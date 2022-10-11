Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections
A new leader?
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Bowl projection season is here after, as usual
Week 6 is over and the league is sort of starting to take shape. We have San Jose doing quite well through the league, Boise State rebounding after a slow start, UNLV is surprising, despite its loss, and Fresno State really needs Jake Haener back.
The bowl projections have been slowly changing but this week has a few new wrinkles with Utah State playing better and clearly on the bowl radar despite being 2-4. It will take a great second half run to get to six wins.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6
After San Jose State’s thrashing of UNLV and coupled with Air Force’s loss, the Spartans are now in control and this week earn the coveted Jimmy Kimmel Bowl slot which is awarded to the conference champion.
Fresno State gets the boot this week in favor of a 3-3 San Diego State team. The Bulldogs at 1-4 are in a world of hurt and really need QB Jake Haener to be back to make this season turn into a potential bowl season for them.
The Aztecs are by no means a look as they still have to play San Jose State, Air Force, UNLV, and Fresno State. Luckily, three of the four are at home with the one road tilt against the Bulldogs.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs North Texas
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Washington State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Rice
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Toledo
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Western Kentucky
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Central Michigan
More Bowl Projections!
Week 5 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 3 Mountain West Bowl Projections