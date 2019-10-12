Week 6 Injury Wrap: Life without Gurley, Adams

With Todd Gurley out, what can Malcolm Brown do for you? (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It’s the middle of October, which makes for a messy injury report. Let’s jump into it.

• Todd Gurley (quad) is listed as doubtful and missed the full practice week. He’s not going to play against San Francisco. Malcolm Brown is the first call as a replacement, though rookie Darrell Henderson will also be involved. Brown is ranked about 12 spots higher on my board. The Rams do expect to have Brandin Cooks (post-concussion) in the lineup.

• Davante Adams (toe) won’t play Monday against Detroit and will probably be less than 100 percent for the balance of the year. Don’t mess with the big toe. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison have been ordinary in Adams’s absence. I don’t blame anyone who no longer sees Aaron Rodgers as an automatic fantasy start.

• The Chiefs have a slew of injuries, starting with franchise QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle). He’ll play, but he’s working behind a patchwork offensive line. Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is a game-time decision, but Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is ruled out. The fantasy viability of Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle is directly tied to Hill’s status.

• Alvin Kamara tweaked his ankle in Thursday’s practice and the Saints held him out Friday. He’s now listed as questionable. Context clues point to him playing at Jacksonville, but double-check his game-day status just to be sure.

• Mark Andrews (shoulder) should be able to play against Cincinnati, after a full practice Friday. Teammate Marquise Brown (ankle) missed the full practice week, and can’t be counted on. If you’re desperate for a Baltimore wide receiver, Willie Snead would be my first look.

• David Johnson had a limited Friday practice after missing the two previous days. He’s a true game-time decision for Week 6. Chase Edmonds, who popped last week, probably figures to see some action, with or without Johnson. Atlanta’s defense is giving away all sorts of goodies in 2019. Christian Kirk (ankle) had a limited week and is listed as questionable.

• San Francisco’s high-powered rushing game might be grounded by injury — the Niners won’t have FB Kyle Juszczyk and tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey against the Rams. George Kittle (groin) is also questionable after a partial session Friday.

• Case Keenum picks up the Washington start at Miami, good news if you need to dial up Terry McLaurin. Also look for Adrian Peterson to get a bunch of work for the new coaching regime. Jeremy Sprinkle is Washington’s stand-in at tight end; Jordan Reed (concussion) landed on injury reserve.

• The Chargers offensive line has been a mess all year, and now it’s without center Mike Pouncey (neck) for the season. There’s an outside chance Hunter Henry (knee) could see action against Pittsburgh, not that I’d risk anything on him.

• A.J. Green (ankle) did some work this week and might have a shot at a Week 7 return. In the meantime, Auden Tate has some deep-league value.

• DeSean Jackson (abdomen) remains out for the Eagles. This passing game should improve the moment Jackson steps on the field, even in a limited role — field-stretchers are monumentally valuable.

• Rashaad Penny (hamstring) had two full practice days and should go, in his usual backup role, against Cleveland.

• With Mason Rudolph (concussion) ruled out, Devlin Hodges is forced into a start at the Chargers. The Steelers are also without Jaylen Samuels (knee), which pushes Benny Snell into the No. 2 chair.

• The wait for Chris Herndon continues — he suffered a hamstring injury last week and will miss at least two games. But the Jets will have Sam Darnold against Dallas.

• Albert Wilson (hip) will likely play against Washington, a minor ding to the fantasy juice of Preston Williams and DeVante Parker. I’m still rolling with Williams in a few spots. Josh Rosen will be Miami’s quarterback for the rest of the season.