Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Who to start at the FLEX

Injuries are always a part of every fantasy football and NFL season, but doesn’t it feel like they’ve been particularly horrible in 2020? Dalvin Cook is the latest player to suffer a malady, as he’s reportedly set to miss Week 6 with an adductor strain.

Enter: Alexander Mattison.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Mattison went off in Week 5 after Cook was taken out of the game, and he’s shown flashes throughout his career of being capable of delivering workhorse numbers. Mattison and the Vikes will get the Falcons’ hapless defense in Week 6.

Mattison immediately vaults into an every week starting spot as long as Cook is out, but not every fantasy lineup decision is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 6:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

