Week 6: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 6: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (8, 8, 5, 7, 11), David Johnson (8, 5, 11, 9, 1), KeeSean Johnson (5, 7, 3, 4, 2), Pharoh Cooper (4, 2, X, X, X), Maxx Williams (3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Damiere Byrd (2, X, X, 4, 7), Charles Clay (2, 1, 2, 1, 2), Chase Edmonds (2, 4, 0, 2, 2), Trent Sherfield (1, 3, 3, 1, 0), Christian Kirk (X, X, 5, 12, 8)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (84, 83, 11, 51, 117), Damiere Byrd (43, X, X, 47, 34), Trent Sherfield (36, 21, 61, 25, 0), KeeSean Johnson (31, 24, 14, 25, 45), Maxx Williams (21, 5, 6, 0, 18), David Johnson (18, 59, 2, 9, -5), Pharoh Cooper (4, 30, X, X, X), Charles Clay (-1, 20, -2, 4, 2), Chase Edmonds (-6, 5, 0, 9, -4), Christian Kirk (X, X, 53, 60, 64)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (69, 58, 47, 36, 104), David Johnson (68, 65, 99, 28, 0), Damiere Byrd (60, X, X, 9, 45), Trent Sherfield (38, 23, 15, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (34, 7, 21, 0, 21), Chase Edmonds (33, 18, 0, 10, 15), Pharoh Cooper (16, 33, X, X, X), KeeSean Johnson (14, 22, 19, 13, 31), Charles Clay (8, 27, 3, 9, 6), Christian Kirk (X, X, 37, 59, 114)

Carries: David Johnson (12, 17, 11, 11, 7), Kyler Murray (11, 10, 4, 8, 3), Chase Edmonds (5, 8, 6, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Chase Edmonds (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), KeeSean Johnson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Damiere Byrd (0, X, X, 0, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 1, 3), Trent Sherfield (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (X, X, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (3, 4, 1, 1, 2), Kyler Murray (1, 1, 2, 2, 0), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Byron Murphy (6-108-0, 7-54-1, 3-19-0, 3-31-1, 1-11-0), Tramaine Brock (1-30-0, 5-23-0, 2-10-0, 3-74-1, 4-73-0)

Observations: Thanks to the efforts of Matt Bryant (who owned a career 98.8-percent success rate on extra points before Sunday’s botch job), the Cardinals claimed victory for the second time in as many weeks. The Horizontal Raid, a movement Arizona began earlier this year, appears to have met its maker. Kyler Murray has been much more vertically-inclined the past two weeks, logging 493 air yards during that span compared to only 420 (23rd among quarterbacks) in Weeks 3 and 4. David Johnson barely practiced while nursing a back injury last week, but that didn’t stop him from producing 28.2 PPR points Sunday against Atlanta, the third-highest total among Week 6 ball-carriers. Eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, who is set to return from a six-game PED suspension this week, will bring stability to a Cardinals secondary that badly needs it (third-most passing yards allowed).

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 7, 7, 9, 10), Austin Hooper (8, 9, 11, 7, 6), Calvin Ridley (6, 9, 6, 1, 10), Mohamed Sanu (4, 5, 12, 6, 7), Devonta Freeman (3, 5, 9, 4, 4), Russell Gage (1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Luke Stocker (1, 0, 1, 4, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Ito Smith (0, 6, 4, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (98, 99, 101, 135, 131), Austin Hooper (88, 65, 92, 48, 27), Calvin Ridley (68, 141, 92, 6, 158), Mohamed Sanu (25, 21, 113, 61, 34), Devonta Freeman (8, 1, 7, -4, 6), Russell Gage (6, 30, 0, 0, 7), Justin Hardy (0, 5, 0, 5, 32), Ito Smith (0, 10, 9, 0, 4), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 5, 32, 0)

Receiving Yards: Austin Hooper (117, 56, 130, 66, 34), Julio Jones (108, 42, 52, 128, 106), Calvin Ridley (48, 88, 32, 6, 105), Devonta Freeman (30, 40, 72, 7, 42), Mohamed Sanu (29, 42, 91, 75, 16), Russell Gage (6, 12, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hardy (0, 5, 0, 6, 0), Ito Smith (0, 45, 20, 0, 13), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 0, 12, 4)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (19, 11, 12, 16, 11), Ito Smith (3, 5, 2, 1, 4), Matt Ryan (2, 3, 2, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Devonta Freeman (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Russell Gage (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (1, 1, 0, 3, 1), Calvin Ridley (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Julio Jones (0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Ito Smith (0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (3, 3, 0, 3, 1), Ito Smith (3, 2, 2, 0, 1), Matt Ryan (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaiah Oliver (4-74-0, 8-110-0, 3-43-1, 7-85-1, 3-32-0), Damontae Kazee (4-32-0, 2-59-0, 0-0-0, 3-29-0, 6-52-0), Desmond Trufant (X, 7-141-3, 3-88-2, 2-30-1, 0-0-0)

Observations: It’s been a Murphy’s Law season for the Falcons where everything that could go wrong has. Austin Hooper has been the exception, however, leading the tight-end position in catches with 42 while ranking second to Travis Kelce in yards (480). The Stanford alum has produced more 100-yard receiving games this year (two) than he did in his first three seasons combined. Sixth-year workhorse Devonta Freeman has also strung together a nice stretch. He’s been the PPR RB5 over the past two weeks, submitting three touchdowns (all receiving) and 188 yards from scrimmage in that span.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: D.J. Moore (10, 8, 5, 2, 14), Greg Olsen (7, 2, 4, 7, 9), Curtis Samuel (6, 6, 7, 7, 13), Christian McCaffrey (5, 9, 10, 4, 6), Jarius Wright (3, 3, 6, 2, 6)

