Week 6 Fantasy Football Blog

It’s Week 6 and we have a ton of great matchups heading your way this Sunday. Can’t watch the games this afternoon? We have you covered with all of the action during the 1:00 pm and the 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

Inactives

Saquon Barkley

Kenny Golladay

Darius Slayton

Ty’Son Williams

Sammy Watkins

Curtis Samuel

Nick Chubb

Chris Carson

1:00 pm ET

Packers - Bears

Bengals - Lions

Texans - Colts

Rams - Giants

Chiefs - Washington

Vikings - Panthers

Chargers - Ravens

(2:20) RB Darrell Henderson rushed in the touchdown for the Rams after the Giants interception.

(2:16) Washington returned the turnover favor with one of their own against the Chiefs.

Also, Jones threw an interception and the Rams take over with great field position. It sounds repetitive, but it’s true.

The Panthers cut the lead down with a field goal. They trail the Vikings only 12-10.

(2:13) Packers had a touchdown taken off the board with an offensive pass interference. Packers elect to kick to a 33-yard field goal. Never mind… it remains third down. That was weird.

The Chargers finally get on the board against the Ravens with a touchdown pass to TE Jared Cook, Mr. Clutch.

INJURY UPDATE: Mike Williams, wide receiver for the Chargers, is down on the field and looks to be in a lot of pain.

(2:09) Washington coughed the ball up and the Chiefs take over on offense. Taylor Heinicke has been unable to take advantage of the Chiefs’ porous defense so far.

(2:07) Ok, A.J. Dillon, I see you. He ripped off a 30-yard run for the Packers. His usage is increasing as the season progresses, much to the chagrin of Aaron Jones managers.

(2:04) Justin Tucker added three more points to the Ravens already substantial lead over the Chargers 17-0.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown pass and reception. They lead the Giants 14-3.

(2:01) The Texans put some boards on the board with a field goal. They trail the Colts 10-3.

The Lions are backed up on their own 26-yard line, but HC Dan Campbell went for it anyway… and they got the first down. Nice!

Daniel Jones was sacked and the Rams recovered with excellent field position inside the red zone.

(1:56) Aaron Jones and the Packers are on the one-yard line against the Bears. They have yet to score in this game and the Bears already have a score. WR Allen Lazard on a shovel pass from Aaron Rodgers gets the Packers on the board.

(1:55) Washington have to settle for another field goal after they fail to get into the end zone yet again. They now trail the Chiefs 10-6.

(1:51) New Vikings’ TE Chris Herndon (not TE Tyler Conklin) scored for the Vikings. There is a flag but it’s on defensive. The Vikings are going for two and get half the distance to the goal thanks to the penalty. Oh wow! The Panthers’ defense bottled up Dalvin Cook and the two-point conversion is unsuccessful.

After a 22-yard completion to WR Cooper Kupp, it was Robert Woods who found the end zone for the Rams.

(1:44) The Ravens rushed in another touchdown, but this time it was Le’Veon Bell. This rotating backfield is going to continue to be a nightmare for fantasy.

(1:37) Fake punt for the Rams! Oh wait, there’s a flag. Boo. Fourth down will be repeated after off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct on each team. This time, they end up just punting. Boring.

(1:35) Oh no! Mahomes was picked off again, his fifth in five consecutive games. It was an eerily similar scene to what we saw last week when a pass bounced right out of WR Tyreek Hill’s hands (who is dealing with a thigh injury) and into the waiting arms of the defense.

(1:32) Vikings have to rely on Joseph again for another field goal.

(1:30) Holy cow! Big touchdown pass and catch from Carson Wentz to Parris Campbell. 51-yard touchdown for the Colts over the Texans.

Lions just picked off Burrow who was looking for Ja’Marr Chase.

(1:24) The Ravens strike first against the Chargers and the worst run defense in the league. RB Latavius Murray scored the TD.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a field goal for Washington who lead 7-3 now.

(1:22) Chubba Hubbard, filling in for Christian McCaffrey who in on IR, got into the end zone for the Panthers after Darnold starting the game with an interception.

(1:20) RB Khalil Herbert finished off the drive with a touchdown. He is the sole remaining RB for the Bears with David Montgomery on IR and Damien Williams on COVID-19 reserve.

(1:19) Justin Fields completed a 20-yard pass to WR Allen Robinson and are marching their way into the red zone against the Packers. Robinson is finally starting to show some life now that Fields is getting more comfortable under center.

INJURY UPDATE: Giants WR Kadarius Toney has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

(1:11) Is Jody Fortson really becoming a thing? He caught a 22-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to set up Darrell Williams for two-yard touchdown run.

RB Chris Evans caught a 24-yard pass from Joe Burrow for a Bengals score against the Lions

The Giants had to kick a field goal to put points on the board against the Rams.

(1:07) The Vikings could not convert the turnover with a touchdown and have to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. The Panthers defense came up with several big stops against WR KJ Osborn, TE Tyler Conklin, and RB Dalvin Cook.

(1:04) Sam Darnold opens up their game against the Vikings with an interception. Not a great start for the Panthers. The Vikings have great field position on the 22-yard line.

Daniel Jones nearly fumbled against the Rams, but the Giants were able to recover.

Updates coming after 1:00 pm kick-off!