Week 6 Injury Report: Julio Is Back

In the Year Of The Soft Tissue Injury, every week feels like the end times for fantasy managers. Week 6 is a little different though, with top fantasy producers finally getting healthy.

If you have a Halloween season spell to ward off in-game injuries, go ahead and use it this week. Let’s get into Week 6 injuries and how they might affect your fantasy decisions.

Early Games

Falcons @ Vikings

Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) are out. John Cominsky (illness) is listed as questionable. The big news: Julio Jones (hamstring) didn’t have an injury designation on the week’s final injury report. He looks to be a go for Sunday against the Vikings. Plugging and playing Julio will require some risk tolerance, but the matchup is right: only three teams have allowed more yardage to receivers this season and no one has given up more wideout touchdowns.

Vikings CB Kris Boyd (hamstring), RB Dalvin Cook (groin), WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring), and G Dru Samia (wrist) are out. Alexander Mattison, who functioned as a workhorse back in Cook’s place last week against the Seahawks, is an elite fantasy option against a soft Atlanta front seven.

Vikings CB Holton Hill (foot) is considered doubtful.

Ravens @ Eagles

Ravens DE Derek Wolfe (neck, concussion) is out. WR Miles Boykin (thigh), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), WR Chris Moore (finger, thigh), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), G Tyre Phillips (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), and T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) are considered questionable. Losing either Smith or Peters would be a boost for the Eagles’ pass catchers.

S Marcus Epps (rib), WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), G Matt Pryor (illness), and LB Duke Riley (rib) are out. CB Darius Slay (concussion) is listed as questionable. WR Travis Fulgham could be in for another high volume game with Jackson and Jeffrey out against Baltimore. The Week 5 breakout star should be considered a low-end WR2 this week.

Bears @ Panthers

Bears S Deon Bush (hamstring) is out. G Alex Bars (shoulder), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), and DT Brent Urban (knee) are listed as questionable.

Panthers CB Eli Apple (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (toe), DT Zach Kerr (toe), and WR Curtis Samuel (knee) are questionable. Samuel got in a limited practice on Friday -- he seems on the right track to suit up against Chicago. He’s a WR4 option.

Bengals @ Colts

Bengals WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is doubtful. Expect Tee Higgins to remain a part of the team’s receiver rotation. The rookie is a superior play to teammate A.J. Green going forward. CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) is questionable.

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and T Chaz Green (back) are out. Trey Burton, who last week operated as the Colts’ top tight end, is a solid streaming play against the Bengals.

Colts LB Darius Leonard (groin) is considered doubtful. DT Denico Autry (ankle, knee), T Anthony Castonzo (rib), DE Justin Houston (hip), and RB Jordan Wilkins (calf) are questionable to play. No Wilkins could offer a couple more touches to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Browns @ Steelers

Browns S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) are out. WR Odell Beckham (illness), P Jamie Gillan (left groin), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), and DE Olivier Vernon (groin) are considered questionable. Mayfield, Landry, and Beckham should be active for this one, though it’d be prudent to check Sunday morning inactives -- you know, for fun.

Steelers G David DeCastro (abdomen) and WR Diontae Johnson (back) are out. Chase Claypool will have a shot to seize the No. 1 receiver role for Pittsburgh against a deceptively generous Cleveland secondary. Only the Falcons and Seahawks have allowed more yards to receivers through five weeks.

Football Team @ Giants

Washington G Joshua Garnett (illness) and T David Sharpe (illness) are out. DE Ryan Anderson (back) is questionable. QB Kyle Allen (left shoulder) is set to start.

Giants S Adrian Colbert (shoulder), DE Dexter Lawrence (knee), and WR Darius Slayton (foot) are considered questionable. Slayton should get the greenlight in a favorable matchup.