Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

There are moments in NFL seasons that fantasy managers and football fans alike have to cherish.

One of those moments will happen in Week 6 when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off.

Brady, of course, is on a new team, but it’s a Buccaneers team that has flashed moments of greatness this season. Rodgers, on the other hand, has looked better than possibly ever before, leading his Packers team to an undefeated record.

Who will win?

Check out where Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and the rest of the fantasy passers land in our analysts’ quarterback rankings for Week 6:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

