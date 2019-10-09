Week 6 NFL power rankings: Eagles continue their climb

The Eagles won their second straight game to improve to 3-2 on the season. Now, they'll face a really tough stretch.

Here's an updated look at my NFC power rankings:

1. Saints (4-1) Last week: 1

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Saints to their 31-24 win over the Bucs and to keep the Saints in the top spot. Bridgewater has now led the Saints to three straight wins and can make it four this weekend in Jacksonville.

2. Seahawks (4-1) Last week: 4

Seattle had a huge 30-29 win over the Rams last Thursday. The Seahawks' only loss this season was to the Saints.

3. 49ers (4-0) Last week: 7

OK, maybe the 49ers are for real. We'll really learn something about them this Sunday when they face the Rams in LA.

4. Eagles (3-2) Last week: 5

Back-to-back wins for the Eagles. Sure, the last one was against the Jets, but a win is a win. The offense didn't look crisp but the defense did its job. On the road in Minnesota this weekend to start the toughest stretch of their schedule.

5. Packers (4-1) Last week: 6

The Packers went into AT&T Stadium and walked out with a 34-24 win. They almost let the Cowboys come back but they held them off. Their only loss this season is to the Eagles.

6. Rams (3-2) Last week: 3

Football is a funny game. If Greg Zuerlein makes that kick, the Rams don't drop three spots. But he didn't and the Rams lost to the Seahawks and are now behind two teams in their own division.

7. Cowboys (3-2) Last week: 2

Uh oh. After an easy schedule to start the season, the Cowboys have now lost back-to-back games to the Saints and the Packers. They have a nice rebound this weekend in New York to face the Jets, who will get Sam Darnold back.

8. Vikings (3-2) Last week: 9

Minnesota took care of the Giants 28-10 and have now gone W-L-W-L-W to start the season. Does that mean a loss to the Eagles is on the horizon?

9. Bears (3-2) Last week: 8

After winning three straight, the Bears went to Oakland and dropped a 24-21 game. They'll have an extra week to prepare for a tough stretch out of their BYE: vs. NO, vs. LAC, @PHI.

10. Panthers (3-2) Last week: 10

Christian McCaffrey might not be human. The only player in NFL history to have more yards from scrimmage than him (866) through five games is Jim Brown, who had 988 back in 1963.

11. Lions (2-1-1) Last week: 12

The Lions relaxed on their bye this week, but will face the Packers on the road to start the long second half of their season.

12. Buccaneers (2-3) Last week: 11

The Bucs lost by seven points to the Saints, but they got their last touchdown with just 13 seconds left. It wasn't as close as the final score appeared. Still, they're not nearly as bad as I thought they were going to be.

13. Giants (2-3) Last week: 13

They lost 28-10 to the Vikings and Daniel Jones had the worst start of his young career.

14. Cardinals (1-3-1) Last week: 15

In a game I wouldn't watch even if it was in my backyard, the Cards were able to sneak out a win over the Bengals (0-5).

15. Falcons (1-4) Last week: 14

Atlanta gave up 53 points to the Texans and lost its third straight game. The Falcons' only win was over the Eagles in Week 2.

16. Redskins (0-5) Last week: 16

Jay Gruden made it through five games and he's already been fired. Maybe that's just the spark Washington needed! Or not. Probably not.

