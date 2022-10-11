Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections

A new leader?

Bowl projection season is here after, as usual

Week 6 is over and the league is sort of starting to take shape. We have San Jose doing quite well through the league, Boise State rebounding after a slow start, UNLV is surprising, despite its loss, and Fresno State really needs Jake Haener back.

The bowl projections have been slowly changing but this week has a few new wrinkles with Utah State playing better and clearly on the bowl radar despite being 2-4. It will take a great second half run to get to six wins.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins are below

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6

After San Jose State’s thrashing of UNLV and coupled with Air Force’s loss, the Spartans are now in control and this week earn the coveted Jimmy Kimmel Bowl slot which is awarded to the conference champion.

Fresno State gets the boot this week in favor of a 3-3 San Diego State team. The Bulldogs at 1-4 are in a world of hurt and really need QB Jake Haener to be back to make this season turn into a potential bowl season for them.

The Aztecs are by no means a look as they still have to play San Jose State, Air Force, UNLV, and Fresno State. Luckily, three of the four are at home with the one road tilt against the Bulldogs.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Washington State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Rice

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Toledo

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Western Kentucky

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Central Michigan





