Week 6 fantasy football TE ranks: Hooper next in line vs. weak Arizona defense

The Falcons would be remiss to not unleash Austin Hooper this week. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Let’s take a moment to run down some of the highlights of the Arizona Cardinals defense versus opposing tight ends this season:

Week 1: 6 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD

Week 2: 8 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD

Week 3: 6 catches, 75 yards, 2 TDs

Week 4: 7 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD

So, yeah, you can imagine how everyone rostering Austin Hooper feels this week.

Check out where Hooper lands in our experts’ Week 6 tight end rankings:

