Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Andy Dalton time in Dallas

Week 6 is shaping up to be the first soul-crushing bye week on the schedule. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are all on rest. That takes a lot of high-end fantasy talent off the board, forcing fantasy managers to turn to their bench for help.
Here are my half-point PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 6.
QB
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys)
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills)
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at Tennessee Titans)
In his first game since Bill O’Brien’s removal, Watson delivered his best fantasy performance of the season. He finished the week as QB7, topping 350 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns for the first time this season. The key to his success was WR Brandin Cooks getting more involved in the offense. Cooks posted an 8-161-1 line and saw a season-high 12 targets. Watson’s back.
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
6. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
Coming off a bye week, Stafford and the Lions draw the Jaguars. This matchup has been friendly for opposing quarterbacks, as Jacksonville is allowing the most yards per target (8.83) to QBs in the NFL. Stafford had his two best fantasy performances in Weeks 3 and 4 and it’s no coincidence those are the only two games star WR Kenny Golladay has suited up for. His presence is a big boost to Stafford, and hopefully the time off allowed Golladay to fully get past his hamstring injury, which he admitted wasn’t 100 percent prior to his season debut in Week 3.
7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
Cousins vaults into the top-10 at QB because of his stellar matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta is allowing over 30 fantasy points per game to QBs, the most in the NFL. I also like the direction this passing attack is headed. In the past few weeks, the Vikings started utilizing first-round pick WR Justin Jefferson and the results have been fantastic. Last week, the team also got tight end Irv Smith Jr. involved, as he caught four passes for 64 yards.
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
10. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Detroit Lions)
11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)
12. Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
Dalton is stepping in under center for the Cowboys after QB Dak Prescott suffered a brutal injury in last week’s game against the Giants. It’s fair to think that Dalton will become fantasy relevant given the offense he is entering. For starters, he has the best supporting cast in the league, highlighted by WR Amari Cooper, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Michael Gallup and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Additionally, Dallas’s lack of defense will keep the Cowboys in pass-friendly game scripts. America’s Team leads the NFL in pass attempts per game (47.2) by a fairly-wide margin.
13. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Green Bay Packers)
14. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)
Newton practised on Thursday, a good sign for his availability this weekend against the Broncos. Denver has been tough on opposing passers this season, surrendering 6.64 yards per attempt, the fifth-lowest mark in the NFL.
15. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
16. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at Minnesota Vikings)
17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)
19. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. Chicago Bears)
20. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (at Baltimore Ravens)
21. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears (at Carolina Panthers)
22. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at Indianapolis Colts)
23. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
24. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
25. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (at New England Patriots)
After logging two full practices this week, it seems likely Lock will make his return this week. Prior to injuring his shoulder, Lock wasn’t having much success. He fumbled three times in the first two games, losing one. Additionally, he was averaging just 6.2 yards per attempt. New England has been a tough matchup for any QB, Russell Wilson aside, this season.
26. Kyle Allen, Washington Football Team (at New York Giants)
27. Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
28. Joe Flacco, New York Jets (at Miami Dolphins)
RB
1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills)
After Week 6, it’ll be very hard to project Edwards-Helaire’s usage, but he has at least one more week of being the Chiefs’ featured back. The earliest RB Le’Veon Bell can practice with the Chiefs is Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols, so Edwards-Helaire will see a familiar workload against the Bills. Buffalo has been fairly stingy against opposing RBs this season, allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game. Still, on a bye week where several high-end RBs are on break, Edwards-Helaire is a high-end RB1.
5. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Detroit Lions)
6. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
With Dalvin Cook ruled out for Sunday, Minnesota will have to roll with Mattison, which isn’t a bad thing. As a rookie in 2019, Mattison rushed for 4.6 yards per carry on 100 rushes. Last week, when Cook checked out of the game, he piled up 112 yards on 20 carries, adding 24 more yards through the air on three receptions. Atlanta is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
7. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
8. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (vs. Chicago Bears)
9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at Indianapolis Colts)
11. David Johnson, Houston Texans (at Tennessee Titans)
12. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at Baltimore Ravens)
13. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at Carolina Panthers)
14. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
15. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons (at Minnesota Vikings)
16. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
17. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)
Gaskin’s hold on the majority of snaps from the Dolphins backfield has been going strong for five weeks now. He’s played on 66.1 percent of the team’s offensive plays, putting him 12th among RBs in the NFL. In Week 6 he draws the Jets, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
18. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (at New York Giants)
19. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys)
20. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Green Bay Packers)
21. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
22. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys)
23. Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
Peterson (illness) didn’t practice on Thursday. Monitor his status leading up to kickoff. If he plays, he has a fantastic matchup against the Jaguars, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
24. Devonta Freeman, New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)
25. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos (at New England Patriots)
Earlier this week, Gordon was charged with DUI. His status for this Sunday’s game against the Patriots is still uncertain.
26. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
Akers looked good in his return to the lineup in Week 5, rushing for 61 yards on nine carries, highlighted by a 46-yard scamper. Now that he’s back, head coach Sean McVay stated that Akers will see an increased workload this week against the 49ers. Akers is the RB I’d want to have on my fantasy team from this backfield moving forward.
27. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (at New England Patriots)
28. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Green Bay Packers)
Fournette suited up on Thursday Night Football last week, but he was only available for an emergency situation. He’s logged a pair of limited practices which means he’s likely going to be active again this week. I expect him to be more involved against the Packers, who are allowing the second most fantasy points to opposing RBs in 2020.
29. Damien Harris, New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)
30. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
WR
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Adams has been a full participant in practice this week, which means he’ll be back in the lineup for the Packers. Given the projected volume he’ll see with teammate WR Allen Lazard still out, Adams is a top-3 play at the position even though Tampa Bay has been a solid defensive unit.
3. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills)
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at Minnesota Vikings)
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
7. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (at Carolina Panthers)
8. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
10. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (at New York Giants)
I’m willing to give McLaurin a pass for his performance last week. Washington announced prior to its last game that it was switching from QB Dwayne Haskins to QB Kyle Allen. During the game, Allen injured his arm and QB Alex Smith stepped in. Although that was one of the feel-good moments of the week, it didn’t result in much production. On 17 attempts, Smith completed nine passes for 37 yards. With Allen cleared to play this week, I expect a much better output from McLaurin against a softer opponent in the Giants.
11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Green Bay Packers)
12. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
13. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
14. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)
15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
16. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (vs. Chicago Bears)
17. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
18. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (vs. Chicago Bears)
19. D.J. Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Detroit Lions)
Chark Jr. (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, casting some doubt on his availability for this weekend. If he plays, he gets a plus matchup against the Lions who are tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing WRs.
20. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
21. Darius Slayton, New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)
22. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (at Tennessee Titans)
23. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
24. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (at Indianapolis Colts)
25. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
26. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
27. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
Gallup has been very volatile for fantasy football managers, topping 10 fantasy points just once this season. What caught my eye last week, however, was the connection QB Andy Dalton and Gallup showed in the late stages of their game against the Giants. Gallup made two crucial catches which helped put Dallas in range for the game-winning field goal. During the game, the two connected three times for 65 yards. It may be a one off, but it was an encouraging sign nonetheless.
28. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills)
Hardman will likely see an expanded role in the Chiefs offense with WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) unable to play. Hardman is an extremely intriguing player who features elite speed. In Kansas City’s offense, his skill set pairs well with QB Patrick Mahomes’ arm strength. With an opportunity to showcase his skills, the 22-year-old has a chance to earn the trust of his coaching staff.
29. John Brown, Buffalo Bills (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
Brown (knee) practised fully, a good sign that he’ll be back in the Bills lineup on Monday. When healthy, Brown has been very effective. In his first two games of the season, Brown topped 70 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in each. His field-stretching ability will work well against the Chiefs, who allowed Derek Carr to complete four passes of 40 yards or more last week.
30. Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Detroit Lions)
TE
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
Hockenson returns from a bye week to a juicy matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed the third most receiving yards to TEs this season on an astounding 12.57 yards per target to the position, the most in the NFL.
5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
6. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)
7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (at Baltimore Ravens)
Ertz continues to be one of the more disappointing players in fantasy football. In Week 5, he turned six targets into one reception for six yards. The Eagles, however, are still thin on pass-catching options, so Ertz will continue to be targeted. The Ravens are allowing the eighth most yards per target to TEs this season. Nobody feels confident in starting Ertz at this point, but there’s just not that many great options at the position.
8. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)
10. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
11. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears (at Carolina Panthers)
12. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
13. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
Smith Jr. had a mini breakout game last week against the Seahawks, receiving a season-high five targets, which he turned into four receptions for 64 yards. The hope is that he will be utilized even more in this passing attack in the upcoming weeks. His Week 6 opponent, the Falcons, are allowing the second most fantasy points to TEs this season.
14. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (at Minnesota Vikings)
15. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
16. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
Week 5 was a very telling week for Higbee. He had a great matchup against the Football Team, yet he only received two targets. It’s clear that he’s an afterthought in this offense, as he’s only received five or more targets once this season. He can be safely dropped or stashed on your bench if you’re thin at TE, but he’s not worth starting.
17. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Green Bay Packers)
18. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (at New York Giants)
19. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
20. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
DEF
1. Indianapolis Colts (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
3. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
4. Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)
5. New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)
6. Chicago Bears (at Carolina Panthers)
7. New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)
8. San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
9. Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
10. Carolina Panthers (vs. Chicago Bears)
11. Washington Football Team (at New York Giants)
12. Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
13. Detroit Lions (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
14. Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
15. Green Bay Packers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
16. Denver Broncos (at New England Patriots)
17. Philadelphia Eagles (at Baltimore Ravens)
18. Houston Texans (at Tennessee Titans)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Green Bay Packers)
20. Cincinnati Bengals (at Indianapolis Colts)
K
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills)
3. Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
4. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys)
5. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
6. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
7. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (at Minnesota Vikings)
8. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (vs. Chicago Bears)
10. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins (vs. New York Jets)
11. Stephen Gostkowski, Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
12. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
13. Sam Sloman, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
14. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
15. Nick Folk, New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)
16. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
17. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
18. Graham Gano, New York Giants (vs. Washington Football Team)
19. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans (at Tennessee Titans)
20. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos (at New England Patriots)
