Week 6 football roundup: Stubblefield stars as Haldane rebounds, Arlington dominates again

Ryan Van Tassel rushed for a touchdown and threw another, and Erik Stubblefield dominated defensively for the Haldane football team in a 15-6 win over Valhalla on Friday.

The quarterback ran for 81 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Valhalla pulled within 7-6 on a touchdown in the third quarter, but a stop on their two-point conversion attempt preserved the Blue Devils' lead. Van Tassel then threw a 26-yard touchdown to Evan Giachinta that sealed the win in the fourth quarter.

Giachinta ran for 77 yards and made four tackles for Haldane (5-1). Stubblefield had 12 tackles, a sack and an interception. The Blue Devils visit Westlake at 7 p.m. next Saturday.

Wallkill 21, Marlboro 14: Ryan Durling rushed for 120 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and made 12 tackles for Marlboro, which took its first loss. Chris DeNatale returned an interception for a touchdown. Wallkill's Ryan Rauschenbach had two touchdown receptions and sealed the win with an interception on the final play. The Iron Dukes (5-1) host Spackenkill at 6 p.m. Friday.

Arlington 49, Yonkers Brave 8: The Admirals improved to 7-0 and will visit Suffern at 7 p.m. Friday, looking to complete a flawless regular season.

Walter Panas 27, Poughkeepsie 26: Nick Tetro scored four touchdowns, including the go-ahead 2-yard run with 1:48 remaining, to lead Panas. Poughkeepsie drove into Panas territory, but was stopped as time expired. The Pioneers (1-6) visit Port Chester at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Newburgh 42, Our Lady of Lourdes 0: Newburgh rebound from its loss to Middletown last week a shutout. "We just lost to a great team with great coaches," said Lourdes coach Sean Keenan, whose team fell to 4-3 but wasn't impacted in its playoff positioning. "We were overwhelmed, but I'm proud of the way our kids fought."

Liberty 19, New Paltz 13: Nick Horowitz had seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for New Paltz in the loss. Tiernan Schmitt ran for 50 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. Cole Mumford made 10 tackles and Thomas Reinking forced a fumble. The Huguenots (1-6) host Port Jervis at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year's Section 9 Class B final.

Onteora 42, Pine Plains/Rhinebeck 36: The Bombers (2-3) will host Millbrook/Webutuck at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cornwall over Beacon: Beacon (1-6) was forced to forfeit as it only had 12 eligible players, four fewer than the state-required minimum needed to compete. Cornwall improved to 7-0.

Saturday

Pawling at Tri-Valley, 1 p.m.Highland at Red Hook, 1 p.m.Dover at Burke Catholic, 1 p.m.Ketcham at New Rochelle, 1:30 p.m.

