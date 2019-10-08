Aaron Jones’ Week 5 performance was equal parts unexpected and spectacular. He ran through the Cowboys defense with ease, totaling 182 yards and four touchdowns. He tied a franchise record in the process.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $300K Baller. $10 entry fee and $30K to first place]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones and the Packers will square off against the division-rival Detroit Lions, who have been sporting an improved defense.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Can Jones come close to his Week 5 output? See where he lands in our experts’ running back rankings for Week 6:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

