Week 6, By the Numbers: Evaluating the stats that led to a Lions victory

Evaluating the numbers that led to the Detroit Lions 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

0 — Losses for Matthew Stafford when playing in the state of Florida, he has won all 5 times he has played there over his 12-year career as a Lion.

1 — Lions’ offensive line run blocking ranking per PFF

2 – interceptions for Duron Harmon on the road this season.

2.7 — seconds it took Trey Flowers to strip-sack Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, the fastest sack in the NFL this week, per Next Gen Stats.

2.7 — seconds it took Trey Flowers to strip-sack Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, the fastest sack in the NFL this week, per Next Gen Stats.





2.8 — yards per rush for the Jaguars, pointing to the Lions’ success defending the run.

3 — Receiving touchdowns on the season for T.J. Hockenson, a career-high.

8 — Total pressures allowed by the Lions offensive line.

9 — times the Jaguars were in at least 3rd and 6-yards, per The Athletic’s Chris Burke

10th — The Jaguars offense’s DVOA ranking before facing the Lions. They’re now 17th.

11 — snaps for Jarrad Davis, but he is making the most of them. For the second week in a row, Davis was the Lions’ highest-graded defender, per PFF, this time checking with a 95.2 elite grade. Check out this week’s Film Study to find out how Davis is finding success.

14 — carries for D’Andre Swift, nearly triple his previous high for a single game (5). This could be a sign of things to come.

20.7 — miles per hour was the top speed achieved by D’Andre Swift on his 54-yard run, the 5th fastest timed speed of a ball carrier in Week 6, per Next Gen Stats. This run was the 8th longest run of the week and went for 48-yards above expectation, making is Next Gen Stats 3rd most Remarkable run if the week.

20.7 — miles per hour was the top speed achieved by D'Andre Swift on his 54-yard run, the 5th fastest timed speed of a ball carrier in Week 6, per Next Gen Stats. This run was the 8th longest run of the week and went for 48-yards above expectation, making is Next Gen Stats 3rd most Remarkable run if the week.





21 — Total team pressures by the Lions defense.

23.8 — percent chance of completion on Matthew Stafford’s 48-yard bomb to Kenny Golladay, the 9th most Improbable Completion of the week, per Nex Gen Stats.

23.8 — percent chance of completion on Matthew Stafford's 48-yard bomb to Kenny Golladay, the 9th most Improbable Completion of the week, per Nex Gen Stats.





31 — NFL opponents Stafford has thrown a touchdown against.

31 — NFL opponents Stafford has thrown a touchdown against.





34 — points scored by the Lions, the most in the coach Matt Patricia era, per Detroit News Justin ‘Rogers.

39.1 — percent of the time the Lions were in Man-coverage, an all-time low under Patricia, per ESPN’s Mike Rothstein. The Lions spent a lot of time in Cover-3 zone (26.1-percent) and it worked so well, expect them to continue using it moving forward.

44 — rushing yards allowed by the Lions defense, the fewest rush yards allowed when on the road since 2013, per Lions PR.

74.3 — Davis’ special teams PFF grade, which also led the Lions this week

77 — Percent of snaps played by rookie guard Jonah Jackson due to the guard rotation returning in Week 6. For more on this topic, check out this week’s snap count review.

85.7 — Hockenson’s run-blocking grade per PFF, best on the team this week

90.8 — Jack Fox’s PFF grade for the season, still No. 1 in the NFL

105 – receiving yards on for catches for Golladay. This is the 8th time he and Matthew Stafford have gone for at least 100 yards receiving in a game.

116 — yards rushing on 14 carries (8.3 YPC average), with two rushing touchdowns for D’Andre Swift in Week 6. Swift was nominated for the NFL Ground Player of Week 6.

180 — total team rush yards.