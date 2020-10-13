Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Welcome to our fantasy tight end plans, Robert Tonyan!

As the Packers’ receiving corps dwindled to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a couple of inexperienced players in Week 5, Tonyan emerged and DOMINATED. Aaron Rodgers looked Tonyan’s way six times and the tight end delivered with six catches, 98 yards, and a whopping three touchdowns.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

How will he follow it up when he takes on Tampa Bay’s emerging secondary?

Check out Tonyan and the rest of the tight ends in our analysts’ Week 6 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