Air Yards: Curtis Samuel (113, 60, 151, 54, 234), D.J. Moore (95, 89, 46, 29, 119), Greg Olsen (56, 12, 30, 77, 114), Jarius Wright (32, 8, 46, 21, 76), Christian McCaffrey (-13, 13, -13, 11, 2)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Moore (73, 91, 44, 52, 89), Curtis Samuel (70, 19, 32, 53, 91), Greg Olsen (52, 0, 5, 75, 110), Christian McCaffrey (26, 61, 86, 35, 16), Jarius Wright (6, 6, 59, 38, 15)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (22, 19, 27, 24, 16), Kyle Allen (3, 1, 0, 3, X), Reggie Bonnafon (0, 5, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Greg Olsen (1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Curtis Samuel (1, 1, 0, 3, 0), Christian McCaffrey (0, 3, 0, 0, 1), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (6, 2, 4, 6, 2), Kyle Allen (1, 0, 0, 0, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (8-91-0, 5-90-0, 2-18-0, 1-6-0, 3-61-0), Javien Elliott (5-64-0, 4-38-0, 1-14-0, 0-0-0, 2-19-0), Ross Cockrell (3-42-0, 4-99-1, 1-12-0, 6-18-0, 0-0-0), Donte Jackson (X, X, X, 5-21-1, 3-64-1)

Observations: Curtis Samuel’s 2019 has been far from a smooth ride, but fantasy owners who stayed the course were rewarded for their patience in Week 6. Samuel gave the Bucs a free lesson in London, erupting for 78 yards and two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) in a Panthers victory. Another week, another two-touchdown game for Christian McCaffrey, who leads the league in … well pretty much everything. Rushing yards (618), touches (162), carries (127), yards from scrimmage (923)—McCaffrey is Clark Kent with a better 40 time. The Panthers gutted Tampa Bay for seven takeaways in Week 6, running their season total to 15. That’s one fewer than the league-leading Patriots.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (8, 7, 7, 7, 13), Tarik Cohen (7, 5, 4, 5, 10), Anthony Miller (7, 3, 3, 1, 1), Trey Burton (4, 4, 4, 3, X), David Montgomery (1, 5, 3, 3, 1), Javon Wims (1, 5, 1, 0, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 1, 0, 3), Adam Shaheen (0, 2, 1, 3, 2), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 7), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 7, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (108, 69, 49, 67, 153), Anthony Miller (99, 12, 14, -4, 29), Trey Burton (12, 14, 11, 2, X), Javon Wims (12, 60, 4, 0, 27), David Montgomery (7, 6, -9, 35, 20), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, -2, 4, 0, 30), Adam Shaheen (0, 13, 6, 7, 11), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 3), Tarik Cohen (-9, 32, 18, 34, 42), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 70, 19, 51)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (97, 77, 60, 41, 102), Anthony Miller (52, 11, 15, 2, 0), Tarik Cohen (39, 7, 26, 7, 49), Trey Burton (16, 16, 20, 5, X), David Montgomery (11, 14, 14, 6, 27), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 3, 6, 0, 3), Adam Shaheen (0, 13, 7, 24, 6), Javon Wims (0, 56, 8, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 17), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 75, 11, 24)

Carries: David Montgomery (11, 21, 13, 18, 6), Tarik Cohen (4, 5, 4, 4, 0), Chase Daniel (1, 5, X, X, X), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 2, 4, 2, 1), Mike Davis (0, X, 1, 3, 5), Mitchell Trubisky (X, 0, 1, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Trey Burton (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Tarik Cohen (0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, X, 0, 0, 1), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (2, 2, 1, 5, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chase Daniel (0, 1, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kyle Fuller (3-42-0, 7-89-0, 6-52-0, 6-56-1, 5-54-0), Prince Amukamara (2-18-0, 2-14-0, 3-26-1, 3-41-0, 2-58-0), Buster Skrine (1-4-0, 3-19-0, 5-44-1, 5-51-0, 3-6-0)

Observations: The Bears limped into their bye with a loss to Oakland on foreign soil and it won’t get any easier with the surging Saints (winners of four straight) coming to town in Week 7. The jury is still out on David Montgomery (3.3 yards per carry) as a fantasy RB2, though he’s already cleared one hurdle and luckily for us, it’s the biggest one: opportunity. The Bears have given him the workhorse treatment, feeding Montgomery 78 touches (second to Josh Jacobs among rookies) through five games. Allen Robinson may not be the prettiest rose in the bouquet, but he’s certainly provided a safe floor, clearing double-digit PPR points in all but one game this season.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Michael Gallup (7, 14, X, X, 8), Jason Witten (7, 4, 4, 4, 4), Tavon Austin (6, 1, 1, X, X), Ezekiel Elliott (6, 4, 7, 3, 2), Cedrick Wilson (6, X, 0, 0, 0), Blake Jarwin (4, 0, 3, 3, 1), Amari Cooper (2, 14, 8, 7, 5), Randall Cobb (X, 6, 6, 4, 6), Devin Smith (X, X, 1, 5, 3)

