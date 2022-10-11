Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5

NFL power rankings entering Week 6 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Eagles (1): A big reason for their 5-0 start? The ability to sprint out to big leads before putting teams away. Philadelphia's 92 second-quarter points are the most in NFL history through five games and 68 more than their opponents have. Philly has not trailed in the second half all season.

2. Bills (2): Their league-best +91 point differential is nearly double the next-most dominant teams (Eagles, 49ers both at +47). Next up, a trip to Kansas City, where Buffalo won by 18 last season ... in the regular season anyway.

3. Chiefs (3): They began Monday celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day – a little weird considering their nickname? – and ended it celebrating an escape act from the Raiders, hard as the officials made that task.

4. Ravens (5): They finally notched a close win at M&T Bank Stadium, snapping a five-game losing streak at home, thanks to K Justin Tucker. He's now converted 61 consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime. Unreal.

Justin Tucker's 43-yard FG at the end of regulation wins it for Baltimore. Since 2016, Tucker has added +201% in win probability on lead-changing kicks, more than double the next closest kicker (Prater: 83.9%).#CINvsBAL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/WRJlgFcSLP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 10, 2022

5. Cowboys (9): Their four-game winning streak is the longest in the league outside of Philadelphia. Sunday night's game in the City of Brotherly Love will be quite a litmus test for both teams, though it's worth wondering if a Dallas loss might ease the pressure cooker situation QB2 Cooper Rush has created for Dak Prescott.

6. 49ers (11): The injuries keep mounting – the loss of CB Emmanuel Moseley (torn ACL) was Sunday's worst – yet the Niners keep winning, by a collective 61-24 the last two weeks. They're the only team in the NFC West above .500.

7. Vikings (6): If WR Justin Jefferson has one more 150-yard receiving day this year, he'll have the most of any player (7) in his first three seasons. Ever. It's been mostly feast but some famine for Jefferson this year, who's on pace for a league-best 1,860 yards.

8. Giants (16): They're getting next to nothing from their passing game yet are somehow 4-1. For context, Jefferson has 547 yards through the air, and New York's wide receivers have combined for 551.

9. Packers (7): Despite the Giants' struggles throwing the ball, Green Bay was carved up by battered QB Daniel Jones in the second half of Sunday's defeat in London. The Pack could and should be a better all-around team in 2022 but likely need to run more, definitely need better defensive performances and a few more deep connections from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers would be nice, too.

10. Buccaneers (8): A bumpy start to the season was encapsulated by a bumpy win over Atlanta that kept Tampa Bay in first place. But matters could smooth out on the Bucs' two-week road trip to face the reeling Steelers and Panthers.

11. Bengals (10): Always wise to take Twitter's instructiveness with a few grains of salt ... but, man, do people hate coach Zac Taylor's play calling – particularly during Sunday night's loss at Baltimore.

12. Dolphins (4): Yes, the quarterback depth chart is in tatters. But that's masked the disappearance of the defense – and, to a lesser extent, the special teams – over the past two weeks, when Miami has been torched for 67 points.

13. Chargers (14): What happens when Brandon Staley's ridiculous use of analytics collides with the inept game management of Denver's Nathaniel Hackett? You get to find out with the rest of the country next Monday night.

14. Rams (12): No team is worse running the ball. Only the Saints have more turnovers than LA's 12. But perhaps most shocking is an offense ranked 26th overall given it's never finished worse than 11th in the Sean McVay era.

15. Patriots (20): Bill Belichick has now coached 400 games for New England ... and won 286 (71.5%) of them. Sublime.

BB 400 is a W. pic.twitter.com/dHWC3oWAcu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 9, 2022

16. Titans (21): Their defense has broken up 21 passes this season – most of those courtesy of mammoth DTs Teair Tart (5) and Jeffery Simmons (3). Go figure.

17. Jets (22): Hate to pour any cold water on their 3-2 start. But we have receipts showing the NYJ have beaten one backup quarterback and two rookie passers. Let's see how it goes against Rodgers in Lambeau Field this Sunday.

18. Cardinals (15): Since last season’s 7-0 start, they haven't won a game at State Farm Stadium – a stretch of futility now spanning eight losses.

19. Saints (27): Talk about putting a new spin on the tight end position, Taysom Hill threw a pass Sunday, rushed nine times and even returned three kickoffs ... but didn't catch a single ball.

20. Falcons (17): We get it, they've been very competitive and might have taken over first place in the NFC South if not for an egregious call against DL Grady Jarrett. But how much longer before we get to see what rookie QB Desmond Ridder can do?

21. Seahawks (18): They averaged 8.1 yards per play Sunday ... and lost. Bet Pete Carroll never would have guessed he'd have the most accurate quarterback in the league – Geno Smith is completing 75.2% of his passes – but the worst defense, one allowing 430 yards per week.

22. Jaguars (13): Their successive No. 1 picks, Trevor Lawrence (2 INTs) and Travon Walker (killer unnecessary roughness penalty), teamed up to cost Jacksonville Sunday's game.

23. Browns (23): How crucial is the ability to dominate the ball and grind the clock? Cleveland leads the league in rushing, first downs and time of possession. Lot of good it's done them.

24. Colts (28): QB Matt Ryan's 11 fumbles are the most ever by a player through five games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Fortunately for Indianapolis, he's only lost three of them. Unfortunately, Ryan's also served up a league-high seven picks.

25. Raiders (24): RB Josh Jacobs, whose fifth-year option was declined in the offseason, has stacked career-best performances the past two weeks to the tune of 298 rushing yards. Wonder if a franchise tag might be in his future now.

26. Lions (19): Sunday was the first time Detroit was shut out under Dan Campbell. No word as to whether the Lions took a doughnut in the kneecaps bitten column, too.

27. Broncos (29): We'll wager QB Russell Wilson won't accrue any MVP votes for the 11th consecutive season.

28. Bears (31): Limited as they are from a talent perspective, Da Bears have only lost one game by more than one score.

29. Texans (32): RB Dameon Pierce is justifying the training camp buzz, his 412 yards and three TDs rushing pacing all rookies.

30. Steelers (25): Sunday's 35-point loss was their worst under Mike Tomlin and most lopsided in 33 years. Next up Tom Brady, who's 12-3 against Pittsburgh.

31. Commanders (30): If Ron Rivera only had a quarterback ... a position he and the front office have grossly mismanaged in consecutive offseasons.

32. Panthers (26): Interim managers might get you to the playoffs in baseball, but hard to envision Steve Wilks – he was 3-13 as Arizona's coach in 2018 – taking Carolina on a postseason run.

