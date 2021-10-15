Week 6 Fantasy Preview, Part Two

Matt Stroup
·1 min read

In Part 2 of our fantasy preview show, Pat Daugherty, John Daigle and Denny Carter join me to break down eight games from the Week 6 slate, focusing on fantasy angles from the Cardinals at the Browns, the Chiefs at Washington, and a whole mess of backfield injuries.

Below is a full breakdown of the episode:

(01:37) Bengals @ Lions: What to make of the Cincinnati backfield?

(08:34) Chiefs @ Washington: Is Darrel Williams worth a start?

(18:34) Rams @ Giants: How much confidence should we place in LA's WRs?

(25:06) Colts @ Texans: How high are we on Michael Pittman?

(32:12) Cardinals @ Browns: Will Arizona's offense bounce back this week?

(37:47) Cowboys @ Patriots: What is Amari Cooper's ceiling?

(44:42) Seahawks @ Steelers: How valuable is Chase Claypool right now?

(56:01) Bills @ Titans: Any concern at all about Stefon Diggs?

You can listen on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts.