Air Yards: Jason Witten (76, 57, 40, 32, 15), Michael Gallup (71, 137, X, X, 111), Cedrick Wilson (63, X, 0, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (47, -4, 5, X, X), Blake Jarwin (24, 0, 37, 20, 16), Amari Cooper (22, 166, 113, 89, 41), Ezekiel Elliott (7, 31, 12, 12, -4), Randall Cobb (X, 78, 96, 43, 20), Devin Smith (X, X, 5, 63, 56)

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (64, 13, 5, X, X), Jason Witten (57, 29, 50, 54, 25), Michael Gallup (48, 113, X, X, 68), Ezekiel Elliott (47, 29, 30, 14, 9), Cedrick Wilson (46, X, 0, 0, 0), Blake Jarwin (6, 0, 49, 3, 22), Amari Cooper (3, 226, 48, 88, 44), Randall Cobb (X, 53, 41, 23, 24), Devin Smith (X, X, 0, 39, 74)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (28, 12, 18, 19, 23), Tony Pollard (3, 4, 0, 13, 4), Dak Prescott (3, 4, 1, 2, 5)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (1, 0, 0, X, X), Amari Cooper (0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Michael Gallup (0, 0, X, X, 1), Jason Witten (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Randall Cobb (X, 0, 1, 0, 1), Devin Smith (X, X, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (10, 2, 3, 5, 5), Dak Prescott (3, 1, 0, 1, 1), Tony Pollard (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chidobe Awuzie (4-118-1, 4-23-0, 4-40-0, 6-110-0, 0-0-0), Byron Jones (2-37-0, 2-40-0, 2-21-0, 1-6-0, 7-78-1), Anthony Brown (1-24-0, 0-0-0, 3-33-0, 0-0-0, 5-42-0)

Observations: Efficiency be damned. Who the heck cares if Ezekiel Elliott spent his Sunday running into brick walls (3.8 yards per carry against the Jets)? Fantasy owners will take his season-high 33 touches and 12 red-zone opportunities (10 carries, two targets) any day of the week. You hate to see a golden matchup go to waste but that may end up happening this week as the Cowboys’ injury-ravaged receiving corps looks ill-equipped to take advantage of the Eagles’ funnel defense (Stefon Diggs tore the Birds up for 167 yards and three touchdowns last week). With Amari Cooper (thigh) and Randall Cobb (back, hamstring) both ailing, Dallas could be forced to trot out sixth-round sophomore Cedrick Wilson and low-wattage gadget receiver Tavon Austin in three-wide sets against Philadelphia.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (9, 9, 8, 10, 9), T.J. Hockenson (6, 3, 4, 3, 9), Marvin Jones (5, 5, 9, 6, 4), Kerryon Johnson (4, 3, 1, 3, 2), J.D. McKissic (3, 2, 0, 0, 2), Danny Amendola (1, X, 5, 1, 13), Jesse James (1, 1, 1, 4, 1), Logan Thomas (1, 3, 1, 1, 0), Ty Johnson (0, 1, 2, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (122, 109, 78, 148, 147), Marvin Jones (85, 89, 130, 91, 52), T.J. Hockenson (26, 5, 8, 20, 142), Logan Thomas (20, 9, 14, 5, 0), Kerryon Johnson (15, 37, 7, 9, 4), Jesse James (8, 10, 13, 26, 6), Danny Amendola (4, X, 43, 6, 122), Ty Johnson (0, -1, 1, 5, 0), J.D. McKissic (-2, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (121, 67, 17, 117, 42), Kerryon Johnson (27, 32, 7, 47, 13), T.J. Hockenson (21, 27, 1, 7, 131), Marvin Jones (17, 77, 101, 43, 56), Jesse James (8, 0, 13, 18, 15), J.D. McKissic (7, 11, 0, 0, 24), Danny Amendola (6, X, 37, 0, 104), Ty Johnson (0, 1, 0, 6, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 25, 15, 7, 0)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (13, 26, 20, 12, 16), J.D. McKissic (3, 4, 1, 2, 0), Matthew Stafford (3, 2, 3, 4, 3), Ty Johnson (0, 3, 4, 5, 1)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (2, 3, 1, 0, 2), T.J. Hockenson (2, 2, 2, 0, 1), Danny Amendola (1, X, 1, 0, 0), Jesse James (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerryon Johnson (4, 7, 4, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Justin Coleman (6-109-1, 4-67-0, 6-42-2, 1-6-0, 7-39-1), Rashaan Melvin (3-63-0, 2-14-0, 2-34-0, 4-111-0, 4-44-0), Darius Slay (4-18-0, X, 2-59-0, 6-81-0, 1-6-0)

Observations: They call Detroit the Motor City, but this season, it’s been the heartbreak capital. The Lions, who have lost consecutive gut-wrenchers to Green Bay and Kansas City, deserve better than their 2-2-1 record. Lockdown corner Darius Slay returned to Detroit’s secondary in Week 6, though the unit still had trouble defending Packers unknown Allen Lazard (4-65-1 on five targets) in Monday night’s defeat. Kenny Golladay has earned plenty of deep looks downfield from cannon-armed Matthew Stafford (only Will Fuller has drawn more targets of 20+ yards), but hasn’t cashed many of them in, securing just four of 14 deep targets for the year. T.J. Hockenson made a great first impression by tallying 25.1 PPR points in his NFL debut in Week 1, second to only Evan Engram at tight end. Unfortunately, he’s been a no-show ever since, gathering just 20.6 PPR points in four subsequent contests (PPR TE33 since Week 2).

