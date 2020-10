Brothers Jason and Devin McCourty are still playing strong on the Patriots . (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Patriots haven’t been the unstoppable defense they were in 2019, but they haven’t been a complete slouch either.

They’ll have a chance to deliver big fantasy points in Week 6, however, when they take on a Denver Broncos team down to their third-string quarterback.

Check out the Patriots and the rest of the DSTs in our analysts’ rankings for Week 6:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings