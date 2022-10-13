Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

David Njoku hopes to continue ascending the TE1 ranks, Tyler Higbee steels for even more targets vs. the Panthers, and Taysom Hill attempts to keep posting TE1 numbers despite literally not catching passes.

Week 6 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

BUF

2

Mark Andrews

@NYG

3

Zach Ertz

@SEA

4

Dallas Goedert

DAL

5

George Kittle

@ATL

6

David Njoku

NE

7

Tyler Higbee

CAR

8

Kyle Pitts

SF

9

Taysom Hill

CIN

10

Gerald Everett

DEN

11

Evan Engram

@IND

12

Dawson Knox

@KC

13

Hayden Hurst

@NO

14

Robert Tonyan

NYJ

15

Irv Smith

@MIA

16

Dalton Schultz

@PHI

17

Tyler Conklin

@GB

18

Hunter Henry

@CLE

19

Will Dissly

ARI

20

Cole Kmet

WAS

21

Noah Fant

ARI

22

Zach Gentry

TB

23

Daniel Bellinger

BAL

24

Eric Saubert

@LAC

25

Mo Alie-Cox

JAC

26

Cade Otton

@PIT

27

John Bates

@CHI

28

Quintin Morris

@KC

29

Mike Gesicki

MIN

30

Harrison Bryant

NE

31

Isaiah Likely

@NYG

TE Notes: Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have left behind us mere mortals, ascending above the exosphere into the blackened unknown of deep space. Start them in your fantasy lineups. … In the “Mad Max” wasteland behind our top two tight ends, Zach Ertz has the best TE3 case for Week 6. He has caught six passes every time out and cleared 10 targets 3-of-4 contests since his snap-counted Week 1. He will be facing the league's worst defense, Seattle, this Sunday. If you have Ertz rostered, keep in mind that DeAndre Hopkins comes off suspension in Week 7 against the Saints. … The beneficiary of a quick-hitting, underneath passing approach in Week 5, Dallas Goedert figures to remain a point of Jalen Hurts' emphasis as the Eagles try to counteract the Cowboys' lethal pass rush. … George Kittle continues to default into mid-range TE1 status because of his past demonstrated upside. Week 6 opponent Atlanta is permitting the fourth most tight end fantasy points.

After a shaky first two games, David Njoku is fifth in tight end targets (23) over the past three weeks. More importantly, he is fourth in average PPR points during that same timespan. Coming on strong at a position that desperately needed it, Njoku is facing a Patriots defense that has been shaky up the seam. … Speaking of tight end targets, no one has more of them than Tyler Higbee. A stunning fact with 29.4 percent of the regular season in the books. With Odell Beckham not walking through that door, nothing should change for Week 6 against the Bengals. … The No. 3 “tight end” by average PPR points has caught exactly one pass all season. He has posted PPR point totals of 15.3, 1.4, 8.1 and 29.2. You know what you are getting into with the Taysom Hill tight end scam, which is that you don't know what you are getting into. How he might be used that week, how much he might touch the ball. He has no floor. He has matchup-flipping ceiling.

Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is 50-50 for Week 6. If he goes, it will be against a 49ers defense handing out the fourth fewest tight end fantasy points. … I wasn't terribly worried about Tyler Conklin's Week 5 doughnut until Kyle Dvorchak pointed out to me that he ran fewer routes than C.J. Uzomah against the Dolphins. With Uzomah finally healthy, perhaps the Conklin party is ending. … Dalton Schultz was already lacking ceiling. Now his aggravated knee injury will have him lacking floor if he suits up against the Eagles. … Will Dissly could spike a week against a Cardinals defense allowing the second most tight end fantasy points. … With Pat Freiermuth (concussion) unlikely to play against the Bucs, Zach Gentry is a targets-based desperation TE2 for fantasy managers stuck between a rock and a hard place. That's if he plays through his knee issue. Kenny Pickett immediately went Gentry's way following Freiermuth's Week 5 departure. … The Broncos coaching staff had been waiting for someone it could promote ahead of Albert Okwuegbunam on the depth chart. It appears “Eric Saubert” is their man.

Week 6 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

@KC

2

Brett Maher

@PHI

3

Ryan Succop

@PIT

4

Justin Tucker

@NYG

5

Matthew Wright

BUF

6

Evan McPherson

@NO

7

Brandon McManus

@LAC

8

Jason Myers

ARI

9

Greg Joseph

@MIA

10

Jason Sanders

MIN

11

Matt Gay

CAR

12

Cameron Dicker

DAL

13

Graham Gano

BAL

14

Nick Folk

@CLE

15

Younghoe Koo

SF

16

Greg Zuerlein

@GB

17

Robbie Gould

@ATL

18

Cade York

NE

19

Wil Lutz

CIN

20

Eddy Pineiro

@LA

21

Riley Patterson

@IND

22

Chris Boswell

TB

23

Mason Crosby

NYJ

24

Joey Slye

@CHI

25

Taylor Bertolet

DEN

26

Matt Ammendola

@SEA

27

Chase McLaughlin

JAC

28

Cairo Santos

WAS

Week 6 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

San Francisco 49ers

@ATL

2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@PIT

3

Los Angeles Rams

CAR

4

Baltimore Ravens

@NYG

5

Philadelphia Eagles

DAL

6

New England Patriots

@CLE

7

Dallas Cowboys

@PHI

8

Jacksonville Jaguars

@IND

9

Chicago Bears

WAS

10

Carolina Panthers

@LA

11

Indianapolis Colts

JAC

12

Los Angeles Chargers

DEN

13

Denver Broncos

@LAC

14

Green Bay Packers

NYJ

15

Cincinnati Bengals

@NO

16

New Orleans Saints

CIN

17

Miami Dolphins

MIN

18

Seattle Seahawks

ARI

19

Washington Commanders

@CHI

20

Arizona Cardinals

@SEA

21

Cleveland Browns

NE

22

Buffalo Bills

@KC

23

Kansas City Chiefs

BUF

24

Minnesota Vikings

@MIA

25

New York Jets

@GB

26

Pittsburgh Steelers

TB

27

New York Giants

BAL

28

Atlanta Falcons

SF