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Geronimo Allison (7, 6, 4, 3, 5), Aaron Jones (7, 8, 7, 1, 7), Jimmy Graham (5, 3, 9, 1, 2), Allen Lazard (5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (5, X, 1, 2, 4), Jake Kumerow (3, 2, X, X, 1), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 2, 2, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 4, 7, 10, 6), Davante Adams (X, X, 15, 4, 9)

Air Yards: Geronimo Allison (81, 46, 70, 19, 25), Allen Lazard (79, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (52, 106, 91, 110, 62), Jimmy Graham (51, 25, 53, 2, 24), Aaron Jones (46, -5, -10, 2, 26), Marcedes Lewis (45, -2, 0, 5, 16), Jake Kumerow (18, 30, X, X, 6), Jamaal Williams (-1, X, -1, -2, -12), Davante Adams (X, X, 141, 46, 127)

Receiving Yards: Allen Lazard (65, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (50, 17, 19, 19, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (48, 18, 47, 99, 19), Geronimo Allison (40, 28, 52, -1, 16), Jamaal Williams (32, X, 0, 27, 13), Jimmy Graham (17, 41, 61, 0, 0), Jake Kumerow (17, 9, X, X, 12), Aaron Jones (13, 75, 37, 4, 40), Davante Adams (X, X, 180, 56, 106)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (14, X, 0, 12, 9), Aaron Jones (11, 19, 13, 10, 23), Aaron Rodgers (3, 4, 5, 1, 1), Tra Carson (0, 6, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (2, 0, 4, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (2, X, 0, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Geronimo Allison (0, 2, 2, 0, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 2, 2, 0, 1), Davante Adams (X, X, 4, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (4, X, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Rodgers (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (1, 7, 3, 3, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (6-163-0, 6-72-0, 2-25-0, 5-123-0, 1-45-1), Tramon Williams (2-15-0, 3-60-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-67-0), Jaire Alexander (1-3-0, 8-201-1, 2-19-1, 3-20-0, 3-49-0)

Observations: The Packers got home-cooking in the form of two gift-wrapped flags against Trey Flowers Monday night, allowing Green Bay to claim its first win over Detroit since the 2016 regular season finale. Fresh out of the concussion protocol, Jamaal Williams went ballistic with 136 yards (104 rushing, 32 receiving) and a touchdown in Week 6, out-touching Aaron Jones for only the second time this season. Already playing without top receiver Davante Adams (still slowed by his bout with turf toe), Geronimo Allison’s concussion against the Lions thrust undrafted rookie Allen Lazard into a featured role. He didn’t disappoint, turning five targets into four catches for a team-high 65 yards and a touchdown as Green Bay improved to 5-1, its best start since 2015.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (6, 17, 15, 12, 9), Gerald Everett (5, 11, 8, 2, 5), Robert Woods (4, 9, 15, 8, 4), Brandin Cooks (3, 3, 9, 12, 4), Tyler Higbee (3, 3, 7, X, 3), Josh Reynolds (1, 1, 2, 2, 0), Todd Gurley (X, 5, 11, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (43, 60, 109, 124, 5), Gerald Everett (40, 100, 50, 11, 51), Josh Reynolds (31, 12, 29, 25, 0), Cooper Kupp (23, 134, 127, 94, 64), Tyler Higbee (13, -1, 53, X, 31), Brandin Cooks (6, 101, 100, 138, 86), Todd Gurley (X, 5, 13, 0, -9)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Higbee (25, 47, 41, X, 21), Brandin Cooks (18, 29, 71, 112, 74), Cooper Kupp (17, 117, 121, 102, 120), Gerald Everett (9, 136, 44, 15, 21), Josh Reynolds (0, 12, 22, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 48, 164, 40, 55), Todd Gurley (X, 6, 54, 0, 4)

Carries: Malcolm Brown (11, 1, 5, 3, 6), Darrell Henderson (6, 0, 0, X, X), Jared Goff (1, 1, 0, 4, 4), Todd Gurley (X, 15, 5, 14, 16)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 3, 0, 3, 1), Robert Woods (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 2, 0, 3), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 1, X, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Todd Gurley (X, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Malcolm Brown (3, 0, 0, 1, 2), Darrell Henderson (1, 0, 0, X, X), Jared Goff (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (X, 3, 3, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Troy Hill (2-16-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3--4-0, 1-7-0, 4-40-1, 2-29-0, 3-13-0)

Observations: Malcolm Brown, one of the highest-owned players on last week’s DFS slate (his $4,800 price tag on FanDuel probably had something to do with that), fell flat against the Niners, clocking only 40 yards on 11 carries (including three of the red-zone variety) in place of hobbled workhorse Todd Gurley (quad). With Brown nursing an injury of his own (he came away with an ankle injury), Darrell Henderson graced our television screens for only the fourth time this season, seeing six carries and two targets in the loss to San Francisco. Jared Goff was abysmal in Week 6, completing 13-of-24 throws for 78 yards with a long completion of just 12 yards as the reeling Rams lost their third straight. Only Daniel Jones has faced more pressure (48.1 percent of snaps) than Goff (43.3) this season. The Rams shook up their secondary Tuesday by acquiring Jaguars malcontent Jalen Ramsey (who hasn’t seen the field since Week 3 due to a “back injury”) while shipping Marcus Peters to Baltimore, all in the span of three hours.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Stefon Diggs (11, 4, 7, 3, 8), Adam Thielen (8, 8, 6, 5, 8), Kyle Rudolph (3, 1, 1, 1, 5), Dalvin Cook (2, 6, 8, 5, 3), Irv Smith (2, 0, 1, 3, 2), Olabisi Johnson (1, 4, 4, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (250, 53, 73, 13, 161), Adam Thielen (75, 87, 72, 59, 139), Irv Smith (19, 0, 4, 32, -3), Olabisi Johnson (16, 25, 25, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (3, -3, 6, -3, 15), Dalvin Cook (-4, -16, -6, -11, -3)

Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (167, 44, 108, 15, 52), Adam Thielen (57, 130, 6, 55, 75), Kyle Rudolph (36, 4, 12, 11, 9), Irv Smith (29, 0, 5, 60, -1), Olabisi Johnson (16, 43, 35, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (13, 86, 35, 33, 37)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16, 21, 14, 16, 20), Alexander Mattison (14, 7, 2, 12, 4), Kirk Cousins (2, 3, 0, 4, 2), Ameer Abdullah (0, 3, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (3, 2, 1, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Irv Smith (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (5, 2, 2, 4, 1), Alexander Mattison (4, 1, 0, 4, 0), Kirk Cousins (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trae Waynes (4-69-1, 4-9-0, 5-73-0, 6-31-0, 3-15-0), Xavier Rhodes (6-30-0, 3-61-1, 7-45-0, 2-10-0, 7-93-0), Mackensie Alexander (2-6-0, X, 3-34-0, X, X), Mike Hughes (0-0-0, 6-39-0, 0-0-0, 3-23-0, X)

Observations: Known by most as a mild-mannered game manager, Kirk Cousins has embraced his dark side, shifting to his alter ego “Angry Kirk.” This feisty, battle-hardened version of Cousins will surely take some getting used to, but I don’t see a lot of fantasy owners complaining. Only Dak Prescott (740), Deshaun Watson (706), Matt Ryan (686) and Tom Brady (682) have thrown for more yards than Cousins (639) the past two weeks. Stefon Diggs had himself a touchdown-palooza in Week 6, blowing up for 167 yards and three touchdowns (a career-best) at the hands of Philadelphia’s beleaguered secondary. Diggs’ 250 air yards Sunday were the most by any receiver in a game this season. Vulture extraordinaire Adam Thielen has been the recipient of 46.2 percent of Minnesota’s red-zone targets, the highest rate among wide receivers.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (12, 13, 9, 7, 13), Alvin Kamara (8, 7, 3, 10, 3), Ted Ginn (6, 2, 5, 5, 0), Jared Cook (3, 6, 6, 2, 7), Latavius Murray (3, 2, 1, 0, 1), Josh Hill (2, 4, 4, 2, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Ted Ginn (119, 35, 68, 29, 0), Michael Thomas (47, 144, 69, 51, 98), Jared Cook (21, 44, 27, 22, 68), Josh Hill (12, 36, 18, 11, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 0, -1, 25), Alvin Kamara (-1, 9, 1, -17, 47), Latavius Murray (-13, 3, -4, 0, -5)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (89, 182, 95, 54, 89), Jared Cook (37, 41, 21, 7, 25), Ted Ginn (36, 35, 19, 15, 0), Alvin Kamara (35, 42, 20, 92, 15), Latavius Murray (35, 6, 6, 0, 16), Josh Hill (8, 39, 29, 4, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 0, 5, 16)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (11, 16, 17, 16, 13), Latavius Murray (8, 7, 4, 2, 5), Teddy Bridgewater (3, 5, 3, 3, 2), Taysom Hill (3, 2, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (4, 2, 0, 1, 1), Jared Cook (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Josh Hill (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Teddy Bridgewater (3, 0, 3, 1, 0), Latavius Murray (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 3, 1, 5, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (3-44-0, 2-25-0, 4-39-0, 10-152-0, 5-142-1), Eli Apple (1-20-0, 1-26-1, 3-19-0, 1-32-0, 1-15-0), P.J. Williams (0-0-0, 5-69-0, 1-32-0, 4-36-0, 3-31-0)

Observations: Dogged by a pesky ankle injury that limited his practice availability throughout the week, Alvin Kamara didn’t look himself Sunday, setting season-lows in carries (11), rushing yards (31) and snap rate (59.1 percentage) while ceding 11 touches to Latavius Murray. Jared Cook has followed up a four-game touchdown drought with end-zone visits in back-to-back games including his go-ahead score (the Saints’ only touchdown of the afternoon) to knock off Jacksonville in Week 6. If you like pina coladas and getting stuck in the rain, I don’t know what to do for you. But if you like ultra-consistent fantasy wide receivers, may I point you in the direction of Michael Thomas, who leads the league in catches with 53? Even with backup Teddy Bridgewater manning the offense, Thomas has still produced either 80 yards or a touchdown in every game this season.

