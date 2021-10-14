Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read
In this article:
Dawon Knox aims to stay scorching in Tennessee, Dalton Schultz hopes to keep compiling targets vs. the Patriots, and Ricky Seals-Jones fills in for Logan Thomas.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 6 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@WAS

2

Mark Andrews

LAC

3

Darren Waller

@DEN

4

Dawson Knox

@TEN

5

Mike Gesicki

@JAC

6

Dalton Schultz

@NE

7

Noah Fant

LV

8

T.J. Hockenson

CIN

9

Zach Ertz

TB

10

Tyler Higbee

@NYG

11

Hunter Henry

DAL

12

Evan Engram

LA

13

Dan Arnold

MIA

14

Tyler Conklin

@CAR

15

Ricky Seals-Jones

KC

16

Jared Cook

@BAL

17

Robert Tonyan

@CHI

18

David Njoku

ARI

19

Anthony Firkser

BUF

20

Mo Alie-Cox

HOU

21

Jonnu Smith

DAL

22

Cameron Brate

@PHI

23

Cole Kmet

GB

24

C.J. Uzomah

@DET

25

Blake Jarwin

@NE

26

Austin Hooper

ARI

27

Pat Freiermuth

SEA

28

Will Dissly

@PIT

29

Donald Parham

@BAL

30

Jack Doyle

HOU

31

O.J. Howard

@PHI

TE Notes: Having gone at least 5/57 each of the past four weeks, Mark Andrews has surpassed Darren Waller in raw half PPR points. Andrews’ Week 6 opponent, the Chargers, has surrendered the second most TE fantasy points. Dot connecting, #folks. … As for Darren Waller, he has not surpassed five catches since Week 1 and his yardage totals have fallen from 65 → 54 → 50 → 45. Now his entire offense is in disarray as it adjusts to life without offensive dictator Jon Gruden. The Broncos are bottom four in tight end points allowed. … Mike Gesicki is suddenly the only constant in the Dolphins’ offense. The Jags are as soft as it gets for a matchup. … Dawson Knox is all the way up to TE3 overall status despite being 14th in TE targets with 24. He is just 13th amongst tight ends in team target share. He is seventh in tight end air yards and near the top in average depth of target. In other words, despite unimpressive overall volume, he is being put in position to make big plays (and succeeding). Knox is going to have valleys along with his peaks, but the latter are worth betting on in this dynamic offense.

It is getting harder to write off Dalton Schultz, who is somehow commanding 18.7 percent of the Cowboys’ targets. That is fourth amongst tight ends. He has reached six receptions in 4-of-5 contests. He is burying Blake Jarwin and taking advantage of Dak Prescott’s ability to opt for easy looks in games the Cowboys are dominating. Permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points, the Patriots are an interesting Week 6 test. The Pats’ good numbers are probably the result of a tissue-soft schedule. … Playing hurt and being smothered by enemy defenses, T.J. Hockenson has only eight catches for 74 yards over the past three weeks. Now Quintez Cephus (shoulder) is out, freeing up defenses to focus on Hockenson even more. The Bengals have allowed the fifth fewest TE fantasy points. … We have to trust the Noah Fant process in this targets-starved offense vs. a road-tripping Raiders team whose season is in ruins after a 3-0 start. … With Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19 list, Zach Ertz is a safe short-week streamer after totaling 21 targets over the past three weeks.

Hunter Henry has slowly come to life in a Patriots offense starved for quality looks. He is producing circles around Jonnu Smith. Henry is too good to stay down where he was. … With seemingly every Giant injured, Evan Engram will be his typical source of cheap targets. … Say what you will about Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, he loves fantasy folk hero Dan Arnold, who could be making a beeline for TE1 status. … Robert Tonyan is 35th in tight end receptions with nine. You could easily argue this is too much leeway. … Ricky Seals-Jones took Logan Thomas’ every-snap role and turned it into 5/41. That is far from nothing in this cursed year for tight ends. … Sort of like when a pitcher notches 10 strikeouts or a bench basketball player scores 30 points, you can’t ignore David Njoku’s 7/149/1. He gets an immediate TE2 gander with room to quickly grow. … The TE22 by overall half PPR points, Mo Alie-Cox will be facing a Texans defense surrendering the most TE fantasy points.

Week 6 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Justin Tucker

LAC

2

Tyler Bass

@TEN

3

Greg Zuerlein

@NE

4

Matt Gay

@NYG

5

Matt Prater

@CLE

6

Randy Bullock

BUF

7

Brandon McManus

LV

8

Daniel Carlson

@DEN

9

Ryan Succop

@PHI

10

Nick Folk

DAL

11

Rodrigo Blankenship

HOU

12

Chase McLaughlin

ARI

13

Zane Gonzalez

MIN

14

Harrison Butker

@WAS

15

Chris Boswell

SEA

16

Evan McPherson

@DET

17

Mason Crosby

@CHI

18

Greg Joseph

@CAR

19

Tristan Vizcaino

@BAL

20

Dustin Hopkins

KC

21

Austin Seibert

CIN

22

Cairo Santos

GB

23

Jake Elliott

TB

24

Jason Myers

@PIT

25

Graham Gano

LA

26

Jason Sanders

@JAC

27

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@IND

28

Matthew Wright

MIA

Week 6 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Indianapolis Colts

HOU

2

Los Angeles Rams

@NYG

3

Dallas Cowboys

@NE

4

Buffalo Bills

@TEN

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@PHI

6

Miami Dolphins

@JAC

7

Arizona Cardinals

@CLE

8

Green Bay Packers

@CHI

9

Cincinnati Bengals

@DET

10

Minnesota Vikings

@CAR

11

Carolina Panthers

MIN

12

Pittsburgh Steelers

SEA

13

Kansas City Chiefs

@WAS

14

New England Patriots

DAL

15

Houston Texans

@IND

16

Chicago Bears

GB

17

Philadelphia Eagles

TB

18

Cleveland Browns

ARI

19

Jacksonville Jaguars

MIA

20

Denver Broncos

LV

21

Los Angeles Chargers

@BAL

22

Baltimore Ravens

LAC

23

Seattle Seahawks

@PIT

24

Las Vegas Raiders

@DEN

25

Detroit Lions

CIN

26

New York Giants

LA

27

Tennessee Titans

BUF

28

Washington Football Team

KC

