Week 6 high school football: Two Rivers using 265-pound former O-Lineman as offensive 'threat'

KOHLER — If you’ve seen the Two Rivers Raiders play the past few weeks, you might look in the offensive backfield and think you need your eyes checked out.

It really is No. 89, the 6-foot, 265-pound former all-Eastern Wisconsin Conference offensive lineman Christian Pyles.

Pyles is primarily a tight end and defensive lineman, even returning a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown as Two Rivers rolled past the Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Blue Bombers on Friday 49-7, but he’s recently been moonlighting as a running back.

Two Rivers’ Christian Pyles (89) chases a fumbled ball during the game with Kohler/Lutheran/Christian on Friday in Kohler.

“Very different feeling,” Pyles said of playing offense. “Its my first time actually touching the ball. Its an awesome feeling.”

The junior displayed his speed on the fumble recovery, scooping the ball up after Blue Bombers quarterback Max Breitenbach was hit on a strip sack and out-running a KLC tight end almost 100 pounds lighter than him.

“There’s no doubt about it, I was thinking end zone,” Pyles said. “I’m blessed to have wheels.”

Two Rivers coach Kevin Shillcox warned about not being quick to discount Pyles speed. He might have the frame of a Ford F-150 but he’s got a Ferrari engine.

“He’s the fifth fastest kid on the team so don’t underestimate his wheels,” Shillcox said. “He’s a very fast kid and very explosive.”

So when Pyles picked up the fumble on defense, Shillcox knew where the play would end up.

“I figured he would get in on that one or he wouldn’t hear the end of it,” Shillcox said.

A team with Chase Matthias on it, isn’t looking for Pyles to do too much.

The Raiders’ all-state running back scored twice, an 80-yard opening kickoff return and 95-yard run, on his first two plays on Friday as Two Rivers led 42-7 at halftime and wrapped up a playoff berth with the win.

“It’s awesome having a guy like that who can make plays,” Pyles said.

Added Shillcox: “Just perfect execution on both plays and (Matthias) does what he does. He knows how to hit the home run.”

Yet just like there’s always room for dessert, Shillcox appreciates the skill set Pyles brings to the table. He ran the ball twice for eight yards while catching one pass for 15 yards on Friday.

“It’s a nice tool to have,” Shillcox said of Pyles with a chuckle. “He gets it done. He’s got great hands, great speed. We gave him a chance at it and he’s ran with it. It’s a dynamic tool to have in our offense. We haven’t had something like this in a long time.”

And Pyles isn’t being used as a short-yardage back either. He’s being treated like any other running back not just on gadget or gimmick plays.

Pyles doesn’t consider himself a gimmick, acknowledging while he excelled at offensive line as evidenced by earning second team all-EWC honors as a sophomore he’s much more than a big body.

“Offensive line I did great but I want to be more of a threat so my coaches put me where I can get the ball,” Pyles said.

“He’s loving it,” Shillcox said. “He loves the eligible number thing, getting off the line and playing both ways. We’re having some fun with it and he’s getting better at it.”

Plymouth, Reedsville clinch playoff berths

Besides Two Rivers, the Plymouth Panthers and Reedsville Panthers also secured their spot in the postseason with a fourth conference win.

Parker Maney was the man of the evening on Thursday for Reedsville, scoring six total touchdowns including five on the ground.

The junior quarterback ran the ball 20 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns while completing 8-of-12 passes for 169 yards and another score.

Cam Dvorachek also had a huge game for Reedsville, hauling in five passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while also rushing just once, a 65-yard scoring run.

Plymouth steamrolled Waupun 42-0 but stats were not immediately available.

Ozaukee outlasts Manitowoc Lutheran in shootout

Ozaukee held off a late Manitowoc Lutheran rally on Thursday 30-28 behind a strong game on the ground by Brett Hamm.

Hamm toted the rock 26 times for 187 yards and a touchdown to lead Ozaukee’s offense.

Leading the Lancers was quarterback Brayden Bennett, who was 16-of-24 passing for 284 yards while tossing four touchdowns.

Bennett found receiver Derek Laabs for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:50 left to go in the fourth but was unable to complete the late comeback.

New Holstein routs Brillion

The New Holstein Huskies trailed the Brillion Lions 7-0 after the first quarter but rattled off four unanswered touchdowns to win 27-7.

Receiver Ely Kohlman powered the New Holstein offense, catching six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Complete Manitowoc/Sheboygan Week 6 football results

Thursday

Port Washington 51, Sheboygan Falls 7

Reedsville 55, Random Lake 28

Ozaukee 30, Manitowoc Lutheran 28

Cedar Grove-Belgium 13, Hilbert 0

Oostburg 35, Howards Grove 21

Friday

Kewaunee 47, Mishicot 6

Manitowoc Lincoln 40, Green Bay West 32

Sheboygan North 55, Green Bay East 8

Menasha 44, Sheboygan South 21

Plymouth 42, Waupun 0

New Holstein 27, Brillion 7

Kiel 49, Chilton 19

Two Rivers 49, Kohler/Lutheran/Christian 7

Valders 20, Roncalli 14

