Week 6 Heisman and CFB Title odds

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett had one of the biggest one-day, post-opener jumps in odds I've ever seen on Monday. When I recorded a video for NBC in the morning, Pickett was 60-to-1 to win the hardware, where PointsBet had opened him after un-freezing their Heisman odds. Two hours later, incredibly, Pickett had dropped all the way to 30-to-1. That's an indication that some heavy-hitters laid the wood. Ironically, on the aforementioned video, I talked with my buddy Vaughn Dalzell about how I felt Pitt was the only bet to make in the ACC futures market (6-to-1 to win the conference) because of how forgiving the Panthers' upcoming schedule is. SP+ favors Pitt to win every game going forward, with the exception of one: A home date against Clemson on October 23 (42% win expectancy). But by the time October 23 gets here, Pitt could be favored in that game. SP+ gives Pitt a 9% chance to make the playoff. If the Panthers make it, Pickett will very much have a chance to win. The stats will be there. Pickett ranks No. 4 in passing yards (1,731) and No. 2 in passing TD (19). Not only that, but he's only thrown one interception. It's a bummer he's no longer available at 60-to-1, but Pickett is still worth a bet at 30-to-1. The dummy's math on that is Pitt is about 10-to-1 (ESPN odds) to make the playoff, and Pickett might be a coinflip to win if they do.