New York Giants

Targets: Golden Tate (9, 6, X, X, X), Darius Slayton (8, 5, 2, 5, X), Rhett Ellison (7, 1, 4, 1, 1), Cody Latimer (1, 1, 0, X, 5), Evan Engram (X, 11, 7, 8, 8), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 7, 1, 1), Sterling Shepard (X, 10, 9, 9, X)

Air Yards: Darius Slayton (156, 91, 10, 107, X), Golden Tate (105, 17, X, X, X), Rhett Ellison (57, 2, 3, 3, 5), Cody Latimer (5, 25, 0, X, 64), Evan Engram (X, 83, 31, 36, 60), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 10, -2, 3), Sterling Shepard (X, 157, 78, 110, X)

Receiving Yards: Golden Tate (102, 13, X, X, X), Darius Slayton (32, 62, 13, 82, X), Rhett Ellison (30, 3, 24, 3, 8), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, X, 30), Evan Engram (X, 42, 54, 113, 48), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 55, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (X, 49, 76, 100, X)

Carries: Elijhaa Penny (3, 3, 3, 0, 0), Daniel Jones (2, 3, 5, 4, X), Wayne Gallman (X, 2, 18, 5, 0)

RZ Targets: Rhett Ellison (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, X, 1), Darius Slayton (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Evan Engram (X, 3, 1, 2, 1), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 1, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (X, 2, 1, 1, X)

RZ Carries: Daniel Jones (0, 0, 1, 2, X), Elijhaa Penny (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (X, 0, 3, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Grant Haley (8-101-0, 3-45-1, 7-89-0, 3-58-0, 0-0-0), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0, 1-11-0, 2-15-0, 8-188-3, 7-75-0), Deandre Baker (4-35-0, 4-52-1, 1-11-0, 2-24-0, 7-140-1)

Observations: While the Giants’ trip to Foxboro Thursday night wasn’t the bloodbath many anticipated, it certainly wasn’t the best showcase for Daniel Jones, who has come back to earth in a big way the past two weeks (51.8 quarterback rating with four interceptions and a 52.2 completion percentage over that span). Of course, it’s easy for problems to arise when your starting offense consists of undrafted rookie Jonathan Hilliman (since waived), Darius Slayton and Rhett Ellison among other players you may or may not have heard of. The good news is that help is on the way with Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Evan Engram (knee) both due back for Sunday’s tilt with Arizona. Golden Tate’s 64-yard touchdown in Week 6 was his longest since 2017 when he broke loose for a 71-yard gallop against the Packers in Week 17.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (12, 8, 9, X, 1), Zach Ertz (9, 7, 8, 7, 16), Dallas Goedert (8, 3, 3, 1, 0), Nelson Agholor (7, 3, 1, 12, 11), Miles Sanders (3, 5, 0, 4, 5), Mack Hollins (2, 1, 2, 7, 8), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 0, 3, 4), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 4, 1, 1), Darren Sproles (X, 1, 0, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (102, 79, 9, 64, 131), Zach Ertz (92, 61, 58, 67, 151), Alshon Jeffery (60, 34, 87, X, 22), Mack Hollins (55, -19, 32, 97, 93), Dallas Goedert (46, 16, -1, 26, 0), Miles Sanders (40, 24, 0, 35, 5), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 0, 58, 90), Jordan Howard (0, 0, -1, 5, 2), Darren Sproles (X, 6, 0, 4, 4)

Receiving Yards: Alshon Jeffery (76, 52, 38, X, 0), Miles Sanders (86, 49, 0, 73, 22), Zach Ertz (54, 57, 65, 64, 72), Dallas Goedert (48, 11, 16, 0, 0), Nelson Agholor (42, 20, 0, 50, 107), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 0, 10, 4), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 13, 62, 50), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 28, 0, 8), Darren Sproles (X, 0, 0, 0, 5)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 13, 15, 11, 8), Miles Sanders (3, 9, 11, 13, 10), Carson Wentz (2, 2, 6, 4, 3), Darren Sproles (X, 3, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Alshon Jeffery (1, 1, 3, X, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 0, 0, 3, 2), Zach Ertz (0, 1, 0, 0, 6), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Miles Sanders (0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Darren Sproles (X, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 3, 6, 3, 1), Carson Wentz (0, 0, 2, 1, 2), Miles Sanders (0, 1, 1, 3, 2), Darren Sproles (X, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rasul Douglas (5-114-1, 2-27-0, 3-22-0, 3-26-0, 2-14-0), Sidney Jones (4-33-1, X, 2-62-0, 2-30-1, 4-30-0), Orlando Scandrick (0-0-0, 1-2-0, X, X, X), Ronald Darby (X, X, X, 5-57-0, 7-115-2), Avonte Maddox (X, X, 8-114-0, 2-29-0, 6-72-1)

Observations: Miles Sanders hasn’t flashed as a ball-carrier yet—he sports a “hold-your-nose” 3.5-yard-per-carry average through five games. Fortunately he’s made up for his lack of rushing success with 219 receiving yards, easily the most among rookie backs (Josh Jacobs is a distant second at 77). Through six games, Zach Ertz has logged the fifth-most PPR points (75.6) among tight ends, which would be his worst finish at the position since 2016 (TE6). He and Dallas Goedert received virtually the same snaps in Week 6 (51-45 in Ertz’s favor) while both garnered eight targets from Carson Wentz. Alshon Jeffery’s counting stats (24 catches, 215 yards on 36 targets) are the epitome of average, but his nose for the end zone (four touchdowns in his first four games) keeps him hovering around the WR2/3 borderline.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (8, 8, 8, 3, 10), Dante Pettis (6, 3, 5, 0, 1), Deebo Samuel (5, 3, 4, 7, 3), Matt Breida (4, 3, 3, 1, 1), Tevin Coleman (3, 0, X, X, 3), Marquise Goodwin (3, 4, 2, 3, 3), Kendrick Bourne (1, 2, 3, 2, 3), Richie James (0, 0, 2, 4, 2), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 1, 4, 1)

