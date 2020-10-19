Week 6 Fantasy Football Wrap: Buccaneers defense steals the show in Brady vs. Rodgers

After trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Bucs scored 38 unanswered points in an impressive win over the previously undefeated Packers (who entered leading the NFL in yards per play). While the magnitude of the victory may be surprising, this game featured DVOA’s No. 2 ranked defense (the Bucs) versus their (Green Bay’s) No. 29 ranked D, so the outcome wasn’t a total shock.

Aaron Rodgers came in as the least pressured/hit quarterback but had his worst game of the season by far despite getting a healthy Davante Adams back, thanks to constant harassment by a dominant-looking Tampa Bay front seven. Rodgers entered getting 8.7 YPA with a 13:0 TD:INT ratio while taking just three sacks on the year. He got 4.6 YPA with a 0:2 TD:INT ratio while taking four sacks Sunday, including a pick-six that marked the team’s first turnover of the season (and turned Sunday’s game around). His highlight of the day was a celebration on a touchdown that was called back.

Adams should go right back to being the weekly #1 fantasy WR with an extremely favorable looking upcoming schedule, and it’s also nice having his bye and this brutal matchup with Carlton Davis both behind him … Robert Tonyan entered the week as the #5 fantasy tight end despite seeing just 14 targets on the year, which highlights just how bad the position has been. He was quiet Sunday while playing through an injury and remains TD-dependent … The injury to star left tackle David Bakhtiari is one to pay attention to … It wasn’t pretty, but Rob Gronkowski got it done Sunday, scoring his first touchdown in 679 days.

The previously sloppy Buccaneers had zero (assessed) penalties at halftime, and Tom Brady wasn’t needed much with a dominant defensive performance and Ronald Jones’ continued emergence. Jones scored multiple TDs for the first time in his career, rushing for 100+ yards for the third straight game. He leaves the field on third downs (although he’s improving as a receiver), and Leonard Fournette’s return could ruin everything, but Jones is breaking tackles and running as well as any back in football right now. If not for the looming Fournette, Jones’ situation would actually be quite good with Tampa Bay’s elite defense and strong run blocking (and a QB who struggles throwing around the goal line). Jones could fade into flex territory as part of a committee, but he also has the upside to be a legit top-five fantasy back over the rest of the season (and his fantasy playoffs schedule looks nice with Min, @Atl, @Det).

Kirk Cousins’ fantasy day was the opposite of his real-life performance (he had three interceptions before halftime), but that could continue given Minnesota’s setup (they will get Dalvin Cook back, but the defense and two stud receivers should lead to inflated Cousins stats). Facing a winless team at home, the Vikings were down 33-7 late in the fourth quarter … Matt Ryan loved seeing a healthy Julio Jones return (what a fourth-down play) and had his best game of the season, and Calvin Ridley’s value takes a small hit as a result … Apparently, Yahoo’s DFS price ($14) for Alexander Mattison was actually too high, as he was Week 6’s biggest bust … Justin Jefferson erupted again and more than doubled Adam Thielen’s targets, and the latter landed hard on his shoulder late in the game. Jefferson vs. Chase Claypool is a fun rookie debate right now, as both look like immediate stars.

Julio Jones was back with a vengeance in Week 6. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) More

There have been more impressive 5-1 starts than Chicago’s, but the Bears have been a nice surprise nevertheless, although Allen Robinson and David Montgomery in a “smash spot” disappointed fantasy managers. The Bears scored their first points in the third quarter this season … Mike Davis lost a fumble and struggled but managed to score again, and it looks like he should have one more week as Carolina’s feature back … DJ Moore had a couple of bad drops.

