Week 6 Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projection round up

Sitting at 3-2 on the season, the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to string together a few wins to ensure a postseason trip, but in all reality, stay alive in the race for the Big Ten West championship.

In what has felt like doom and gloom from Hawkeyes fans, Iowa is sitting at 1-1 in conference play, the same or better than every single other team in the Big Ten West. After a slower start to the season than some may have liked, the ultimate goals for the Hawkeyes are still in their control.

Iowa also controls what bowl game they could make an appearance in this postseason. Playing in the postseason is what a lot of teams set out to do prior to the season. It is an extra game at a fun location, fans can travel to a unique spot, and it allows one more game before the long offseason.

Going into Week 6, it is time to look at a nationwide bowl projection roundup for the Hawkeyes. There is a feeling that Iowa may be settling into a bowl game in one of the biggest cities in the world.

ESPN's bowl projection

Projection (Bonagura): Iowa vs Ohio in the Quick Lane Bowl

The Quick Lane Bowl is on Monday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, in Detroit, Mich.

Projection (Slabach): Iowa vs Oklahoma in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. CT at Chase Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix, Ariz.

CBS Sports' bowl projection

Projection: no bowl game

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm must have had a bad experience in Iowa City one time. It is unclear what Iowa did to make him so upset, but he doesn’t project a bowl appearance for the Hawkeyes.

247Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs Duke in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y.

College Football News' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. North Carolina in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y.

Yahoo! Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. North Carolina in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y.

