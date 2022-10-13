Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









Cooper Kupp keeps on truckin' vs. the Panthers, Marquise Brown readies for a smash spot in the Seahawks, and Gabe Davis looks to build off his breakout day.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 6 Receivers

WR Notes: With 147-plus yards in 3-of-5 appearances, Justin Jefferson is Kupp-ing more Sundays than not. … Having caught fewer than seven balls only one time, Stefon Diggs is set up splendidly for Sunday's 54-totaled Chiefs showdown. Kansas City is permitting the seventh most receiver fantasy points. … Ja'Marr Chase's usage remains elite, unless you want to count coach Zac Taylor's uncreative deployment. The fantasy points just haven't come yet. With Tee Higgins battling an ankle injury, perhaps this will finally be the week. The Saints and Marshon Lattimore have not been a scary receiver assignment in 2022. If Higgins plays — he frequently suits up through questionable tags — he will remain near the WR1/2 borderline, perhaps just a few slots lower than usual. … Tyreek Hill (foot, quad) is practicing in full. Welcome news, if a bit of a surprise. Unfortunately, each of his top-two quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater will remain sidelined as they work their way through the concussion protocol. Tagovailoa has been officially ruled out, and coach Mike McDaniel said Bridgewater could only be the backup this week. The good news is, it's still McDaniel calling the plays, and Skylar Thompson did manage to find Hill for 7/47 in Week 5.

Deebo Samuel is finally regressing on the ground but has found the end zone through the air in back-to-back appearances. He has also drawn 7-9 targets every game of the Jimmy Garoppolo experience. That is good enough usage to keep a player of Samuel's play-making ilk in the WR6-8 range. … Mike Evans has 12 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns since the Bucs renewed their aerial assault in Week 4. The Steelers just got disemboweled by the Bills' down-field passing game. … Seeing some of the heaviest usage of any wideout — only Cooper Kupp has more targets — Marquise Brown has a Week 6 smash spot in the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt. Of note for Brown managers is that this will be his final contest before DeAndre Hopkins comes off suspension against the Saints in Week 7. …Courtland Sutton is one of the only things going right for the Broncos right now. Working in his Week 6 favor is a surprisingly vulnerable Chargers pass defense. As for the man behind him, Jerry Jeudy continues to see enough targets that he should eventually pay off as a WR3.

Although Keenan Allen (hamstring) is finally practicing in a “limited” fashion, he remains day to day. Were Allen to finally get back, he would check into the WR20-24 range. A top-10 option without Allen, Mike Williams would slot into the 12-16 range with him. The Broncos' Patrick Surtain-keyed coverage is admittedly a Week 6 concern … DeVonta Smith is actually out-gaining A.J. Brown 353-281 since AJB posted 155 yards in Week 1 as Smith was held without a catch. Smith has bettered 7/80 in three of his past four appearances, with the sole exception being Philly's rain-soaked matchup with the Jaguars. The short-passing game could remain a point of emphasis against the Cowboys' vicious pass rush. The reason you keep Brown ahead of Smith in the ranks is because AJB's 155-yard Week 1 isn't an outlier. It's the kind of spiked week he is capable of any given Sunday. … After getting off to a slow start, DK Metcalf is the WR8 by average PPR points over the past three weeks. The Cardinals have had surprising success against enemy No. 1 wideouts, but Metcalf can be trusted in one of this week's highest-totaled games. … CeeDee Lamb could see a heavy Week 6 dose of Darius Slay. He is a compiling play in this frightfully-low totaled affair.

Tyler Lockett has gotten home every game since Week 1. You could rank him in the top 12 and not be wrong. … Call it point chasing, call it whatever you like. Gabe Davis deserves immediate reinsertion into the top 18 not just because of his biblical Week 5, but because he is following it up with a perfect matchup in the Chiefs. It is one of the highest-totaled games of the season, and only six teams are coughing up more receiver fantasy points than Kansas City. … Chris Godwin has PPR'd quite nicely the past two Sundays. It might finally be time for him to spike a week vs. the Steelers' dazed defense. … Jaylen Waddle's quarterback and fitness level remain question marks, but it seems like a good week for him to gobble up short-area targets. … Diontae Johnson is watching George Pickens steal his ceiling in real time, but Johnson is still racking up ridiculous target totals as the Steelers go full Jets and amp up their pass attempts as they play from — far — behind with their young quarterback. … Am I fading Christian Kirk too far? This is more of a “Trevor Lawrence is struggling” ranking, as well as an acknowledgment that his hot start was entirely touchdown-based.

None of Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) or Chris Olave (concussion) have resumed practicing. With the Saints' Week 6 quarterback uncertain, we would not be dying to spot start Tre'Quan Smith or Marquez Callaway. … Jakobi Meyers bookended his two-week absence with a combined 16/206/1 in Weeks 2 and 5. He has rendered DeVante Parker irrelevant. … D.J. Moore gets a modest wild card rankings boost with the Panthers changing coaches and quarterbacks. If you're the new guy, you typically want to focus on your best players. … I kept too much Garrett Wilson faith for the first two games of Zach Wilson's return. Wilson may have to ramp up his attempts as a hefty road underdog against the Packers, but there is no guarantee the increased looks won't go Elijah Moore and Corey Davis' way. … Rondale Moore was back to a full-time slot role in Week 5 and had one of the better games of his career. He belongs in the top 40 vs. Seattle's awful defense. … How much longer before we say Alec Pierce's down-field work is cutting into Michael Pittman's upside?