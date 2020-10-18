Week 6 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Derrick Henry, unstoppable

For all of his accomplishments, Derrick Henry has been in a constant battle for respect.

Despite his Heisman Trophy win in 2015, he wasn’t selected until the 45th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Despite his obvious skills, the Titans evenly split touches between Henry and Dion Lewis back in 2018. And even after a monstrous 2019 season, when Henry won a rushing title and finished as the No. 2 back in fantasy football, he was mildly disrespected in 2020 draft rooms.

Consider the NFFC Draft board for the final week before the year, when we had the most crystallized version of ADP. Henry checked in at the eighth overall pick, about even with unproven rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It wasn’t unheard of to see Henry slide into the second round, either.

The national discount was fun while it lasted. (And kudos to Yahoo managers, who kept Henry’s ADP four picks ahead of CEH.)

Henry emphatically put his stamp on the early window of Week 6, trucking for 264 total yards, two touchdowns, and sparking the Titans to an exhilarating 40-34 overtime win over Houston. Henry’s 94-yard touchdown explosion in the fourth quarter was the game’s signature play, and Henry’s five-yard scoring run in overtime ended the affair.

Like trying to tackle a moving train pic.twitter.com/GbboTm1obo — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) October 18, 2020

For a power back, Henry scores plenty of touchdowns from distance. He’s up to 47 regular season touchdowns for his career, and 10 of them have been from 53 yards or more. Heck, today’s distance call wasn’t even the longest of his career; recall the 99-yard rumble against Jacksonville two years ago. He had 74- and 75-yard touchdown runs last year. (The list of backs who have two 90-plus touchdown runs for their career is an awfully short one. Bo Knows. So does Lamar Miller.)

It’s no wonder they call Henry “Tractorcito.” John Deere has nothing on this guy between the tackles. In a league of vanishing bell cows, Henry still punches the clock every week. The Titans also offer a quality offensive line.

To be fair, Henry wasn’t in top form through the opening five weeks. His yards per carry sat at 3.7, a career-low — and a full yard behind his norm. He was doing his usual nothing in the passing game, just six catches for 32 yards. If you ranked all the backs in per-game PPR scoring, Henry was an ordinary ninth before Sunday’s slate.

Of course, the most important ability is availability. While any football player is an injury concern simply by stepping on the field — and that’s enhanced for any running back — we marvel at Henry’s ability to take punishment and stay in action. He’s only missed two games since turning pro, stepping in the arena 67 of a possible 69 times. Sometimes you watch Henry clips and wonder if the defenders are punished more than he is, after all those crunching inside runs.

To be fair, Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith is making this entire offense sing. Ryan Tannehill — talk about candidates for any all-underrated team — chucked for 364 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, keeping the chains moving despite the loss of tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle). Secondary TE Anthony Firkser (8-113-1) becomes an interesting option if Smith misses time, while the uncoverable A.J. Brown scored on two of his five catches. Adam Humphries (6-64-1) secured all of his targets and is a handy option as we navigate the teeth of bye season.

Tennessee will get nothing easy against Pittsburgh next week; the Steeler defense dominated the Browns for three hours Sunday. But Henry & Co. have a chance to produce against anyone — and don’t forget Tennessee already had its forced bye week. The Titans will be in our plans for the foreseeable future.

Before we close the ledger on Tennessee’s win, a nod to Houston’s explosive offense. David Johnson’s running game continues to be a road to nowhere (19-57, one short touchdown), but Deshaun Watson threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns, keeping the Texans in the shootout. A narrow target tree kept the receivers in relevance; Will Fuller (6-123-1) was constantly open and made good use of 11 targets, and Brandin Cooks caught all of his underneath stuff (9-68-1). Darren Fells took advantage of the Jordan Akins injury, popping for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Story continues