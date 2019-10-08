Week 6 fantasy football DST rankings: Baltimore D could use Bengals as a get-right spot

The Ravens defense is undoubtedly looking forward to welcoming the Bengals in Week 6. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

To the surprise of many, the Cleveland Browns put up a 40-burger on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, led by the legs of Nick Chubb. Now, I don’t need to tell you how much the Ravens franchise used to pride itself on defense, so for them to allow 33 points to the Chiefs, 40 to the Browns, and then 23 to a Steelers team starting its third-string quarterback is shocking, to say the least.

Week 6 could be a get-right spot for this defense, however, as the hapless Cincinnati Bengals come to town. Check out where the Ravens land in our experts’ DST rankings for Week 6:

