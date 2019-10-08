Week 6 fantasy football TE ranks: Hooper next in line vs. weak Arizona defense
Let’s take a moment to run down some of the highlights of the Arizona Cardinals defense versus opposing tight ends this season:
Week 1: 6 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD
Week 2: 8 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD
Week 3: 6 catches, 75 yards, 2 TDs
Week 4: 7 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD
Scroll to continue with content
[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $300K Baller. $10 entry fee and $30K to first place]
So, yeah, you can imagine how everyone rostering Austin Hooper feels this week.
[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
Check out where Hooper lands in our experts’ Week 6 tight end rankings:
2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings