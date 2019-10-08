Week 6 fantasy football receiver ranks: Another big day in the cards for Michael Thomas?

When Drew Brees went down, most fantasy players rostering Michael Thomas experienced a moment of panic. What would their WR1 be without his All-World quarterback? Well, if the last two weeks are any indication, Michael Thomas will be just fine.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $300K Baller. $10 entry fee and $30K to first place]

The elite wideout is coming off a monstrous 11-catch, 182-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 5, and now he’ll get a Jacksonville defense that has allowed a receiver to surpass 90 yards in every game but one this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out where Thomas lands in our experts’ WR rankings for Week 6:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

