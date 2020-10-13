Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes highlights matchups to prep for

Oh, we got a good one on tap in Week 6.

Josh Allen has been a surprising MVP candidate through four weeks, as his Bills are undefeated and high-flying on offense. They’ll square off against quarterback-god, Patrick Mahomes, and a Chiefs team that was shocked by the division-rival Raiders in Week 5. Who will win?

Welcome to Week 6!

Other intriguing matchups include: Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, the stumbling 49ers vs. the resurgent Rams, and Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for all those Week 6 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

