Week 6 fantasy football metrics notebook: It's past time to respect Ryan Tannehill, Titans passing game

1 - It’s way past time to respect the Titans passing game

Has anyone else had their internal clock completely thrown off from a Tuesday night football game? That’s definitely happening over here. The only thing normal about the affair was that, as it was an island game, we’ll be tempted to overreact to what we saw and blanket label a team/unit/player’s season-long to-date performance based just on that viewing.

Some would instantly think to turn the glowering eye on Josh Allen. They’re ready to declare the bulk of his 2020 a fluke because he threw a couple of picks last night. Yet, last night was the outlier for Allen this season and, even then, he put multiple impressive throws and uncanny coolness under pressure on film Tuesday night.

The real story coming out of Tuesday night’s game should be the coming-out party for Tennessee’s passing offense. It’s strange that we need to have such an event, considering Ryan Tannehill led the NFL in adjusted yards per attempt (10.2) last year. However, his 160 total passing yards in the two nationally televised Titans playoff wins last year spun an unfortunate narrative that he’s just a bit player along for the ride.

While Derrick Henry is still the best player on the Titans offense, the 2020 season is showing Tannehill’s true value.

On a night when Henry's meme-able and god-like stiff arm of Josh Norman stole the show, he totaled just 57 yards on 19 carries. The run game wasn’t the dominant force for Tennessee on offense despite Henry’s two scores. Rather quietly, it’s been that way all year.

With some transition and injury spurts on the offensive line, the team hasn’t enjoyed the same rushing success it did in 2019. In fact, the Titans rank 16th in rushing offense DVOA through five weeks but a stunning fifth in passing DVOA. Tannehill and the aerial attack have been the better unit to this point.

Not much regression has hit his play as Tannehill once again ranks top-six in touchdown rate, QBR, and passer rating in 2020. According to SportRadar, he’s been on-target on 77.3 percent of his throws this year. Tannehill has been the same hyper-efficient master of the offense he was during his breakout year with Tennessee.

With Arthur Smith calling plays and a healthy A.J. Brown paired with the explosive Jonnu Smith at tight end, Tannehill has the infrastructure to keep this going. Those guys are legitimate stars. On a night that could have been the coming-out party of the reborn version of Josh Allen, it was Tannehill who wrestled the spotlight away. It’s time we accept this is what he is and pay him the respect he deserves.

2 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire has elite usage

81% of team backfield touches

66% of team snaps

14% of targets

23 routes per game (6th among all RBs)

17 red-zone looks

Kansas City ranks 20th in rushing success rate

It’s not as if Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a true letdown in fantasy football. However, his current RB13 standing after pushing the top-five picks in August drafts isn’t exactly what you want.

That said, the usage is legitimately everything you could want. It spells out the path of a workhorse running back.

Now, one could be tempted to declare, “Well, he just must not be any good if he’s not producing for my fake team despite this supposed great usage.” I’d argue it’s far too early to make such a declarative statement about a rookie just five games into his career.

And let’s be honest, if he has even just a touchdown or two more tacked onto his total, we aren’t even having this discussion. Add two more scores to his 65.8 points on the year and he’d be a top-10 option at the position; no one would assert he’s been disappointing. A lack of touchdowns is mostly random, especially when, like CEH, you’ve been involved steadily in the red zone and have seven carries inside the five-yard line. The bulk touchdowns just haven’t come yet but — that doesn’t mean they won’t.

The Chiefs have a pretty cake schedule coming up following their first loss of the season in Week 5. They’ll draw the Bills, Broncos, Jets, and Panthers before their bye in Week 10. Not only will the Chiefs be favored in all those contests, but those teams also give up an average of 4.5 yards per carry, and two of the three (Carolina, Buffalo) rank in the bottom five in rushing success rate allowed. Edwards-Helaire’s best days are ahead of him as long as this type of usage keeps up.

