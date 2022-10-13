Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









David Njoku hopes to continue ascending the TE1 ranks, Tyler Higbee steels for even more targets vs. the Panthers, and Taysom Hill attempts to keep posting TE1 numbers despite literally not catching passes.

Week 6 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have left behind us mere mortals, ascending above the exosphere into the blackened unknown of deep space. Start them in your fantasy lineups. … In the “Mad Max” wasteland behind our top two tight ends, Zach Ertz has the best TE3 case for Week 6. He has caught six passes every time out and cleared 10 targets 3-of-4 contests since his snap-counted Week 1. He will be facing the league's worst defense, Seattle, this Sunday. If you have Ertz rostered, keep in mind that DeAndre Hopkins comes off suspension in Week 7 against the Saints. … The beneficiary of a quick-hitting, underneath passing approach in Week 5, Dallas Goedert figures to remain a point of Jalen Hurts' emphasis as the Eagles try to counteract the Cowboys' lethal pass rush. … George Kittle continues to default into mid-range TE1 status because of his past demonstrated upside. Week 6 opponent Atlanta is permitting the fourth most tight end fantasy points.

After a shaky first two games, David Njoku is fifth in tight end targets (23) over the past three weeks. More importantly, he is fourth in average PPR points during that same timespan. Coming on strong at a position that desperately needed it, Njoku is facing a Patriots defense that has been shaky up the seam. … Speaking of tight end targets, no one has more of them than Tyler Higbee. A stunning fact with 29.4 percent of the regular season in the books. With Odell Beckham not walking through that door, nothing should change for Week 6 against the Bengals. … The No. 3 “tight end” by average PPR points has caught exactly one pass all season. He has posted PPR point totals of 15.3, 1.4, 8.1 and 29.2. You know what you are getting into with the Taysom Hill tight end scam, which is that you don't know what you are getting into. How he might be used that week, how much he might touch the ball. He has no floor. He has matchup-flipping ceiling.

Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is 50-50 for Week 6. If he goes, it will be against a 49ers defense handing out the fourth fewest tight end fantasy points. … I wasn't terribly worried about Tyler Conklin's Week 5 doughnut until Kyle Dvorchak pointed out to me that he ran fewer routes than C.J. Uzomah against the Dolphins. With Uzomah finally healthy, perhaps the Conklin party is ending. … Dalton Schultz was already lacking ceiling. Now his aggravated knee injury will have him lacking floor if he suits up against the Eagles. … Will Dissly could spike a week against a Cardinals defense allowing the second most tight end fantasy points. … With Pat Freiermuth (concussion) unlikely to play against the Bucs, Zach Gentry is a targets-based desperation TE2 for fantasy managers stuck between a rock and a hard place. That's if he plays through his knee issue. Kenny Pickett immediately went Gentry's way following Freiermuth's Week 5 departure. … The Broncos coaching staff had been waiting for someone it could promote ahead of Albert Okwuegbunam on the depth chart. It appears “Eric Saubert” is their man.

