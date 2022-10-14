Week 6 Fantasy Preview: Worried about the Bengals, Packers, Dolphins & Colts
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens in previewing each of the Week 6 games in the NFL from a fantasy perspective.
Find out why Gabe Davis reminds the guys of Stefon Diggs (in Minnesota), why Eno Benjamin could be a league winner, and when is the right time to trade Rondale Moore.
The guys also talk a lot about the fantasy value for playmakers that are lacking at the QB position, like Alec Pierce in Indianapolis (sorry, Matt Ryan) and Tyreek Hill in Miami (not sorry, Skylar Thompson).
Matt gets to laugh at Scott and Andy, who continue their noble pursuit of a worthwhile Giants WR (Darius Slayton? Wan’Dale Robinson? Nobody?) and gets called out for bragging about having a lot of Jakobi Meyers on his teams.
The Packers offense looks broken, but their coaching is good enough that it should be fixed soon. On the other hand, the guys wonder if maybe Zac Taylor is the problem instead of the solution in Cincinnati. There’s also debate on whether or not Jeff Wilson will keep the starting RB job with the 49ers once Eli Mitchell returns.
Finally, the guys break down the Cowboys-Eagles game on Sunday night and talk about how wrong they were in thinking the Broncos were going to be good as a way to preview their Monday night game against the Chargers.
01:25 Bills at Chiefs
10:45 Cardinals at Seahawks
20:10 Jaguars at Colts
28:40 Vikings at Dolphins
33:40 Ravens at Giants
39:15 Buccaneers at Steelers
46:15 Jets at Packers
51:15 Bengals at Saints
58:30 Patriots at Browns
63:35 49ers at Falcons
67:15 Panthers at Rams
70:00 Cowboys at Eagles
73:55 Broncos at Chargers
