Week 6 Overreaction: Texas dominated the Red River Rivalry & should Ohio State be ranked #1 in the country?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the action from Week 6 in college football. Texas A&M took Alabama to the wire while Texas dismantled Oklahoma. Iowa continues to struggle on offense. The guys decide whether or not Ohio State has enough merit to take the #1 ranking & if Tennessee can stay hot through next week. UCLA had a big weekend taking down ranked Utah & Mississippi State beat ranked Kentucky to warrant the ringing of the cowbells & as always, we have our Small Sample Heisman selections & Say Something Nice.

1:35 Offensive struggles for Iowa continue

11:20 Texas A&M vs Alabama

17:35 Tennessee is surging

22:26 How good is Ohio State?

27:00 The Red River Rivalry Blowout

34:05 Mississippi State is rolling

39:06 UCLA moves to 6-0

42:33 TCU took down Kansas

43:52 The Shamrock Series hits Vegas

47:09 Small Sample Heisman

51:24 Say Something Nice