Air Yards: Dante Pettis (44, 19, 25, 0, 6), Marquise Goodwin (43, 42, 36, 61, 30), George Kittle (38, 64, 49, 52, 52), Deebo Samuel (17, 14, 87, 17, 10), Kendrick Bourne (1, 21, 23, 8, 39), Richie James (0, 0, 22, 51, 30), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 1, -5, 0), Matt Breida (-3, 9, 2, 0, 3), Tevin Coleman (-7, 0, X, X, 4)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (103, 70, 57, 54, 54), Dante Pettis (45, 11, 20, 0, 7), Matt Breida (27, 15, 20, 11, 0), Deebo Samuel (18, 3, 44, 87, 17), Tevin Coleman (16, 0, X, X, 33), Marquise Goodwin (15, 41, 41, 77, 7), Kendrick Bourne (11, 24, 22, 4, 9), Richie James (0, 0, 22, 7, 39), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 68, 0)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (18, 16, X, X, 6), Matt Breida (13, 11, 14, 12, 15), Jimmy Garoppolo (5, 4, 6, 4, 2), Raheem Mostert (4, 7, 12, 13, 9), Jeff Wilson (0, X, 8, 10, X)

RZ Targets: Tevin Coleman (2, 0, X, X, 0), Deebo Samuel (2, 1, 0, 2, 0), Dante Pettis (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matt Breida (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), George Kittle (0, 2, 1, 1, 3), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (6, 2, X, X, 1), Jimmy Garoppolo (1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Jeff Wilson (0, X, 8, 5, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Emmanuel Moseley (3-21-0, 1-7-0, 0-0-0, 2-17-0, 0-0-0), Richard Sherman (2-9-0, 4-75-0, 1-7-0, 4-15-0, 3-27-1), K’Waun Williams (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-6-0, 5-58-1, 1-15-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (X, X, 3-80-1, 1-47-0, 2-21-0)

Observations: Since returning from a high-ankle sprain in Week 5, Tevin Coleman has edged backfield-mate Matt Breida in both touches (36-31) and snaps (68-53) while also bettering Breida in carries (34-24) and red-zone opportunities (10-2). Yet, Breida has still outscored him in PPR points over that span (38.2-29.8). Breida has also out-gained Coleman, holding a 192-158 advantage in yards from scrimmage. If you were savvy enough to buy low on George Kittle a few weeks ago, that decision has paid off and then some. He’s led all tight ends in catches (14), receiving yards (173) and PPR points (39.1) the past two weeks. Jimmy Garoppolo has excelled under pressure this season—his 54.5 completion percentage with the cavalry coming is the NFL’s fifth-highest—though more often than not, the Niners’ sturdy O line has kept him well-protected. Garoppolo’s 26.0 pressure percentage is second-lowest to fellow Bay Area signal-caller Derek Carr (24.9).

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Jaron Brown (5, 4, 3, 6, 0), Tyler Lockett (5, 4, 4, 14, 12), DK Metcalf (5, 3, 4, 6, 7), Chris Carson (4, 2, 4, 1, 3), David Moore (4, 2, 2, 2, X), C.J. Prosise (3, X, 0, 5, 3), Luke Willson (3, 1, 2, X, X), Malik Turner (1, 0, 0, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (64, 41, 42, 165, 81), David Moore (54, 7, 14, 42, X), C.J. Prosise (41, X, 0, 10, 3), DK Metcalf (38, 55, 36, 121, 113), Jaron Brown (29, 58, 26, 55, 0), Luke Willson (16, 5, 23, X, X), Malik Turner (4, 0, 0, 52, 23), Chris Carson (1, 2, 4, -6, -9)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (75, 51, 51, 154, 79), DK Metcalf (69, 44, 6, 67, 61), David Moore (36, 10, 9, 29, X), Chris Carson (35, 5, 41, -2, 27), Jaron Brown (29, 36, 50, 30, 0), Luke Willson (16, 10, 26, X, X), C.J. Prosise (15, X, 0, 38, 13), Malik Turner (0, 0, 0, 19, 54)

Carries: Chris Carson (24, 27, 22, 15, 15), Russell Wilson (9, 8, 2, 7, 6), C.J. Prosise (3, X, 3, 4, 2), Rashaad Penny (X, 6, X, X, 10)

RZ Targets: Jaron Brown (3, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tyler Lockett (1, 1, 1, 3, 0), David Moore (1, 1, 1, 1, X), Luke Willson (1, 0, 0, X, X), Chris Carson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), DK Metcalf (0, 1, 3, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (7, 3, 3, 3, 0), Russell Wilson (5, 1, 1, 2, 0), C.J. Prosise (0, X, 2, 1, 0), Rashaad Penny (X, 1, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (2-30-0, 3-44-0, 3-23-0, 5-45-1, 0-0-0), Shaquill Griffin (2-14-0, 4-82-0, 2-13-0, 0-0-0, 4-32-1)

