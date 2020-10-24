Week 7 Injury Wrap: Waiting on Aaron Jones, Saints down two receivers

It’s a regular 2020 week, lots to discuss. Let’s get right to the news.

• Aaron Jones (calf) missed Friday’s work and is a game-time decision at Houston. Jamaal Williams probably should be rostered in most Yahoo formats, one of the more interesting understudy backs in the league. Rookie AJ Dillon is another option.

• Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (Covid) won’t play against Carolina. TreQuan Smith gets a significant bump with this news.

• Joe Mixon (foot) was an early scratch this week, leaving the Bengals short against Cleveland. Giovani Bernard figured to step into a featured role, and maybe Trayveon Williams will get a chance to play.

• The Falcons gave Julio Jones (hamstring) some load management; he missed Wednesday’s practice, then took a partial day the next two sessions. He’s fully expected to go against Detroit. Obviously the Falcons offense is completely different if Jones is on the field and healthy enough to contribute.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $15 entry fee and $25K to first place]

• Jonnu Smith (ankle) wasn’t on the final injury report, so use him as usual against Pittsburgh. Anthony Firkser still might see a handful of targets, but he’s merely a desperation play with Smith ostensibly healthy. Corey Davis was activated off the Covid list; he was showing signs of a breakout last month. Star left tackle Taylor Lewan (torn ACL) is out for the year.

• Sam Darnold (shoulder) had a limited day Friday but context clues point to him starting against Buffalo. For all the Jets jokes you might want to make, at least Darnold gives this offense a chance to be theoretically competitive. New York is 11-19 when Darnold starts, 0-8 when he doesn’t. Jamison Crowder (groin) was downgraded to doubtful Sunday. I realize Chris Herndon has done nothing all year, but if he’s ever going to show up, this is the week. Rookie WR Denzel Mims might make his debut.

• Dawson Knox (Covid) won’t play against the Jets. He’s also had a calf issue in recent weeks, though that’s not why he’s resting. John Brown (knee) is also ruled out, opening the path for WR Gabriel Davis to click as a sleeper; he’s quietly picked up two touchdowns and 194 receiving yards despite modest volume thus far. TE Tyler Kroft becomes an option in deeper or tight-end premium scoring leagues.

• Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion) still hasn’t returned to practice, which clears the path for another Darren Fells game. Fells checked in as the TE6 and TE5 the last two weeks.

• Barring a setback, Noah Fant (ankle) will play against Kansas City. Please draft this guy next year.

• Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out for another week. In his first game out, Demarcus Robinson ran 27 routes, Byron Pringle saw 13, and Mecole Hardman received 10. Andy Reid has yet to confirm if Le’Veon Bell will play against Denver, so that’s another story we’ll have to track between now and kickoff.

[Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

• Robert Woods (groin), Darrell Henderson (quad), and Tyler Higbee (hand) were held out of Friday’s practice, though Sean McVay was optimistic about them playing Monday against Chicago.

• Justin Jackson (knee) had a full practice Friday, which should line him up nicely for the Jags on Sunday.

• Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have agreed in principle on a one-year contract. Brown’s current NFL suspension expires in two weeks; assuming no further roadblocks, Brown could play Week 9.

• Dallas still has plenty of skill talent on offense, but a patchwork offensive line is taking its toll. Guard Zack Martin (concussion) won’t play at Washington, which means the Cowboys will be without four OL regulars Sunday.

• Seattle star safety Jamal Adams (groin) won’t play at Arizona, a boost for the Cardinals. DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) missed some time this week but is expected to play.

• Although Raheem Mostert (ankle) won’t play at New England, he’s yet to be placed on IR. Perhaps he won’t need to miss three games after all. Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty are the pivots of interest Sunday.

• Austin Hooper was starting to come on for Cleveland, but he had an appendectomy this week and won’t go against Cincinnati. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant are the fallback options; despite an interesting pedigree, Njoku was a regular disappointment in prior years. I’m not pushing either into my Top 20 this week; if you do gamble on one, you’re hoping for a flip around the goal line.

• Curtis Samuel (knee) had a partial week but should dress at New Orleans.

• Julian Edelman (knee) is a staple on the injury report, but rarely misses a game. Do what you’d normally do here.