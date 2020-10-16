Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Andy Dalton time in Dallas

Week 6 is shaping up to be the first soul-crushing bye week on the schedule. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are all on rest. That takes a lot of high-end fantasy talent off the board, forcing fantasy managers to turn to their bench for help.

Here are my half-point PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 6.

QB

1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys)

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills)

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at Tennessee Titans)

In his first game since Bill O’Brien’s removal, Watson delivered his best fantasy performance of the season. He finished the week as QB7, topping 350 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns for the first time this season. The key to his success was WR Brandin Cooks getting more involved in the offense. Cooks posted an 8-161-1 line and saw a season-high 12 targets. Watson’s back.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

6. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

Coming off a bye week, Stafford and the Lions draw the Jaguars. This matchup has been friendly for opposing quarterbacks, as Jacksonville is allowing the most yards per target (8.83) to QBs in the NFL. Stafford had his two best fantasy performances in Weeks 3 and 4 and it’s no coincidence those are the only two games star WR Kenny Golladay has suited up for. His presence is a big boost to Stafford, and hopefully the time off allowed Golladay to fully get past his hamstring injury, which he admitted wasn’t 100 percent prior to his season debut in Week 3.

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

Cousins vaults into the top-10 at QB because of his stellar matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta is allowing over 30 fantasy points per game to QBs, the most in the NFL. I also like the direction this passing attack is headed. In the past few weeks, the Vikings started utilizing first-round pick WR Justin Jefferson and the results have been fantastic. Last week, the team also got tight end Irv Smith Jr. involved, as he caught four passes for 64 yards.

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)

10. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Detroit Lions)

11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)

12. Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

Dalton is stepping in under center for the Cowboys after QB Dak Prescott suffered a brutal injury in last week’s game against the Giants. It’s fair to think that Dalton will become fantasy relevant given the offense he is entering. For starters, he has the best supporting cast in the league, highlighted by WR Amari Cooper, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Michael Gallup and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Additionally, Dallas’s lack of defense will keep the Cowboys in pass-friendly game scripts. America’s Team leads the NFL in pass attempts per game (47.2) by a fairly-wide margin.

13. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Green Bay Packers)

14. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)

Newton practised on Thursday, a good sign for his availability this weekend against the Broncos. Denver has been tough on opposing passers this season, surrendering 6.64 yards per attempt, the fifth-lowest mark in the NFL.

15. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)

16. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at Minnesota Vikings)

17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)

19. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. Chicago Bears)

20. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (at Baltimore Ravens)

21. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears (at Carolina Panthers)

22. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at Indianapolis Colts)

23. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

24. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

25. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (at New England Patriots)

After logging two full practices this week, it seems likely Lock will make his return this week. Prior to injuring his shoulder, Lock wasn’t having much success. He fumbled three times in the first two games, losing one. Additionally, he was averaging just 6.2 yards per attempt. New England has been a tough matchup for any QB, Russell Wilson aside, this season.

Story continues