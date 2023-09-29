Week 6 football roundup: Bradenton Christian defeats Oasis, 29-7, in SSAA action

Results and analysis from Weeks 6 of Sarasota-Manatee area high school football games from Thursday, Sept. 28.

THURSDAY

Bradenton Christian 29, Oasis 7

BRADENTON − Bradenton Christian School scored on the first offensive play of the game and went on to a 29-7 victory over Oasis in a Sunshine State Athletic Association South Division contest Thursday night at McClure Stadium at Dan van der Kooy Field.

The Panthers (4-1, 1-1 in SSAC) opened the game with a safety and had a 12-0 advantage 6 minutes, 30 seconds into the game.

The Sharks (4-2, 1-1 in SSAA) got within 12-7 in the second quarter, but Bradenton Christian tallied the final 17 points of the game.

Oasis takeaways

1. After a safety on the first play of the game and the next three possessions ending in punts, the Sharks got on the board late in the second quarter. Quarterback Parker Smith hooked up with Gavin Wittmer for a 27-yard touchdown pass over the middle to cut Bradenton Christian’s advantage to 12-7. Smith was 9-for-18 for 85 yards. Fred Harley got most of the handoffs in the back field with 20 carries for 115 yards. Oasis was hurt with three bad snaps that resulted in minus-47 yards, including the safety. “Give Coach (Nate) Strawderman and his staff credit: They took the fight to us,” Sharks coach Jason Grain said. “They beat our butts and earned the win. We didn’t play to the standard we had played at all season. We’re a good football team. We’ve got a lot to play for still. We didn’t have it tonight and they did.”

2. The Sharks came up with several solid plays on defense. Kaleb Stengel picked off a pass. Kyler Pudelski recorded a sack. Jonathan Perez, Adriel Rodriguez and Zachary Fox each had tackles for a loss. Rex Williams broke up a pass.

3. Playing a spring classic against Bradenton Christian and Out-of-Door Academy on the same turf, the Sharks came this time with reinforcements. Dressing 20 players for in the spring, Oasis had a roster of 36, although a few sat out with injuries. “We scrubbed the hallways, got guys from other sports,” Grain said. “We’ve got good kids and good players. We didn’t play well tonight. We had breakdowns. We can coach that. We showed a little frustration, and that’s my fault for not coaching them better.”

Bradenton Christian takeaways

1. The Panthers turned in another strong effort on defense. Brody Walker tackled Smith in the end zone after a bad snap on the game's first play. Ben Bradshaw and Jaden Baker had interceptions. Jackson McBride notched three sacks. Jesus Lopez had a sack and a half. Micah Campbell and Trey Duque each had a sack and a tackle for a loss. Landon Dempsey had a half a sack and a pass breakup. Judah Galessiere broke up a pass. “The guys are doing a great job responding,” Bradenton Christian coach Nate Strawderman said. “Our defense is special this year. We fly around. We talk about unity, being a unit and flying around.”

2. The Panthers’ offense put up the most points since the second game of the season. Quarterback Caden Ott completed 9-of-19 passes for 172 yards and touchdowns to Baker (51 yards) and Bradshaw (8 yards). Colton Dempsey ran in a score from five yards out. Charles Nelson booted field goals of 32 and 24 yards and also flipped the field with his punting. Strawderman learned something about his offense the previous week in a 14-7 home victory over Saint Stephen’s “I’m proud of the offense, too,” Strawderman said. “We can’t slack on that, because we’ve got to catch up to the defense. We found an identity. That’s what we were lacking: an identity. We figured some stuff out. We’re a pro-style team and we’re going to run a pro-style offense. That’s our identity. We’re not a RPO (run-pass option) offense. We’re a pro-style offense. That’s us.”

3. A top-notch basketball player, Baker did a little bit of everything for the Panthers. A point guard in the winter months, Baker rushed 10 times for 30 yards and caught four passes for 96 yards on offense along with his stellar play on defense. “Jaden Baker is one great athlete and he’s a great kid,” Strawderman said. “He’s going to play at the next level in basketball, but he’s a great football player. He’s great for us.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: High School Football Week 6 roundup of Sarasota and Manatee County games