, and he wasn't penalized once against the Browns after being flagged three times the week before.

QB Russell Wilson - 76.7

Wilson threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns while adding a third score on the ground. He's still yet to throw an interception this season.

WR DK Metcalf - 73.5

Metcalf caught 4-of-5 targets for 69 yards. His biggest catch was an 8-yard grab to convert 3rd-and-7 on Seattle's final drive of the game.

WR Tyler Lockett - 72.7

Lockett caught all five of his targets for a team-high 75 yards. He had his fourth-quarter touchdown overturned as replay indicated his knee was down before the ball crossed the goal line.

Worst offensive grades

T George Fant – 38.6

Fant allowed one sack, eight total pressures and was given a pass blocking grade of just 14.9, per PFF. The numbers indicate he's much better suited for his traditional role as an extra tight end/offensive lineman. Hopefully Duane Brown is able to return in short order.

OL Joey Hunt – 46.8

Hunt played just eight snaps in Fant's normal role, but he still allowed a sack to Myles Garrett.

RB C.J. Prosise – 48.5

Prosise failed to convert on a two-point conversion attempt and then lost a fumble in the second half.

Best defensive grades

CB Shaquill Griffin - 83.0

Griffin's stellar season continues. Per PFF, Griffin allowed just two receptions on five targets for only 14 yards. PFF also credited Griffin with three passes defended.

DL Jadeveon Clowney - 80.8

Clowney was credited with three hurries, four total tackles and two run stops.

DE Ezekiel Ansah - 76.6

Ansah had his biggest play of the season when he stripped Nick Chubb on a screen pass and recovered the fumble himself.

DL Quinton Jefferson - 74.0

Jefferson had four total tackles and three run stops.

DL Poona Ford - 68.1

Ford had one run stop and was given a 69.7 grade in run defense.

Worst defensive grades

CB Jamar Taylor – 29.7

Seattle went back to playing base predominantly as Taylor saw just 12 snaps. He was given a coverage grade of just 29.9

LB Mychal Kendricks – 46.5

Kendricks missed two tackles and gave up three receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.

S Bradley McDougald – 47.9

McDougald was given just a 33.9 grade in run defense.

Week 6 PFF grades: Seahawks WRs, Shaquill Griffin earn top marks vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next