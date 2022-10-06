Week 6 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 6

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider and inputted at time of writing.

The Mountain West started conference play with a bang. We went 2-4 to begin conference play and are 24-27 on the year. Not great and we’re still underwater on the year, but last week was a great ride to watch depending on who you ask.

Colorado State @ Nevada (-3.5, O/U 44)

Colorado State has hit the under in every game they have played this season. And it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon. Neither offense is good and the defenses aren’t great either. Nevada has been able to produce a number of turnovers this year. This one becomes a defensive battle and the under hits again.

Pick: Under

UNLV @ San Jose State (-7, O/U 52.5)

The swing on the line in this one is kind of crazy. It opened at UNLV -3.5 and has now swung to San Jose State -7. A 10.5 point swing seems insane to think about in the Mountain West. UNLV has been a suprise team this season and I don’t think that changes here, with the Rebels hanging onto first place in the West.

Pick: UNLV +7

AIR Force @ UTAH State (+10.5, O/U 54.5)

Air Force struggled against Navy, but that was mostly due to their own demise as they turned the ball over twice and couldn’t finish drives. Against Utah State, the Falcons will get back on track. The Aggies are giving up close to 200 yards rushing per game and that’s not going to get better here.

Pick: Air Force -10.5

Wyoming @ New Mexico (+3.5, O/U 36.5)

New Mexico’s defense has had a major turn around under DC Rocky Long. Their offense on the other hand, hasn’t been much to look at. New Mexico has managed to win the past two matchups between these two schools and with a home crowd on their side the Lobos have a chance to make it three in a row.

Pick: New Mexico SU (+137)

Fresno State @ Boise State (-7.5 O/U 45.5)

The Bulldogs are still going to be without starting quartback Jake Haener. The Broncos flipped a switch in the second half against San Diego State last week. Boise State is still the team to beat in the Mountain West and will prove it again this week against Fresno State.

Pick: Boise State -7.5

Hawai’i @ San Diego State (-22, O/U 48)

I know Hawai’i is a bad team, but the Aztecs haven’t exactly inspired confidence on offense either. And San Diego State will probably be down to their third string freshman quarterback if Braxton Burmeister can’t go. San Diego State will win, but I think Hawai’i will cover.

Pick: Hawai’i +22

