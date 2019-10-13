Week 6 inactives: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny OUT vs. the Browns

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss his third game of the season with a hamstring injury. He's among Seattle's inactives against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Chris Carson will once again serve as a work horse back for the Seahawks against a Browns team that allowed 275 rushing yards to the 49ers in Week 5.

Also, as expected, D.J. Fluker and Duane Brown are out on Sunday. That means George Fant should start at left tackle with Jamarco Jones starting at right guard. It will be Jones' first career start.

Full list of Seahawks inactives:

CB Akeem King

WR Gary Jennings

WR John Urusa

G D.J. Fluker

T Duane Brown

RB Rashaad Penny

DL Branden Jackson

Browns inactives:

WR Taywan Taylor

WR Damion Ratley

CB Denzel Ward

CB Greedy Williams

DE Genard Avery

C Austin Corbett

T Kendall Lamm

Notes:

- Cleveland will be without its two starting corners, which should provide a boost to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

- Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier and second-round pick Marquise Blair are both active against the Browns. Both rookies were healthy scratches against the Rams in Week 5.

- Jordan Roos and Jacob Hollister are active as well after being promoted from the practice squad on Friday.