Observations: The 5-1 Seahawks are off to their best start since 2013, which, as you may recall, was the last time they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Chris Carson’s early-season fumbling spree seems to have lit a fire under him. Only Leonard Fournette (405) and Nick Chubb (374) have rushed for more yards than Carson (346) the past three weeks. A frequent MVP snub, this might be the year Russell Wilson finally gets his due. He ranks first or second in just about every conceivable passing category including quarterback rating (124.7), yards per attempt (9.0), touchdowns (14) and completion percentage (72.5). The injury gods have not been kind to Will Dissly, who was lost to a torn Achilles in Week 6. Dissly also had his rookie year cut short due to injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (17, 3, 7, 15, 8), Chris Godwin (12, 9, 14, 4, 9), Scott Miller (7, 2, 1, 0, X), Dare Ogunbowale (5, 3, 4, 3, 1), Cameron Brate (4, 1, 3, 3, 2), O.J. Howard (4, 2, 3, 4, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Ronald Jones (0, 3, 1, 1, 0), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 1, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (226, 22, 103, 244, 120), Scott Miller (147, 19, 39, 0, X), Chris Godwin (111, 137, 114, 87, 119), Cameron Brate (55, 6, 33, 15, 7), O.J. Howard (19, 28, 7, 79, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (7, 8, 6, 16, -4), Peyton Barber (0, -2, 4, 2, -1), Ronald Jones (0, -2, 3, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 13, 11, 64)

Receiving Yards: Chris Godwin (151, 125, 172, 40, 121), Mike Evans (96, 0, 89, 190, 61), Cameron Brate (47, 11, 36, 7, 10), Scott Miller (39, 0, 0, 0, X), O.J. Howard (35, 10, 33, 66, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (22, 27, 16, 23, 9), Peyton Barber (0, -1, 0, 7, 7), Ronald Jones (0, 21, 12, 41, 0), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 0, 6, 0)

Carries: Peyton Barber (8, 8, 9, 13, 23), Ronald Jones (4, 9, 19, 14, 4), Jameis Winston (1, 3, 1, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (4, 1, 1, 4, 1), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Chris Godwin (1, 1, 2, 0, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ronald Jones (1, 1, 3, 4, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 3, 2, 3), Jameis Winston (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Vernon Hargreaves (6-65-0, 5-100-1, 4-69-0, 2-53-1, 10-133-0), Carlton Davis (3-50-1, 3-39-0, 7-71-0, 2-26-0, 4-30-0), M.J. Stewart (0-0-0, 2-12-0, 10-125-1, 6-67-0, 1-8-0)

Observations: Just when you thought the squeaky-wheel narrative was dead, Jameis Winston went and resurrected it by force-feeding Mike Evans against the Panthers, peppering him with 17 targets to make up for his light load (only three targets) in Week 5. Winston hung 400 yards (a benchmark he’s reached on only one other occasion) on Carolina Sunday but offset his gaudy totals by committing six turnovers including a career-worst five interceptions. Chris Godwin ran his streak of 100-yard games to three in a row in Week 6, bleeding the Panthers for 151 yards through the air. He’s on pace for 115 catches, 1,765 yards and 16 receiving scores, which would all be franchise records.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terry McLaurin (7, 7, X, 8, 10), Trey Quinn (4, 4, 4, 7, 7), Paul Richardson (4, 2, 5, 9, 3), Jeremy Sprinkle (3, 3, 3, 4, 1), Chris Thompson (3, 7, 5, 5, 8), Adrian Peterson (2, 0, 0, 3, 2), Kelvin Harmon (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Steven Sims (0, 3, 0, 2, 1), Vernon Davis (X, X, 4, 4, 4)

Air Yards: Terry McLaurin (128, 123, X, 91, 134), Paul Richardson (49, 13, 38, 79, 11), Trey Quinn (13, 13, 88, 36, 37), Jeremy Sprinkle (13, 17, 14, 35, 6), Kelvin Harmon (8, 4, 13, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (7, 7, 24, -6, 4), Steven Sims (0, 0, 0, -2, -3), Adrian Peterson (-3, 0, 0, -15, 1), Vernon Davis (X, X, 32, 34, 22)

Receiving Yards: Terry McLaurin (100, 51, X, 70, 95), Jeremy Sprinkle (24, 17, 20, 19, 11), Adrian Peterson (18, 0, 0, -3, 7), Kelvin Harmon (8, 4, 14, 0, 0), Trey Quinn (8, 15, 10, 30, 36), Chris Thompson (8, 17, 56, 79, 48), Paul Richardson (0, 14, 14, 83, 16), Steven Sims (0, 1, 0, 24, 3), Vernon Davis (X, X, 5, 30, 29)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (23, 7, 11, 12, 10), Case Keenum (4, X, 0, 2, 1), Chris Thompson (3, 4, 4, 7, 2), Wendell Smallwood (1, 6, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Thompson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Terry McLaurin (0, 0, X, 1, 5), Trey Quinn (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (X, X, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 2, 2, 3), Case Keenum (0, X, 0, 2, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 0, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (4-62-1, 5-52-0, 3-16-0, 4-55-2, 3-78-1), Fabian Moreau (6-30-0, 2-22-0, 6-84-0, 2-14-0, X), Quinton Dunbar (3-8-0, 6-90-0, 0-0-0, X, X)

Observations: Interim coach Bill Callahan made good on his promise to feature Adrian Peterson Sunday, filling his jug with 25 touches in a win at Miami. After being quieted by the Patriots in Week 5 (and who could blame him?), Terry McLaurin roared back to life against Miami, conquering the shorthanded Dolphins (All-Pro Xavien Howard was absent with a knee injury) with 100 yards and two touchdowns on just four catches. He leads all rookies in catches (23), receiving yards (408), touchdowns (five) and plenty of other stats I don’t have time to list here. File this under glass half-full: sure the Redskins are a flaming train wreck coated in disaster sauce, but at least they’ve uncovered a gem in Quinton Dunbar, PFF’s top-rated cornerback through six weeks.