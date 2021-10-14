Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Dawon Knox aims to stay scorching in Tennessee, Dalton Schultz hopes to keep compiling targets vs. the Patriots, and Ricky Seals-Jones fills in for Logan Thomas.

Week 6 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Having gone at least 5/57 each of the past four weeks, Mark Andrews has surpassed Darren Waller in raw half PPR points. Andrews’ Week 6 opponent, the Chargers, has surrendered the second most TE fantasy points. Dot connecting, #folks. … As for Darren Waller, he has not surpassed five catches since Week 1 and his yardage totals have fallen from 65 → 54 → 50 → 45. Now his entire offense is in disarray as it adjusts to life without offensive dictator Jon Gruden. The Broncos are bottom four in tight end points allowed. … Mike Gesicki is suddenly the only constant in the Dolphins’ offense. The Jags are as soft as it gets for a matchup. … Dawson Knox is all the way up to TE3 overall status despite being 14th in TE targets with 24. He is just 13th amongst tight ends in team target share. He is seventh in tight end air yards and near the top in average depth of target. In other words, despite unimpressive overall volume, he is being put in position to make big plays (and succeeding). Knox is going to have valleys along with his peaks, but the latter are worth betting on in this dynamic offense.

It is getting harder to write off Dalton Schultz, who is somehow commanding 18.7 percent of the Cowboys’ targets. That is fourth amongst tight ends. He has reached six receptions in 4-of-5 contests. He is burying Blake Jarwin and taking advantage of Dak Prescott’s ability to opt for easy looks in games the Cowboys are dominating. Permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points, the Patriots are an interesting Week 6 test. The Pats’ good numbers are probably the result of a tissue-soft schedule. … Playing hurt and being smothered by enemy defenses, T.J. Hockenson has only eight catches for 74 yards over the past three weeks. Now Quintez Cephus (shoulder) is out, freeing up defenses to focus on Hockenson even more. The Bengals have allowed the fifth fewest TE fantasy points. … We have to trust the Noah Fant process in this targets-starved offense vs. a road-tripping Raiders team whose season is in ruins after a 3-0 start. … With Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19 list, Zach Ertz is a safe short-week streamer after totaling 21 targets over the past three weeks.

Hunter Henry has slowly come to life in a Patriots offense starved for quality looks. He is producing circles around Jonnu Smith. Henry is too good to stay down where he was. … With seemingly every Giant injured, Evan Engram will be his typical source of cheap targets. … Say what you will about Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, he loves fantasy folk hero Dan Arnold, who could be making a beeline for TE1 status. … Robert Tonyan is 35th in tight end receptions with nine. You could easily argue this is too much leeway. … Ricky Seals-Jones took Logan Thomas’ every-snap role and turned it into 5/41. That is far from nothing in this cursed year for tight ends. … Sort of like when a pitcher notches 10 strikeouts or a bench basketball player scores 30 points, you can’t ignore David Njoku’s 7/149/1. He gets an immediate TE2 gander with room to quickly grow. … The TE22 by overall half PPR points, Mo Alie-Cox will be facing a Texans defense surrendering the most TE fantasy points.

